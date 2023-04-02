Tokyo Revengers anime: Will there be a season 3? Explained

With the imminent conclusion of the series’ second season, a pressing subject on fans’ minds is if the Tokyo Revengers anime will receive a third season. While these questions are somewhat rushed, considering the second season has yet to conclude, it’s nevertheless a pressing matter that fans are greatly concerned with.

While the second season of the Tokyo Revengers anime was seemingly less popular than the first installment, fans can rest easy. The series remained popular and high-rated enough for a third season, despite not being officially announced as of this article’s writing. However, with a third season likely coming at some point, the biggest question is exactly when fans will get the third season of the series.

Tokyo Revengers anime series likely to announce third season later this year, might premiere in mid-2024

MJ @killamelv Need season 3 of Tokyo revengers cause wtf Need season 3 of Tokyo revengers cause wtf

As discussed above, the Tokyo Revengers anime series is undoubtedly still popular enough to receive a third season. While social media discussion of the series has admittedly faltered throughout the second season, it’s nevertheless a popular offering. Both devoted and casual fans made sure to catch up on Takemichi’s latest adventures, even if they didn’t go out of their way to share their thoughts.

There’s also the fact that the Christmas Showdown arc, which the series’ second season fully adapts, is followed by the Tenjiku arc, one of the most beloved in the entire series. The Tenjiku arc’s anime adaptation will also likely put the third season at roughly a 24-episode count, with 66 chapters worth of material to adapt in the likely upcoming season.

With it being all but officially confirmed that the Tokyo Revengers anime will be receiving another season, the biggest question is exactly when the third season will premiere. When considering possible release dates, it’s important to look at the gap in time between the first season’s conclusion and the second season’s official release.

Levi 🐺 @leviackerman489 Please liden films announce tenjiku arc in Anime-japan event Please liden films announce tenjiku arc in Anime-japan event

The final episode of the series’ first season was released on September 19, 2021. Meanwhile, the second season’s first episode premiered on January 8, 2023. This puts the gap between the seasons at roughly 16 months, a fairly typical distance between anime seasons.

Using this distance as a baseline, fans can expect the third season of the Tokyo Revengers anime series to premiere sometime in mid to late 2024. This also gives animation studio Liden Films and the entire adaptation team sufficient time for a full release cycle for the season, from announcement to teaser trailers to convention appearances and everything in between.

However, this is all purely speculative, with no official confirmation of season 3’s production or any official release windows available as of this article’s writing. That being said, a potential third season for the series is more likely a matter of “when” than a matter of “if.”

