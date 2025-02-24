Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7: Shijima tells Kou and Nene the disturbing truth about escaping the false world

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 was released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 7 opens with Mitsuba guiding Kou and Nene to a mysterious tower, claiming it holds the answers they seek.

Upon reaching the tower, they come face-to-face with the Fourth Wonder, Shijima, who not only explains more about her abilities and the nature of the fabricated world they're trapped in but also unveils a chilling truth—the only way to escape is for Kou and Nene to kill Amane and Mitsuba.

Struggling to accept this disturbing revelation, the duo resolves to find an alternative way out. Just as tension rises, Tsukasa's entrance at the end hints at his involvement, adding to the thrill further.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 begins with Kou and Nene's encounter with Shijima

Nene's first encounter with Shijima (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7, titled Make Sense, adapts manga chapters 44 and 45, beginning with Nene and Kou pursuing Mitsuba to uncover the truth about their fake world. Along the way, they encounter increasingly strange events that reinforce their belief that the world they are in isn't real.

After cornering Mitsuba, he directs them to the mysterious tower. Inside the tower, they meet Shijima Mei, the Fourth Wonder. Their interaction starts on a lighthearted note, with Shijima expressing her excitement over Nene's daikon legs.

However, the mood quickly shifts when Shijima reveals the unsettling truth about how to escape the fabricated world—they must kill Amane and Mitsuba in order to leave.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7: Shijima explains her abilities and the unsettling way to break free from the fabricated reality

Shijima reveals the disturbing way to escape the fabricated world (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7, Nene and Kou are left in shock as Shijima elaborates on the unsettling truth of their situation. She explains that the world they are in is entirely fictional, a fabricated reality detached from the real world.

Revealing that they are trapped inside one of her paintings, she explains that Amane and Mitsuba are the central figures of this artwork. To shatter the illusion and escape, they must eliminate the two central figures, which would cause the fictional world to collapse, allowing them to return to reality.

Struggling to process this revelation, Nene and Kou refuse to accept the idea of killing their friends—even if they are just fabrications. Sensing their hesitation, Shijima attempts to persuade them to go through with it.

As they flee the tower, she warns them that the longer they remain in this world, the more their real memories will fade, ultimately trapping them inside forever.

As Nene wrestles with this reality, struggling to accept it, Kou reassures her, insisting that there must be another way. Determined to find an alternative solution, they are soon joined by Amane and Mitsuba. Kou, hoping to get more answers, follows after Mitsuba, leaving Nene alone with Amane.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 ends with Tsukasa's appearance, confirming his role in the fabricated world's events

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7, Amane reminds Nene of their promise to watch a meteor shower together. At this moment, a cheerful Tsukasa enters the scene.

As he and Amane playfully mess around, Nene begins to question whether this Tsukasa is also a part of the fabricated world. Suddenly, Tsukasa leans in and whispers something chilling in her ear—he hopes she'll succeed in killing Amane well.

Amane and Tsukasa in this episode (Image via Lerche)

His cryptic words leave Nene stunned, wondering how he could possibly know about Shijima's conditions for escaping. The episode then shifts focus to a conversation between Natsuhiko and Sakura, who discuss their plans involving Shijima.

They reveal their intention to use her abilities to trap Nene and Kou, believing that their kind-hearted nature makes them the perfect prey for Shijima's powers, ending the episode on a tense note.

