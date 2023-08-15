Drifters anime: Where to watch, plot, and cast

It has been nearly seven years since the first season of Drifters anime was released. While most anime fans would give up on the possibility of another installment of their anime after such a long time, the first season's final episode hinted at a second season, which has kept fans hopeful for positive news till date.

That said, it has been quite some time since the first season was released. Thus, there remains a possibility that fans may not recollect the events from the first season. This is a good reason to watch the popular anime again and revisit everything one needs to know about the Drifters anime.

Drifters anime has changed streaming websites

Where to watch the anime

Shimazu Toyohisa as seen in the anime (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

Drifters anime is currently available to watch on Hulu and Apple TV in both English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions. The anime was previously available to watch on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Funimation removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the Drifters anime from its streaming service back in 2020. By that time, the anime also stopped being available on Crunchyroll. While one can find the listing for the anime on the two websites, it won't be available to watch on either streaming service.

Plot

Shimazu Toyohisa as seen in the anime (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

Drifters anime is a different type of isekai anime, where the story follows Toyohisa Shimazu, a rearguard in the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. During his retreat, he suddenly finds himself in a modern, gleaming white hallway. There, he meets a stoic man named Murasaki and is faced with hundreds of doors on both sides. That's when he gets pulled into the nearest door into a fantasy world.

This world was populated by fantastical creatures and warriors from different eras who, in Toyohisa's reality, were already dead. After befriending the infamous warlord Nobunaga Oda and the ancient archer Yoichi Suketaka Nasu, Toyohisa learns about the political unrest in the new fantasy world. Thus, to put an end to it, Toyohisa and the others were summoned as "Drifters" to fight against the Ends.

Oda Nobunaga as seen in the anime (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

The Ends were the people who were responsible for the creation of the Orte Empire. As they were growing powerful, they were constantly trying to annihilate the Drifters. However, the Drifters could not give up as it may lead to increased persecution of elves and demihumans. Thus, to prevent this from happening, Toyohisa teams up with the summoned warriors to take down the Ends and protect the world.

Cast

The main cast of the Drifters anime consists of three characters, namely Shimazu Toyohisa, Yoichi Suketaka Nasu, and Oda Nobunaga. Shimazu Toyohisa is voiced by Yuuichi Nakamura, Yoichi Suketaka Nasu is voiced by Mitsuki Saiga, and Oda Nobunaga is voiced by Naoya Uchida.

Yoichi Suketaka Nasu as seen in the anime (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

Meanwhile, the secondary cast comprises five characters. Haruakira Abe no is voiced by Takahiro Sakurai, Murasaki is voiced by Mitsuru Miyamoto, Olminu is voiced by Shiho Kokido, The Black King is voiced by Taiten Kusunoki, and Easy is voiced by Kanae Itou.

