If you enjoyed the thrilling chaos and dark humor of Suicide Squad Isekai, you might be on the lookout for similar anime that blend action, complex characters, and intriguing worlds. Whether you're drawn to intense battles, morally gray heroes, or fantastical realms, several anime series capture the essence of Suicide Squad Isekai while offering their own unique twists.

From the suspenseful resets of Re: Zero to the high-octane clashes in Drifters, these ten anime series provide a mix of excitement, depth, and unpredictability. Dive into these recommended shows to continue your adventure in captivating, otherworldly settings.

Cowboy Bebop and nine other anime series that fans should watch if they liked Suicide Squad Isekai

1) Re: Zero

Re: Zero (Image via Whitefox Studios)

Fans of Suicide Squad Isekai should consider watching Re: Zero for its unique twist on the isekai genre. Unlike Harley Quinn's chaotic antics, Subaru's "Return by Death" ability adds suspense and emotional depth as he resets events after each death.

The show offers complex characters, such as Rem, whose tragic past creates a deep emotional connection. Re: Zero also delves into psychological struggles, with Subaru facing trauma and despair, making his victories poignant. The dark fantasy world is rich in lore, cultures, and political intrigue, and the unpredictable plot keeps viewers on edge, with each of Subaru's choices holding significant consequences.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Suicide Squad Isekai and The Rising of the Shield Hero share themes of betrayal and proving one's worth. The Suicide Squad must overcome mistrust in another world, similar to Naofumi, who is falsely accused and ostracized. Both series are action-packed, with the squad facing fantasy creatures and Naofumi engaging in strategic battles.

They also feature unexpected twists; the Squad navigates morally gray situations, while the Shield Hero challenges isekai tropes. Fans of Harley Quinn's chaos may enjoy Raphtalia’s loyalty, and those intrigued by the Squad's power dynamics might appreciate the Shield Hero's exploration of social injustice and discrimination.

3) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Fans of Suicide Squad Isekai should check out Overlord for a darker, more mature take on the isekai genre. While both shows feature characters transported to new worlds, Suicide Squad Isekai follows villains-turned-heroes, whereas Overlord centers on an already powerful overlord.

Overlord delves deeper into morally gray themes with its rich world-building and intricate political landscapes. It blends thrilling action with strategic battles and unexpected twists, offering a compelling character arc. Fans of Suicide Squad Isekai would appreciate Overlord’s unique protagonist, tactical depth, and complex characters.

4) The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio Deen)

If you’re into action-packed adventures with captivating characters, The Seven Deadly Sins is a must-watch. Unlike the chaotic Suicide Squad Isekai, which features DC villains navigating a magical realm with explosive battles and dark humor, this series offers a more traditional fantasy feel.

Follow legendary knights framed for treason as they reunite to save their kingdom, showcasing visually stunning battles and unique powers. The show balances epic fights, like Meliodas' Full Counter and Escanor’s Sunshine, with heartfelt moments and a richly developed world. With its colorful cast and emotional depth, it’s a compelling alternative in the Isekai genre.

5) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Studio Bones)

While Suicide Squad Isekai leans into action and dark humor, Mob Psycho 100 delves into the emotional consequences of wielding such power, focusing on self-acceptance. Both shows explore characters with extraordinary powers and societal expectations. Mob's journey from a timid boy to someone who embraces his potential parallels the Suicide Squad members' struggles with their identities and pasts.

Both series offer dynamic action and humor, but Mob Psycho 100 combines visually stunning battles with a deep emotional core. If you enjoyed the chaotic energy of Harley Quinn or the striking action, you'll find similar themes and captivating moments in Mob Psycho 100.

6) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox Studios)

Both series offer intense, high-stakes action with life-or-death battles, showcasing unique weapons and strategic combat. Fans of morally gray characters will appreciate how both Suicide Squad Isekai and Akame ga Kill! blur the lines between heroism and villainy, revealing complex arcs and challenging expectations.

They balance dark themes with unexpected humor, adding levity to the intense drama. If you enjoyed the shocking plot twists in Suicide Squad Isekai, you'll find Akame ga Kill! equally gripping with its unpredictable turns. Both series delve into thought-provoking themes of justice and violence, featuring standout characters like Sheele’s deadly scissors and Mine’s devastating cannon.

7) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop (Image via Studios Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop offers an interesting blend of genres by integrating space western, noir, and action, all set to a memorable jazz soundtrack. While both shows share thrilling action and dark humor, Cowboy Bebop stands out with its deeper episodic storytelling, unforgettable characters, and the jazz music of Yoko Kanno.

Fans of Harley Quinn’s unpredictability might appreciate Faye Valentine’s complex history and her knack for trouble. If you liked the variety of worlds and scenarios in Suicide Squad Isekai, then Cowboy Bebop will provide a captivating journey through a richly developed solar system.

8) Drifters

Drifters (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

Drifters presents an innovative approach to the isekai genre by integrating historical personalities, such as Oda Nobunaga, into a fantasy universe, resulting in intense confrontations with unique creatures and a time travel adventure. Fans who like extreme and sanguinary action will find the show compelling.

The series combines comic elements with serious issues, highlighted by the lively personalities of Nobunaga and Toyohisa. Through the complicated work of world-making, Drifters is one of the most striking and exciting shows fans can watch after Suicide Squad Isekai.

9) Gate: Thus the JSDF Fought There!

Gate: Thus the JSDF Fought There! (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Both anime feature characters from our world transported to fantastical realms, creating engaging fish-out-of-water scenarios. While Suicide Squad Isekai emphasizes dark humor and action, Gate blends action with political intrigue and cultural clashes, offering a fresh take on the isekai genre.

For fans of tactical elements, Gate amplifies the military focus, showcasing modern forces against a medieval world with thrilling battles and strategies. It also explores cultural exchange complexities, with a well-developed cast like Youji Itami and Lelei La Lelena. Visually, Gate impresses with animation and detailed world-building, immersing viewers in its rich, fantasy setting.

10) That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8 Bit Studio)

Fans who enjoyed the isekai elements of Suicide Squad Isekai will likely appreciate Slime, which also features characters transported to a new world. Both shows have unconventional protagonists; while Harley Quinn navigates a fantasy realm, Rimuru Tempest starts as a slime and gains power.

Rich in world-building and adventure, Slime offers a vast magical world similar to the one in the other anime series. The series blends humor and action, with Rimuru’s lighthearted interactions and exciting battles echoing the dark humor and fight scenes of Suicide Squad Isekai. Both series also highlight compelling character development and relationships.

Final thoughts

If you enjoyed Suicide Squad Isekai, these ten anime series offer a thrilling mix of dark humor, action, and unique world-building. From complex characters and intense battles to rich narratives and unexpected twists, each show provides a captivating experience that echoes the chaos and excitement.

