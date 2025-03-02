Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8: Nene realizes Amane's true identity as Kou confronts Mitsuba

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 was released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 8 begins with Nene piecing together the recent events within the fabricated world, suspecting that Tsukasa and Shijima might be collaborating. As she enjoys a peaceful moment stargazing with Amane and the others, a sudden realization strikes—Amane is actually Hanako.

She wastes no time confronting him for the truth. Meanwhile, Kou faces off against Mitsuba as the latter's role in the situation is finally exposed. As Kou and Mitsuba confront their perspectives on the fake world, Nene and Kou gain a renewed determination to bring Hanako and Mitsuba back to reality.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 begins with Nene uncovering that the Amane in the fabricated world is none other than Hanako

Nene and Amane stargazing in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8, titled Make It Sound Nice, adapts manga chapters 46 to 48, opening with Nene questioning how Tsukasa knows about killing Amane is the way to escape the fabricated world.

Seeking clarity, she retreats to a quiet place with an excuse, and reflects on the facts surrounding the painting world, where Shijima, the Fourth Wonder, has trapped her and Kou. She pieces together that Tsukasa and Shijima might be working together, with Tsukasa aiming to kill Hanako as revenge for Amane taking his life in the past.

Afterward, Nene joins Amane and the other students on the school terrace for a meteor shower viewing. As she notices the cookies everyone made, she recalls Mitsuba and Kou, wondering what they're doing and whether Kou has found a way out without resorting to killing Amane or Mitsuba as he previously suggested.

Amane in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

Determined to play her part, Nene spots an unattended telescope and looks through it, excited to see a red giant star. Amane, lying beside her, assists in identifying them.

When the topic of a ghost star arises, Nene suddenly asks Amane if he is actually Hanako. He denies it, asking her to describe Hanako's personality. Initially, she lists his annoying traits but then admits she likes him, calling him "not so bad."

She then addresses Amane as Hanako and urges him to escape with her to the real world. Amane tries to avoid the conversation, but Nene grabs his hand, refusing to let him run. Taken aback by her determination, Amane asks how she figured it out.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8: Mitsuba's role comes to light as Kou confronts him

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8, the focus shifts to Kou and Mitsuba, with Kou relentlessly pursuing him. Kou reveals that after meeting Shijima, she informed them that the only escape from this fabricated world is by killing both Mitsuba and Hanako.

He then asks Mitsuba if he was already aware of this truth. When Kou presses further about how they ended up in this illusion, Mitsuba transforms into his Third Wonder form, admitting that the reason for trapping them there was to fulfill his wish of becoming human.

Kou persists in pursuing Mitsuba in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

As Kou braces for a fight, Mitsuba reassures him that he has no intention of harming him. Instead, he explains how he has learned to fully wield his School Wonder abilities, demonstrating them using the mirrors scattered throughout the school. With this newfound power, Mitsuba reveals that he has uncovered memories of his past human self.

Seeing his previous life, he feels envious of the person he once was, longing for the experiences he can no longer have. He further discloses how Tsukasa offered him a way to achieve his dream of living as a human within Shijima's painting world.

Kou rejects Mitsuba's suggestion in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 (Image via Lerche)

Kou, frustrated, scolds Mitsuba for letting Tsukasa manipulate him, but Mitsuba feels powerless—believing that no one else, not even Kou, can grant him his wish. Growing defensive, Mitsuba lashes out, claiming that Kou only cares about the past version of him, not the person he is now.

He expresses gratitude for the memories he has made in the fabricated world, admitting that although they may be fake, they have still brought him happiness.

Attempting to convince Kou to accept this reality, Mitsuba insists that his memories of the real world will soon fade, allowing him to embrace the illusion. He argues that if Kou stays, his wish to save Mitsuba will also come true.

However, Kou outright rejects this idea, declaring that happiness in a false world is meaningless. Determined to free Mitsuba, he prepares to fight, vowing to wake him up and drag him back to reality.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 wraps up as Nene and Kou resolve to bring Hanako and Mitsuba back to reality

Kou reminds Mitsuba of his true wish (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8, Mitsuba counters Kou's attacks, arguing that in the real world, neither of their wishes will ever come true. Despite realizing that Mitsuba has grown stronger, Kou refuses to back down, persistently launching attacks.

However, he is soon overwhelmed. Amid their clash, Kou reminds Mitsuba of his true desire—to become human in the real world. He pledges to make that dream a reality and urges Mitsuba to return home with him.

Frustrated, Mitsuba lashes out, insisting that it's impossible. He then breaks down, pleading with Kou to stay and be his friend in the fabricated world instead. He confesses that his emotions become twisted in reality because his wish remains unfulfilled, leading him to wish that everyone else would die and become like him.

Nene and Amane share a romantic moment (Image via Lerche)

Overcome with despair, he claims that a human like Kou could never understand what it's like to be an apparition. In response, Kou reassures Mitsuba with an unexpected suggestion—if that's the case, then he should just die too and stay by Mitsuba's side forever.

Shocked, Mitsuba watches as Kou suddenly grabs him and leaps off the building, proposing that once they return to the real world, they can find a way to become human together. At the last moment, Mitsuba uses his powers to save Kou from the fall. When Kou asks why he stopped him, Mitsuba scolds him for being reckless, reminding him that the impact could have killed him.

Kou then admits that he believed becoming an apparition himself would allow him to truly understand Mitsuba's feelings. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 concludes as Mitsuba, though hesitant, agrees to trust Kou. While he refuses to actively help him escape due to his fear of Tsukasa, he no longer intends to stop him either. Satisfied with this, Kou prepares for what comes next.

Meanwhile, Nene, determined, drags Hanako along as she and Kou take their first steps toward freeing both Hanako and Mitsuba from the illusionary world.

