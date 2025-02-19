Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. Episode 11 keeps the momentum high as Team Subaru’s battle against the Witch Cult intensifies. Released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the episode highlights Priscilla and Liliana’s clash with Sirius, ultimately leading to her defeat.

Ad

With that, episode 12 is expected to shift focus back to Subaru and Emilia’s showdown against Regulus, as Subaru unravels the secret behind the Sin Archbishops’ Authorities and sets his plan in motion to counter Regulus’ abilities.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Priscilla vs. Sirius (Image via White Fox)

According to the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 will be released on several Japanese TV networks on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For international audiences, the English-subtitled version will be out earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

Ad

Trending

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 26 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 26 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 26 10:30 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 is going to air on various TV platforms in Japan, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

For Japanese viewers, this beloved isekai is also available on several streaming platforms, such as U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, offering flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

Ad

International fans can enjoy the episode on global platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and more. In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication has broadcast rights, thus fans in these regions can catch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11: A brief recap

Priscilla in episode 11 (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11, titled Liliana Masquerade, centers on the intense battle between the Sin Archbishop of Wrath, Sirius, and Priscilla alongside Liliana. The episode opens with a glimpse into Liliana’s past before shifting to Priscilla’s confrontation with Sirius.

Ad

As Priscilla’s abilities are explained, Liliana challenges Sirius' beliefs, prompting an enraged attack on the Songstress. However, Priscilla intervenes, further provoking Sirius. As their battle escalates, Priscilla easily counters Sirius’ attacks, creating an opening for Liliana to break the brainwashing of the masses. As Liliana performs, flashbacks reveal her journey and the choices that led her to this moment.

In the present, while Priscilla keeps Sirius engaged, Liliana’s song successfully nullifies her brainwashing, shocking the Sin Archbishop. Enraged, Sirius attempts to stop Liliana, but her efforts are in vain against their unwavering resolve.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Desperate, Sirius takes a girl hostage in a final bid for control, but Priscilla not only rescues the girl but also lands a critical blow, followed by a decisive strike that puts an end to the battle. With Sirius defeated, Liliana collapses from exhaustion, but just as she falls, Kiritaka arrives after hearing her song and catches her in his arms

In the final scenes, the focus shifts to Subaru telling Regulus about his newfound realization about how all the Sin Archbishop names are connected to the stars and their respective abilities are connected to those names as well.

Ad

Regulus begins his offense, unwilling to continue listening to him, while the narrative closes by giving a brief rundown on Subaru’s plan to overcome Regulus’ authority.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12? (speculative)

Sirius in episode 11 (Image via White Fox)

With the intense events of episode 11, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 is expected to heighten the action, likely shifting focus back to Subaru and Emilia’s battle against Regulus. As Subaru’s strategy hinges on involving Regulus’ brides to counter his authority, viewers may see whether his plan unfolds successfully.

Ad

Additionally, the episode may also explore the ongoing conflicts on other battlefields as the fight against the Witch Cult continues across multiple fronts.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback