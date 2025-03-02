Sakamoto Days episode 9 review: TMS Entertainment adapts Sakamoto vs. Kashima and Slur's debut with their best production

Sakamoto Days episode 9 premiered early on Netflix Japan on Saturday, March 1, 2025, giving Japanese fans an early start before the global release. This action-packed episode wraps up the intense Lab battle while officially introducing Slur, the series' primary antagonist.

The episode reaches its peak with the exhilarating showdown between Sakamoto and Kashima, alongside the conclusion of Shin and Heisuke's fight against Seba. Maintaining the series' signature humor, it also delivers heartfelt moments with Shin's reunion with his former associates.

Balancing intense action with comedic and emotional beats, this episode offers a thrilling, well-rounded experience while staying true to Yuto Suzuki's manga. With TMS Entertainment's finest production yet, the anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days continues to prove itself as one of Winter 2025's standouts.

Let's dive into a detailed analysis and break down the production elements that make Sakamoto Days episode 9 one of the standout highlights of the season.

Sakamoto Days episode 9 narrative review: Sakamoto's win over Kashima and Slur's debut amplify the hype with flawless storytelling

Sakamoto in episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Once again, Sakamoto Days episode 9 highlights TMS Entertainment's exceptional production quality, consistently exceeding fan expectations. Titled All Aboard, this episode pushes the anime closer to its 11-episode season finale while maintaining its ever-improving animation and narrative quality.

Adapting manga chapters 29 to 31, the episode stays faithful to the source material while enhancing key moments for a more immersive experience. With the Lab battle reaching its climax, action dominates the narrative, and the studio's expert direction brings the fights to life with exhilarating intensity.

Sakamoto vs. Kashima concludes (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Episode 9 delivers not only thrilling face-offs but also builds further anticipation with Slur's first on-screen appearance. Picking up from episode 8's buildup, Sakamoto Days episode 9 delivers a satisfying conclusion to Sakamoto and Kashima's battle, balancing intense combat with the series' signature humor.

Sakamoto's dominance in the fight is a spectacle to watch, as the anime's pacing and execution make his victory even more rewarding. Alongside this, Shin and Heisuke's battle against Seba provides another thrilling showdown, ensuring action remains at the forefront.

Shin delivering the final blow on Seba (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The storytelling amplifies the intensity of every encounter, making the confrontations even more engaging in animation. As the episode nears its end, Slur's official debut adds further to the excitement, marking the true beginning of the series' larger conflicts as Shin encounters the villain.

However, the narrative doesn't solely rely on action. Shin's heartfelt reunion with Asakura and the Lab employees adds emotional depth, striking a perfect balance between tension and sentiment.

Shin encounters Slur (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 9 excels under Masaki Watanabe's skilled direction and Taku Kishimoto's expert scripting. With a seamless blend of thrilling fights, humor, and engaging plot progression, the episode keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

As such, TMS Entertainment delivers another exciting watch with Sakamoto Days episode 9 that fans will thoroughly enjoy.

Sakamoto Days episode 9 overall production criticism: TMS Entertainment delivers the best animation yet for the series' climactic moments

Sakamoto Days episode 8 further proves TMS Entertainment's skills at the forefront of anime production. The studio consistently surpasses the high standards they've already set, seamlessly advancing the story with exceptional production values.

As an action-packed episode, the visuals and animation stand out, with dynamic fight sequences that captivate viewers. The episode also shines with stunning art and storyboarding, bringing the action to life with fluid, engaging shots. The intense battle scenes steal the spotlight, executed with finesse and precision.

Slur debuts in Sakamoto Days episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment also does an outstanding job capturing Slur's menacing presence, adding significant weight to his debut as the main antagonist, further building anticipation for his role in the story.

The voice casts continue to deliver stellar performances, bringing remarkable depth to all the characters and their roles. Yuki Hayashi's music composition complements the intense moments further, enhancing the atmosphere and its impact to new heights.

The animation quality peaks in Sakamoto Days episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

All in all, Sakamoto Days episode 9 offers a perfect blend of top-tier animation, immersive sound design, and compelling storytelling, making it a captivating viewing experience that does justice to the plot's significant developments.

With flawless production, this episode is a testament to TMS Entertainment's exceptional craftsmanship.

Final thoughts

Shishiba and Osaragi in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days episode 9 delivers a thrilling viewing experience, building anticipation as the season approaches its finale.

From a production standpoint, this episode further confirms TMS Entertainment's dedication to making Sakamoto Days one of Winter 2025's standout anime shows, skillfully balancing action, suspense, and intensity with the series' trademark humor.

Expand Tweet

With just two episodes remaining and Slur's debut adding to the growing excitement, the series is set to leave a lasting impression. As the momentum continues to build, Sakamoto Days stands out as a unique addition to the Shonen anime genre that masterfully blends humor and action.

With its exhilarating storytelling and dynamic execution, the series leaves fans with a satisfying aftertaste and eager anticipation for what comes next.

