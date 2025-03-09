Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 review: Jinwoo's duel and the Jeju Raid begins with A-1 Pictures' finest animation

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 marks a pivotal moment in the series as the long-anticipated Jeju Island raid officially kicks off. Released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, the episode also features an intense duel between Jinwoo and Goto, and introduces an evolved, formidable ant monster poised to play a major role in future storylines.

A-1 Pictures once again showcases their exceptional production prowess, delivering an action-packed and tension-filled episode. The studio sets the tone with pivotal developments, particularly in the closing moments, as the evolved ant monster enters the fray, heightening the excitement for what's to come.

The breathtaking animation and expertly crafted tension make this episode a standout, brilliantly laying the foundation for the more exhilarating battles ahead. Let's dive into the review and break down the elements that make Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 an unforgettable entry.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 narrative criticism: An action-driven entry that intensifies the excitement and suspense

Jinwoo vs. Ryuji unfolds in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10, titled We Need a Hero, adapts chapters 92 to 96 of the manhwa, remaining largely faithful to the source material while making slight adjustments that enhance the narrative flow.

Picking up from episode 9's cliffhanger, this episode begins with the match between the Japanese and Korean Hunters. While the series previously skipped the A-Rank battle between Hanekawa (Japan) and Park Jongsoo (Korea), this episode fully covers the team match and even retains Jongsoo's amusing remark.

Following this, Jinwoo and Goto Ryuji's duel takes center stage, brought to life with heightened intensity and stunning animation. The anime stays true to the original material while elevating the thrill of the fight.

Goto Ryuji scratches Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

An exclusive addition to the anime is Joohee's scene where she contacts the Association, as well as a conversation between Hae-in and Jong-in regarding Jinwoo's absence from the Jeju Raid roster. Meanwhile, the dialogue between Goto Ryuji and his vice guildmaster is slightly altered, and the anime also omits revealing the vice guildmaster's name.

Additionally, Yoonho's speculation about Jinwoo being a Hunter capable of leveling up is removed.

The birth of the evolved ant monster is adapted with exceptional tension-building, setting up excitement for its role in the upcoming clash. While manhwa readers are already familiar with this character's significance, anime-only viewers experience the weight of his introduction through A-1 Pictures' careful direction.

His unexpected birth completely alters the course of the raid, as the Hunters are unprepared for such a formidable opponent.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 10 introduces the evolved ant (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinwoo's family moments from chapter 94 were already included in the previous episode, leading to a shorter focus on them in this one. Jinho's phone call to Jinwoo and certain other events from chapter 94 are omitted, allowing the episode to concentrate on launching the Jeju Island Raid instead.

This streamlined approach effectively builds anticipation, especially given the arc's significance and the fandom's hype surrounding it.

While some technical details regarding the raid and participating parties are skipped, the anime emphasizes the emotional side. The focus stays on the Hunters' thoughts, last words with close ones, and the emotions running high before heading into battle.

This human element adds depth, portraying them as warriors stepping into an unpredictable war, making it more impactful for viewers.

Jong-in as he incinerates the ants (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Byung-gu's participation in the raid receives more emphasis in the anime compared to the webtoon, and certain interactions among the Korean S-Rank Hunters aboard the plane before landing are altered. Additionally, some events during the Korean Hunters' arrival on Jeju Island are adjusted, but the core of the story remains intact.

The episode concludes on a chilling note as the evolved ant makes its entrance, swiftly eliminating the Japanese team's S-Rank Healer. This sequence is executed phenomenally, leaving viewers with a sense of impending doom.

Overall, A-1 Pictures delivers an outstanding adaptation, masterfully building anticipation for the raid while maintaining a well-paced, immersive narrative. Despite minor changes and omissions, the episode stays true to the essence of the source material while enhancing the viewing experience with heightened tension and emotional depth.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 is an exhilarating watch, keeping audiences captivated while foreshadowing the chaos ahead.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 production overview: A-1 Pictures' impeccable production amplifies the thrill

A-1 Pictures once again proves its dedication to delivering the best adaptation of the beloved manhwa in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10. While the narrative direction remains engaging, the production excels across the board, from animation and sound design to voice acting and overall execution.

As an action-heavy episode, the visual elements take center stage, and the studio showcases remarkable artistry in both animation and cinematography. The masterful storyboarding stands out, particularly during intense action sequences.

An evolved, formidable ant is born in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Smooth, dynamic, and angular shots heighten the visual spectacle, enhancing key moments such as the duel between Jinwoo and Ryuji, the birth of the evolved ant, and its unexpected debut as it eliminates the Japanese healer. The gore elements are also unfiltered, adding to the brutal intensity.

The voice cast delivers outstanding performances, capturing the depth and intensity of each scene. To top things off, the music composition amplifies every moment further, adding to the rising tension.

Overall, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 exemplifies A-1 Pictures' production prowess, seamlessly blending stunning animation, exceptional voice acting and sound design into an unforgettable viewing experience.

Final thoughts

To sum up, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 is a pivotal turning point in the story, shifting the focus from Jinwoo's direct involvement to the Jeju Raid unfolding without him. While Jinwoo remains a key figure through his exhilarating duel with Ryuji, the raid's setup without him allows other characters to take center stage, giving them the opportunity to shine before chaos ensues.

The arrival of the evolved ant monster heightens the tension, as its birth is set to shape the course of the battle, whose entrance does not seem to favor the Hunters. By skillfully building anticipation for the remainder of this highly awaited arc, A-1 Pictures delivers a commendable adaptation, bringing these crucial moments to life with remarkable execution.

With numerous significant developments, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 stands out as one of the season's strongest in terms of hype-building. It not only excites fans with the introduction of a major character but also sets the stage for the intense battles ahead, making it a perfect calm before the storm.

