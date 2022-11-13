Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui will release special manga arc in 2023 after controversial ending

It was unofficially revealed on Saturday, November 12, that Ken Wakui’s recently-concluded Tokyo Revengers manga will be receiving a “new special arc” in November 2023. The information comes from Twitter user and reputable manga news source @MangaMoguraRE (Mogura), who claims that the announcement will come at a “large-scale exhibition in Roppongi, Tokyo.”

The recent Tokyo Revengers ending was received incredibly poorly by readers, who criticized it for being underwhelming, nonsensical, and disappointing on an overall level. Based on the latest unofficial news, it would seem that Wakui has heard fans’ complaints and seems ready to give them what they want this time next year.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest reports on Ken Wakui’s series, as well as the controversy surrounding the Tokyo Revengers ending.

Tokyo Revengers spin-off content further expanded with what is likely to be band-aid arc for main series

This will be IN ADDITION to the "Tokyo Revengers Extra" chapters starting in Weekly Shounen Magazine next week. It seems that "Tokyo Revengers" by Ken Wakui will reveal a new special arc next November 2023 at a large-scale exhibition in Roppongi, Tokyo. No title yet.This will be IN ADDITION to the "Tokyo Revengers Extra" chapters starting in Weekly Shounen Magazine next week. https://t.co/D21etFUF3z

As mentioned earlier, news of this alleged spin-off was first unofficially broken by Twitter user Mogura. Since they're a reputable source, fans can count on this latest information to be accurate, even if minor differences in timing, announcement plans, and so on may differ.

Mogura claims there is apparently no title yet for the alleged new, special arc. The Twitter user also specifies that this will be in addition to the Tokyo Revengers Extra spin-off series, which starts next week in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The mainline series recently wrapped up amid heavy controversy, featuring mysterious deus ex machinas and the conclusion of character arcs that contradict previous characterizations. Overall, many expressed genuine disappointment at how Wakui had ended the final arc, which was otherwise well-received.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE Please note this could only be a new chapter/epilogue too, it doesn't necessarily mean long even though it uses the word "arc" Please note this could only be a new chapter/epilogue too, it doesn't necessarily mean long even though it uses the word "arc"

Fans even compared the progression of Wakui’s series in its final stages to those of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan. AOT fans also found themselves disappointed in the manga series’ conclusion, which many felt was laden with character assassinations and unexplained plot points.

However, one major difference between the two is that the Attack on Titan fanbase was split in their reception to the series’ ending. It seems that, at the time of writing, the entirety of the Tokyo Revengers community is disappointed with its conclusion. While this might be a bold generalization to make, discussions on social media sites such as Twitter certainly back this claim.

