The Boy and the Heron and Suzume become eligible for Best Picture at 2024 Oscars

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the full list of eligible films for the 2024 Oscars, which includes Suzume and The Boy and the Heron. More specifically and excitingly, the two films are eligible for the Best Picture category, meaning that they could be nominated for the category at a later date.

However, this latest news is not an indication that Suzume or The Boy and the Heron have been nominated in the category, or even shortlisted for the nominations in the category. Instead, they are each one of 265 total listed films that are eligible to be nominated in the category. Moreover, they are not the only anime films or films otherwise related to Japanese creators or franchises among the 265.

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron can be nominated for 2024 Oscars

Expand Tweet

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron each proved to be some of 2022 and 2023’s most successful films, with the former in theaters in both years. Likewise, their recognition for eligibility in the 2024 Oscars is incredibly exciting, with each film having a strong possibility of receiving a nomination in the category.

While The Boy and the Heron and Suzume are the most significant of the films related to Japanese creators or franchises amongst the 265, they are not the only ones mentioned. Joining them are Godzilla Minus One, Gran Turismo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and YOSHIKI: Under the Sky.

Godzilla Minus One has already been shortlisted for the Visual Effects category, marking the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist in the category at the Academy Awards. Joe Hisaishi, who composed the music for Miyazaki’s film, has also been shortlisted for the Music (Original Score) category for his work on the film. YOSHIKI: Under the Sky was eligible for the Best Documentary category, but did not make the now-published shortlist.

Expand Tweet

Both Shinkai’s and Miyazaki’s respective films are also eligible for the Animated Feature category, with 33 titles in total eligible for the award. Other anime films that are eligible include Blue Giant, The First Slam Dunk, and Lonely Castle in the Mirror. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also eligible for the Animated Feature Film category.

Final nominees for all of the categories will be announced by the Academy on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The awards ceremony will be held roughly two months later on Sunday, March 10, 2024. No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, with the films INU-OH, Drifting Home, and Goodbye, Don Glees! all being eligible for the awards that year.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.