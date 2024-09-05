10 most popular Isekai anime heroes, ranked

Isekai anime heroes have captured the imaginations of fans by taking an ordinary person and placing them in a world imbued with magic, danger, and adventure. A common appeal with these protagonists is how they finally end up in some strange new land trying to figure out new powers and relationships that define the journey of the character. Whether battling demons or simply trying to survive, these characters leave quite a permanent mark on the genre.

This popularity stems from their extraordinary personality, different levels of power, and an interesting storyline associated with them. All characters, from the tactical brilliance of leaders to the humorous actions of a reluctant hero, add spice to the isekai world.

The genre has continued to grow, and among the heroes, some have risen above others to place themselves in the hearts of anime lovers worldwide. Here are the 10 most popular isekai anime heroes, listed from least popular to most popular.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Rimuru Tempest, Natsuki Subaru, and 8 other most popular Isekai anime heroes ranked

10) Shiroe (Log Horizon)

Shiroe as seen in anime (Image via Satelight)

Shiroe is the main protagonist of Log Horizon, a strategic genius turned leader when he and thousands of other players were trapped in the MMORPG Elder Tale. Unusual for most isekai heroes, Shiroe is not a frontline fighter but an intelligent tactician using his mind to navigate the complex political and combat situations within the game.

Clear calmness, a problem-solving attitude, and the ability to bring together people in such a crazy world make Shiroe one of the most unique characters. Along with that, his unique approach to leadership and strategic depth place him among the most popular isekai anime heroes.

9) Kagenou Cid (The Eminence in Shadow)

Kagenou Cid as seen in anime (Image via Nexus)

Kagenou Cid is the protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow, an isekai anime series that follows his rebirth into a fantasy world after a life on Earth spent dreaming of becoming a powerful figure operating in the shadows. In this new life, he creates a fictional secret organization to fight against this imaginary cult, only to find out that the cult is real.

The combination of his self-delusion, over-the-top theatrics, and sheer power, all combined, quickly won over fans. Cid's peculiar blend of humor, unintentional brilliance, and dark charisma has him selling his way into the top ranks among the most popular isekai anime heroes.

8) Degurechaff Tanya (The Saga of Tanya the Evil)

Degurechaff Tanya as seen in anime (Image via Studio Nut)

Degurechaff Tanya from The Saga of Tanya the Evil, is a calculating and ruthless soldier who has reincarnated into a war-torn world. Tanya is a former salaryman, her strategic genius combined with her cold demeanor, makes her highly recognized in her new life.

Her story is filled with dark themes and intensive military conflicts, setting her apart from the typical isekai heroes. The magical mix of intelligence, power, and a morally ambiguous character makes her one of the most popular Isekai anime heroes.

7) Momonga (Overlord)

Momonga as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Momonga from Overlord is one of the most popular isekai heroes ever, transferred into the virtual world of MMORPG as his powerful skeletal overlord character named Ainz Ooal Gown. Unlike many other isekai anime heroes, Momonga retains his intelligence and strategic abilities. He works his way through this new world with his tactical brilliance combined with times of awkward humanness.

His ideal combination of dark charisma and commanding presence with compelling motivations, coupled with a zeal to assert dominance and to learn more about the world, shows him as one of the greatest isekai characters.

6) Sora (No Game No Life)

Sora as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Sora is an intelligent and strategic gamer from the series No Game No Life who gets transported to a world where every aspect is settled with games. This character shines with his great intelligence and charismatic personality. Since Sora can outwit opponents and navigate through difficult situations with ease, his fan following is pretty high.

His blend of confidence and cunning, along with the vivid, game-like setting of the show, has been a factor in his appeal. His impact and remembered moments in the story allowed him to secure his place as one of the top isekai anime heroes.

5) Satou Kazuma (KonoSuba)

Satou Kazuma as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Satou Kazuma is the main character of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!, one of the most humorous and relatable isekai heroes. Kazuma dies as a result of a sad accident, finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world, and is stuck with limited resources and a quirkily weird party of misfits.

His cynical and sometimes lazy attitude, added to the practical means by which he tackles the challenge at hand, distances him from the more traditional types of hero. This comedic struggle by Kazuma and the satire that this anime has made about isekai tropes makes him gain a strong fanbase and position him in the top five of the most popular isekai anime heroes.

4) Kirigaya Kazuto (Sword Art Online)

Kirigaya Kazuto as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kirigaya Kazuto, or Kirito, is the main character of one of the most influential isekai anime out there, Sword Art Online. Having been trapped in a virtual reality game where death in-game equaled real-life death, his survival instincts coupled with his expert gaming skills turned him into an almost-legendary figure.

His dual-wielding combat style and determination to protect his friends earned him a huge fanbase. As one of the pioneers of the modern isekai genre, Kirito's popularity even outside of Sword Art Online makes him one of the ten most loved isekai anime heroes.

3) Natsuki Subaru (Re:Zero)

Natsuki Subaru as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Natsuki Subaru is a regular teenager abruptly taken to a fantasy world. The most characteristic thing about Subaru is his ability to return from beyond the grave, automatically turning time back to a certain point every time he dies. This places him in a rather traumatic position of having to relive his experiences repeatedly as he tries to save those around him.

His emotional depth, unwavering determination, and the darkly intricate plot of his journey made Subaru one of the most loved isekai anime heroes to this date, which resonates with the audience of this genre.

2) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in anime (Image via Studio 8bit)

An originally human Rimuru, who died and reincarnated as a slime, evolves very fast into a more powerful form of themself. They became the king of the Jura Tempest Federation and unified various races under their rule through diplomacy, wisdom, and strength. Their friendly and easygoing nature went hand in glove with overwhelming abilities, making them the second most popular Isekai anime heroes.

1) Rudeus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei)

Mushoku Tensei as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bind)

The protagonist of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Rudeus Greyrat, is a boy who failed to live as an adult in his previous life but was reincarnated to a fantasy world with great magical talents. How his journey from a problematic past of self-doubt and building himself with great magic enchanted everyone.

What sets Rudeus apart, though, is his deep character development and emotional complexity, making him relatable yet inspiring. This makes Rudeus the most popular Isekai anime hero of all time.

Final thoughts

Isekai anime heroes are full of colors, as each one has become memorable to audiences due to their unique journeys and personalities. Kirigaya Kazuto is a sword saint in Sword Art Online, while Natsuki Subaru of Re:Zero went through innumerable trials, thus leaving distinctive imprints within the genre.

The rise to power and brilliant diplomatic ability of Rimuru Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has also made him extremely popular. However, Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei is the most popular Isekai anime hero, having the deepest character development.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback