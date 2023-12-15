Will Gran Turismo come to Netflix? Plot, cast and streaming service explored 

The live-action movie of the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough in Gran Turismo arrived on Netflix on December 15, 2023. While the streaming giant welcomes videogame adaptations, this movie is not entirely based on video games. The film presents the inspiring story of a simulation player becoming a racing driver. Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the movie is co-produced by Columbia Pictures and had its theatrical release by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The coming-of-age movie deals with many themes like racing, pursuing dreams, relentless determination, healing from tragedy, father-son relationships, and much more. Besides the human story of a successful player-cum-driver, the film showcases sleek cars, international racing tracks, and ample video gaming.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Gran Turismo be available on Netflix?

The movie follows Jann's success story (Image via Sony and IMDb)

Gran Turismo, the movie based on a popular racing simulator of the same name, was slated to arrive on Netflix after its theatrical release in August. The film came on Netflix on Friday, December 15, 2023. It will be available for streaming on the platform.

The current subscribers of the streaming giant can watch the movie at any convenient time. However, others may have to buy a subscription to watch the film.

Why is Gran Turismo so successful? Plot explored

What makes Gran Turismo popular is the one-package movie offering a video game adaptation, sports biopic, and coming-of-age story all rolled into one. However, centered around a PlayStation racing franchise that started in 1997, the film puts the game in the background for a personal story of inspiration and growth.

The movie follows the protagonist, Jann Mardenborough, a teenager from Wales who is an avid simulator player but wants to be a racing driver. While there is discouragement from his footballer father, he chooses to qualify for the GT Academy, the motorsport division of Nissan.

With the help of coach Jack Slater and marketing executive Danny Moore, Jann gets opportunities to participate in various races. They took him to places like Spain, Austria, and Dubai, finally landing in Tokyo to sign his contract with Nissan.

In an important race in Nürburgring Nordschleife, he encounters a car malfunction that leads to a spectator’s death. While Jann is reluctant to continue racing, an enquiry clears up any blame in the incident. The movie moves ahead to the events that help position Jann as a racer who learned his moves from a PlayStation racing simulator.

Who stars in the Gran Turismo movie?

Djimon Hounsou and Orlando Bloom are part of the star cast (Image via Sony and IMDb)

While a lesser-known actor, Archie Madekwe, plays Jann's lead character, the movie boasts some big stars like Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou. Some of the star cast include:

Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore

Djimon Hounsou as Steve Mardenborough

David Harbour as Jack Slater

Takehiro Hira as Kazunori Yamauchi

Darren Barnett as Matty Davis

Geri Halliwell-Horner as Lesley Mardenborough

While Takehiro portrayed Yamauchi, the real Yamauchi is also part of the cast in a cameo as a sushi chef. Moreover, the real Jann Mardenborough is the stunt double for Madekwe, playing himself. He also appears in the epilogue after the successful completion of 200 races.

Is Gran Turismo based on a true story?

Gran Turismo is a biographical sports film based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough and his journey towards racing championships. However, the movie takes some creative liberties and deviates slightly from the reality.

The GT Academy’s idea belonged to Nissan’s Darren Cox, who thought turning Gran Turismo gamers into real drivers could be a marketing campaign for the company. The fatal accident involving Mardenborough is also true.

The story deviates from the events and incidents in a few mentionable places. Besides Cox’s character changing to Danny Moore, the entry into GT Academy was simplified in the movie with just an invitation. In reality, players had to participate consistently in various digital phases in the driving simulator.

Furthermore, the movie does not reveal that Mardenborough was not the first winner of the GT Academy. Spanish player Lucas Ordonez and French gamer Jordan Tresson were winners of the GT Academy before him. However, Mardenborough was the youngest winner, who became a professional driver at the age of 19.

Gran Turismo is available for streaming on Netflix starting December 15, 2023.