Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The seventh installment, aired on Sunday, February 23, 2025, follows Nene and Kou's encounter with Shijima, the Fourth Wonder, confirming that they are trapped in a fabricated world and revealing the unsettling method of escape.

Ad

Additionally, Tsukasa's cryptic remark to Nene inside the fake world proves his involvement in their predicament. With tensions rising, the next episode is expected to delve into how Nene and Kou process this shocking revelation, whether they can discover an alternative escape route, and how Tsukasa's involvement further complicates their situation.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Kou and Nene meet Shijima in episode 7 (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8, titled Make It Sound Nice, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. For most international viewers, the episode's English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

Ad

Trending

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 1 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 2 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 2 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 2 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, March 2 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 2 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 2 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 2 5:00 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated channels across Japan on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans also have the option to stream this Winter 2025 anime on several online platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

International viewers can catch the upcoming episode 8 on various global streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Ad

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7: A brief recap

Shijima reveals the disturbing way to escape the fabricated world (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7, titled Make Sense, opens with Nene and Kou capturing Mitsuba to extract more information about the fabricated world. He directs them to the mysterious tower, where they encounter the Fourth Wonder, Shijima Mei.

Ad

Their meeting begins on a lighthearted note, with Shijima teasing Nene about her daikon legs, but the tone quickly shifts when she unveils a chilling truth—the only way to escape the fabricated world is for Nene and Kou to kill Amane and Mitsuba.

Shocked and unwilling to accept such a grim solution, Nene and Kou flee the tower, determined to find an alternative way out. As they formulate a plan, Amane and Mitsuba appear. Kou follows Mitsuba to uncover more about their predicament, leaving Nene alone with Amane.

Ad

While they discuss their promise to watch a meteor shower together, Tsukasa joins them. Nene begins to question whether Tsukasa is also a fabrication. Just then, he leans in and whispers that he hopes she can kill Amane well.

The episode concludes with a tense conversation between Sakura and Natsuhiko, who reflect on their scheme to entrap Nene and Kou using Shijima's powers. They believe that presenting such a disturbing choice is the ideal way to challenge kindhearted individuals like them.

Ad

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

With these significant developments, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 8 is expected to explore how Nene and Kou navigate their shocking revelation.

The upcoming episode is likely to show Nene and Amane watching the meteor shower together while she struggles to process Tsukasa's unsettling involvement in their predicament.

Fans can anticipate whether Kou and Nene will uncover an alternative escape route or if they will ultimately have to confront the grim reality of their only known way out.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback