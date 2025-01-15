8 isekai anime characters who successfully returned to their own world

Isekai anime characters hold a special place in the hearts of fans because they tell stories of amazing adventures to faraway worlds where people battle, develop, and frequently discover who they are. While some protagonists opt to stay in their newfound worlds, others manage to return to their previous lives after finishing their experiences.

The emotional and frequently life-changing experience of going home gives their tales a fascinating depth that emphasizes the protagonists' resilience and development. This list covers eight isekai anime characters who braved the odds and successfully returned to their respective realms. These characters show what it takes to overcome supernatural obstacles and eventually return home, from conquering titanic conflicts to finding closure with their experiences.

1) Chihiro Ogino – Spirited Away

The isekai anime character Chihiro as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Spirited Away by Studio Ghibli tells the engrossing story of Chihiro Ogino, a ten-year-old girl who is transported to a mysterious spirit world when her parents accidentally stumble into it and are transformed into pigs. Chihiro learns how to harness her inner strength and resourcefulness to save her parents and escape this strange planet after having to work in a magical bathhouse to make ends meet.

Regaining her identity, represented by her stolen name, is central to Chihiro's quest to return home. She overcomes the difficulties of the spirit world and eventually escapes with the aid of her buddy Haku and other allies. Chihiro, who has been irrevocably altered by her trip, proves her courage and will by ensuring her return to the human world with her family.

2) Makoto Kobayashi – The Boy and the Beast

The isekai anime character The Boy and The Beast (Image via Studio Chizu)

After fleeing from home, Makoto, the main character in The Boy and the Beast, ends up in the Beast Kingdom. There, he becomes the apprentice of Kumatetsu, a bear-like warrior training to become a leader. Over time, Makoto learns valuable life lessons about strength, responsibility, and forging meaningful relationships.

Although Makoto grows fond of the Beast Kingdom, his yearning to reconnect with his estranged family drives him to return to the human world. The skills and maturity he gains during his time in the Beast Kingdom allow him to rebuild those relationships, making his return both a fulfilling and emotional conclusion to his journey.

3) Hitomi Tsukishiro – Iroduku: The World in Colors

The isekai anime character Hitomi Tsukishiro as seen in Iroduku: The World in Colors (Image via studio P.A. Works)

Hitomi Tsukishiro is a girl from a future timeline in Iroduku: The World in Colors who has lost her capacity to sense color. In an attempt to give her emotional clarity, her grandmother, a strong witch, transports her sixty years into the past. Hitomi finds a group of pals in this new era who teach her the value of creativity and human connection.

She rediscovers her emotional and sensory world with the support of her relationship with Yuito, a young artist. Hitomi's ability to see color has returned by the time she goes back to her own timeline, signifying her emotional development and her greater comprehension of both herself and other people.

4) Hakuoro – Utawarerumono

The isekai anime character Hakuoro as seen in Utawarerumono (Image via White Fox)

In Utawarerumono, Hakuoro's narrative starts when he awakens in an unfamiliar land and loses all recollection of his history. He turns into a leader who leads the people of this world through conflicts and reveals the sinister realities of the land. He learns his place in the creation and challenges of the world as he works to piece together who he is.

Hakuoro eventually fulfills his obligations and makes the ultimate sacrifice to restore equilibrium, despite the difficulties he faces along the way. Even though it is heartbreaking, his return to his home world highlights the concepts of responsibility, love, and selflessness that form the core of his character's journey.

5) Kirito – Sword Art Online

The isekai anime character Kirito as seen in Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One of the most recognizable isekai anime characters is Kirito, the main character of Sword Art Online. He is stuck in the virtual reality MMORPG Sword Art Online and has to finish all 100 levels to get out, even though he knows that losing the game would mean losing his life.

Kirito overcomes the game's obstacles with his talent and perseverance as a lone player. He eventually awakens in the real world after beating Heathcliff, the game's creator, and is reunited with Asuna and other trapped players. His coming home is a moving moment that highlights his fortitude and the relationships he made while in the virtual world.

6) Genki Sakura – Monster Rancher

The isekai anime character Genki Sakura as seen in Monster Rancher (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Genki Sakura is an energetic young boy and avid video gamer in Monster Rancher. One day, he is transported into a world populated by monsters after activating a special disk in the game. In this new world, Genki teams up with a group of monsters to fight against the evil Moo and free the land from his tyranny.

After helping his friends achieve peace in their world, Genki finally returns home. His path is one of bravery, friendship, and faith in the strength of collaboration. He returns to his planet with a sense of success and thankfulness, despite leaving his newfound friends behind.

7) Yuri Shibuya – Kyo Kara Maoh

The isekai anime character Yuri Shibuya as seen in Kyo Kara Maoh! (Image via Studio Deen)

In Kyo Kara Maoh, Yuri Shibuya's adventure starts when he is abruptly taken to a parallel universe and crowned Demon King. As he adjusts to his new position as a ruler, Yuri negotiates political intrigue, conflicts, and alliances in order to fulfill his mission of bringing demons and humans together.

Yuri completes his duty and returns to his home Earth in spite of the difficulties. He acquires the capacity to go back and forth between the two realms, though, which makes his story special. His dual life demonstrates his development as a leader and his capacity to manage duties in both fields.

8) The DigiDestined – Digimon Adventure (1999)

The isekai anime characters Tai Kamiya and Matt Ishida as seen in the movie (Imager via Toei Animation)

A group of kids known as the DigiDestined are taken to the Digital World in the original Digimon Adventure, where they join forces with Digimon to battle evil forces that threaten both the Digital World and their own world. They bring the Digital World back into balance by working together, showing bravery, and strengthening their relationships with their Digimon partners.

The DigiDestined say a heartfelt goodbye to their Digimon companions as they return to the human world at the conclusion of their trip. As they apply the knowledge and connections they acquired in the Digital World to their daily lives, their homecoming is a satisfying but bittersweet ending.

Conclusion

In isekai anime, the journey home frequently represents more than just a physical return; it also represents the protagonists' emotional and personal development. Every return, whether it is the DigiDestined's heartbreaking farewell, Kirito's tenacity in Sword Art Online, or Chihiro's metamorphosis in Spirited Away, is evidence of the persistence of the human spirit.

The return of these eight isekai anime characters is just as significant as their journeys since they not only traversed amazing realms but also brought the knowledge and connections they gained back into their personal lives.

