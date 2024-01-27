10 best anime like Erased that you should watch

The popularity of the anime Erased has inspired fans to seek out more anime with similar themes of time travel and altering fate to prevent disasters. The 2016 popular anime series follows Satoru Fujinuma, who possesses a supernatural ability that sends him back in time moments before life-threatening incidents to prevent them.

When his mother is murdered, Satoru's special ability triggers and sends him back 18 years to his elementary school days, providing him with an unprecedented opportunity to save her and prevent a kidnapping incident that deeply affects him and his classmates. If you enjoyed this series and are looking for similar anime to watch next, here are 10 excellent recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-watch anime like Erased

1. Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Steins;Gate revolves around the self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintarou Okabe, who accidentally discovers that his phone microwave can send text messages into the past, thereby altering timelines. Together with his friends Mayuri Shiina and Itaru 'Daru' Hashida, Okabe experiments with time leaping to change minor events.

However, he is unaware that the butterfly effect of their actions could have disastrous consequences. Much like Satoru, Okabe realizes he must shoulder the burden of trying to prevent the death of his closest friend, Mayuri. Both shows are replete with plenty of twists and shocking revelations. For viewers interested in anime like Erased, Steins;Gate is a great choice.

2. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero tells the story of Subaru Natsuki, who is unexpectedly transported to a fantasy world. After dying a few times, Subaru discovers his ability to rewind time by dying and restarting the timeline from a previous point. Like Satoru, Subaru uses this special power to protect his loved ones and prevent catastrophe.

With a compelling protagonist and dark, mysterious plot, Re:Zero is an excellent anime like Erased due to its suspenseful, time manipulation premise. It cleverly combines psychological thriller elements with fantasy adventure. The anime also explores the psychological impact of time travel and resurrection, adding depth to its intriguing storyline.

3. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Image via Madhouse)

This popular anime film follows Makoto Konno, who gains the ability to literally “leap” back in time. She starts using the ability freely to fix problems and mistakes but soon learns that her actions can have serious consequences. Her journey becomes a poignant exploration of the unintended effects of tampering with time, highlighting the delicate interplay between choice and consequence.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is like Erased, as it also deals with the premise of the protagonist discovering the ability to travel back in time and alter past events. Additionally, it features delicate character development and an emotional, reflective tone.

4. Orange

Orange (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

Orange is a touching series that fits well into the category of anime, like Erased. When 16-year-old Naho Takamiya receives letters from her 26-year-old self, she is unsure what to make of the dire warnings. Her future self urges her to prevent their classmate Kakeru from committing suicide, providing a playbook for key moments.

Similar to how Satoru tries to solve a mystery in the past to save lives in the future, Orange shows Naho racing to change fate and save Kakeru. It's an impactful anime that deals with time travel in a poignant, character-driven way. The series beautifully explores the themes of friendship, regret, and the power of foreknowledge, weaving a story that resonates deeply with its viewers.

5. Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (Image via Shaft)

This dark fantasy anime focuses on a group of magical girls and the price they must pay for their powers. When the protagonist, Madoka Kaname, is given the chance to make a contract and become a magical girl, she sees disturbing visions of the tragic futures faced by other magical girls.

Madoka Magica, an anime like Erased, deals with the theme of the protagonist revisiting and attempting to rewrite the past to produce better futures. It also pulls viewers into a mystery involving the origin of the magical girls’ powers and the sinister force behind their contracts.

6. Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

This anime film centers around the intriguing concept of body swapping between a boy named Taki and a girl named Mitsuha. As the story unfolds, Taki discovers that his mysterious exchanges with Mitsuha are, in fact, brief timeslips into the past, providing him with a unique opportunity to alter the course of events and save her life.

While different in plot, Your Name shares Erased’s central theme of the protagonist connecting with the past to prevent a life-threatening event. It also features supernatural elements that compellingly drive the storyline forward. It's a top pick for fans of anime like Erased.

7. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas (Image via Studio VOLN)

Despite the strange title, this dramatic anime film delivers a poignant exploration of time and fate. Protagonist Sakura Yamauchi is secretly living with a terminal illness. She befriends antisocial classmate Takaki in her last months, opening up to him about her creative plans for the future before her time runs out.

When Sakura suddenly dies before sharing her secret, Takaki is devastated by the news and loses opportunities, reflecting on the fragility of life. With resonant messages about making the most of life’s fragile timeline, similar to anime like Erased, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas balances dark humor with tear-jerking emotion.

8. Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

After Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana has been killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang, he gains the supernatural ability to time travel twelve years into the past. He aims to reconnect with Hinata to prevent her eventual death and defeat the Tokyo Manji Gang in the process.

With a supernatural time travel mechanic, Tokyo Revengers is an action-packed crime thriller anime that makes a great addition to any list of anime like Erased. This series delves into dark and serious themes of redemption, where characters grapple with the weight of their past actions and strive to save lives, creating a compelling narrative that will keep you hooked.

9. Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note, a classic supernatural thriller, follows Light Yagami, a high school prodigy who discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone simply by writing their name. Believing at first he can create an ideal world free of criminals, Light adopts the persona “Kira” and begins executing thousands.

However, genius detective L is hot on his trail, rejecting Light's extreme interpretation of justice in a high-stakes battle of wits across time. Death Note is an anime like Erased, as it shares moral quandaries about changing fate and will keep you guessing about the blurred lines between good and evil.

10. Link Click

Link Click (Image via LAN Studio)

For a more technology-based approach but still within the realm of anime like Erased, Link Click is an intriguing choice. Photographer protagonist Cheng Xiaoshi comes across a mysterious camera, allowing him to enter photographs and explore their worlds. However, Xiaoshi soon realizes darker forces have their eye on exploiting the camera’s powers.

Like Satoru struggling against his mother’s killer in intricate cat-and-mouse-style encounters, Xiaoshi faces dangerous adversaries in high-stakes adventures ranging from the Japanese occupation of China to a plane hijacking. Viewers who love Erased’s plot building across simultaneous timelines will surely be intrigued by its thought-provoking time-hopping mysteries.

Conclusion

For anime fans longing for another anime like Erased, these 10 picks all incorporate suspenseful sci-fi elements centered around time travel and changing destiny’s path.

From the intricate plotting of Steins;Gate to the emotional resonance of Your Name to the psychological tension in Death Note, each anime delivers thrilling twists sure to satisfy viewers who loved Erased.

Whether you crave a more enigmatic tone, high-stakes action, or philosophical themes about life’s fragility, these engrossing anime like Erased explore the Butterfly Effect across imaginative worlds that linger long after the credits finish rolling.