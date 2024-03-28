10 anime like Re:ZERO to watch while you wait for season 3

Over the years, there have been countless anime like Re:ZERO that managed to keep viewers hooked with their intriguing concept of time travel, shocking plot twists, and graphic displays of violence.

Re:ZERO is hailed as one of the best isekai anime of all time, and for good reason. Its intricate world-building, diverse and memorable cast of characters and plot twists that scarred the main character himself are some of the many reasons behind its overwhelming success.

Following the recent announcement that season 3 will be released in October 2024, fans have begun gearing up for yet another installment of captivating action sequences and Subaru dying in the most brutal ways possible. Since it is still a few months before its release, here are 10 anime similar to Re:ZERO to watch while waiting for season 3.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order. It is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 anime like Re:ZERO that fans should check out while waiting for season 3

1) Summer Time Rendering

Summer Time Rendering is one of the most engaging anime like Re:ZERO (Image via Studio OLM)

Summer Time Rendering took the anime world by storm when it began airing in 2022. Its unique take on time travel and the supernatural genre centered around Shinpei Ajiro and his mission to save his childhood best friend, Ushio Kofune, who died under mysterious circumstances sometime before he returned to his home island.

This anime follows a gripping tale of Shinpei Ajiro as he manages to defy all odds and achieve the impossible. He engages in a thrilling race against time and confronts the deadly and fearsome creatures known as the Shadows. The complexity of the anime, coupled with time travel elements, makes it a perfect watch for fans of Re:ZERO.

2) Erased

Erased is one of the best anime like Re:ZERO (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kei Sanbe's Erased series is a psychological thriller that deals with aspects of time travel, similar to Re:ZERO. The fact that the protagonist can travel back and alter the flow of time, similar to Natsuki Subaru, makes it a perfect watch for Re:ZERO fans.

The story follows Satoru Fujinuma, who possesses the unique ability to travel back in time, right before any life-threatening event. However, tragedy befalls Satoru one day when he discovers that he has been framed for the murder of a loved one.

Before he can assess the situation, Satoru is sent back in time about 18 years, right before the disappearance and murder of his classmate. As such, Satoru is forced to figure out how his classmate's murder is connected to the present and how he can prevent her untimely demise.

3) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular isekai anime like Re:ZERO (Image via Studio 8bit)

Similar to Re:ZERO, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular isekai anime of all time. While time travel isn't a focus in this anime, it is nevertheless a good watch for Re:ZERO fans due to its isekai genre. It follows the life of Satoru Mikami, a middle-aged corporate worker who is stabbed in a random attack on the streets.

Upon regaining consciousness, Satoru discovers that he has been reincarnated as a slime in another world. He soon receives the name Rimuru Tempest from a 'Storm Dragon' named Veldora. Now free from the shackles of his mundane life, Rimuru looks forward to a fresh start in this new world.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei is one of the most beloved isekai anime like Re:ZERO (image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is another popular isekai anime like Re:ZERO. It follows yet another middle-aged man who met with a terrible accident one day and was reincarnated in a fantasy world as Rudeus Greyrat.

With the mind of a grown adult, Rudeus begins life again as a baby in a magical world, where he quickly adapts to his new environment. His natural affinity for magic takes his parents by surprise, as his newfound powers exceed all expectations. This anime is one of the most highly regarded isekai anime, like Re:ZERO, which makes it a perfect watch for fans of the latter.

5) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate is one of the best time travel anime like Re:ZERO (image via White Fox)

Although not in the isekai genre, Steins;Gate has an intricate plot that deals with the consequences of altering time, which is somewhat similar to the Re:ZERO anime. This anime offers a unique take on time travel, which also makes it a must-watch for Re:ZERO fans.

The narrative follows an eccentric scientist named Rintarou Okabe, who has a never-ending thirst for scientific exploration. One day, Rintarou discovers the ability to alter time by sending text messages into the past using the 'Phone Microwave' gadget. However, this discovery has grave consequences for Rintarou and his friends, who constantly find themselves in danger after drawing the ire of the mysterious SERN organization.

6) Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most popular anime like Re:ZERO (image via Liden Films)

Making its debut in 2021, the Tokyo Revengers anime quickly gained traction due to its interesting plot, which dabbled in time travel. Not only does the anime have a main character with a personality extremely similar to Re:ZERO's Subaru, but its emphasis on time travel makes it a must-watch for any Re:ZERO fan.

The narrative follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old unemployed man who one day learns that Hinata Tachibana, the only girl he ever dated in his life, had a car accident and died an untimely death.

After Takemichi almost died in a train accident, he found himself back in his middle school years. He soon realized that he could travel back in time and alter the flow of events, following which he vowed to save Hinata's life.

7) Akame Ga Kill!

Akame Ga Kill! is one of the most memorable anime like Re:ZERO (image via White Fox)

While the narrative doesn't take place in a fantastical or magical world, Akame Ga Kill! has one glaring similarity with Re:ZERO, i.e., the sheer amount of graphic violence and gore, which makes it a must-watch for fans of the latter series.

The story is centered around Tatsumi, a young and naive boy from a remote village who sets out on a journey to help people and earn enough money for the people back in his village.

However, after stumbling across a horrifying conspiracy and realizing that everything he has ever believed in is a lie, Tatsumi joins the Night Raid. They are an elite group of assassins who are part of the uprising assembled to overthrow the kingdom's Prime Minister.

8) Re:Creators

Re:Creators is one of the most unique anime like Re:ZERO (image via TROYCA)

While the storyline of Re:Zero is fairly common in the isekai genre, Re:Creators manages to have similar themes yet be unique in its own way. It is basically a reverse isekai anime, where an anime character gets transported to the real world and discovers that all of their journeys and battles were merely a work of fiction.

The story follows Souta Mizushino, a high schooler who aspires to be a manga artist. One day, Souta gets briefly transported to a fierce battle scene from an anime series he is watching. Upon returning to the real world, he realizes that the anime's heroine has somehow managed to return with him.

9) To Your Eternity

To Your Eternity is one of the best anime like Re:ZERO (image via Studio Drive)

Despite not being an isekai or an overly violent anime like Re:ZERO, To Your Eternity deals with themes of grief, loss, and trauma, making it a worthwhile watch for fans of the former series.

It explores the story of Fushi, an immortal being who experiences humanity and meets with different kinds of people in many places throughout his journey around the world.

10) Higurashi: When They Cry

Higurashi is one of the goriest anime like Re:ZERO (image via Studio Deen)

Higurashi: When They Cry is a fascinating horror/mystery anime that matches and sometimes even surpasses Re:ZERO in terms of pure carnage and gore. It follows the story of Keiichi Maebara, who moves to the quiet little village of Hinamizawa and quickly makes friends in his school.

However, he is shocked to learn that there have been several unexplainable murders and disappearances in the village in recent years, which were all connected to the village's annual festival. Although Keiichi tries to ask his friends about the murders, they all are suspiciously silent about it.

As such, Keiichi takes it upon himself to uncover the truth behind the bizarre events of the village, wondering what other secrets his friends might be keeping from him and whether he could even trust them at all. Therefore, fans who wish to check out anime like Re:ZERO, which doesn't hold back on its depiction of violence and carnage, can certainly check out Higurashi: When They Cry.

Final thoughts

As seen from the aforementioned entries, all of these anime, like Re:ZERO, stand out in their own way, despite sharing quite a few similarities to the popular isekai series.

With its third season set to air in October 2024, fans can check out these 10 anime like Re:ZERO as they patiently wait for their favorite isekai series to return to the screens.

Related Links:

Re:ZERO season 3 announces October 2024 release date with new trailer

10 anime to watch for fans of Re: Zero

10 anime characters like Subaru Natsuki from Re:ZERO

10 anime to watch if you like Summertime Rendering

10 best anime like Erased that you should watch

10 best anime like That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime fans need to watch