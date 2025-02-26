Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43: Suho comes face-to-face with his past selves during the Class Change quest

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 keeps the excitement high as Suho continues his journey through the Class Change quest dungeon. While his wounds heal upon entering, he soon faces an unexpected challenge—his two past selves appear as the dungeon bosses.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 27, 2025, this chapter is packed with action and intense developments. While Suho struggles against both his past versions, the battle pushes him to his limits.

Just when things seem dire, an external error in the System intervenes, granting Suho extra lifespan to help him face the dungeon bosses. The chapter ends on a thrilling note, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 kicks off with Suho starting his trial within the Class Change quest dungeon

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 begins with Tielle arriving at the site where Minsung's body was left after Suho and his team departed through the Class Change quest portal.

Noticing they didn't take Minsung with them, Tielle deduces that the gate is exclusive to the Black Masked Hunter and his allies. He reflects on how every encounter with the Black Mask or the “Darkness” brings new, unexpected challenges, finding the events intriguing.

The scene shifts to Suho inside the Class Change quest dungeon, where he discovers that his wounds have completely healed. However, he quickly realizes he cannot summon the heirs of the other Monarchs for his Advancement Quest, nor can he use the Shadow Dungeon Key.

Suho and Tielle in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As Suho takes in his surroundings, he also recognizes the dungeon as the same one his father prepared for him during the Tutorial. While recalling past memories, Suho notices that the knights he once fought to level up, as well as the weapons he previously received, are now missing.

Left without a weapon, unable to summon his teammates, or use his bond skill, he wonders if he must climb the tower once again, just as he did in the past.

However, this time, the dungeon feels different—more labyrinthine—with strange noises echoing from multiple directions, creating a familiar yet unfamiliar atmosphere.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43: Suho faces his past, stronger version from the Tutorial phase

Suho's past self overpowers him in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43, Suho encounters a mysterious door that appears to be a Boss room. Despite the seemingly odd location in the middle of a pathway that continues further, he decides to enter, hoping it will offer the same opportunity for growth as in the past.

Suho wonders who he'll encounter this time, considering the possibility of facing Igris again, just like before. However, to his shock, he finds himself up against his past self—the Suho who had previously defeated Beru during the Tutorial phase (from Solo Leveling manhwa's epilogue).

Confused and unprepared, Suho struggles against his past self, who overwhelms him in an instant, leaving him unable to defend himself. After his defeat, Suho respawns at the original starting point, now with only two lives remaining.

Pondering the reason behind fighting his past self, Suho recalls that Jinwoo designed the System to help him grow stronger. Determined that there must be a way to grow stronger first, he sets out on a search to uncover it.

Given the dungeon's expanded pathways compared to the past, Suho is convinced that another door must be out there. His hunch proves right as his search leads him to a new Boss room door.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 ends as Suho confronts his childhood self while a System anomaly reshapes his advancement quest

Suho's child self also overwhelms him (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the final moments of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43, Suho steps into the new Boss Room, hoping for an opponent less overwhelming than his past Tutorial-phase self. However, to his astonishment, he comes face-to-face with his younger self as a child.

Hesitant about fighting a mere child—even if it's a past version of himself—Suho is caught off guard when his child self freezes him using Ruler's Authority. Before he can react, the child effortlessly snaps his neck, instantly defeating him.

Suho once again revives at the dungeon's starting point, now down to his last remaining lifespan. With both opponents proving impossible to overcome, he struggles to figure out how to clear the quest.

Just then, an error message unexpectedly appears, stating that interference from an unknown substance from another world has caused a glitch in the System. The glitch causes an uncountable number of additional lifespans to occur. A new quest window emerges, instructing him to defeat the being behind the door with his newly given lifespans.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 concludes with a final notification—until Suho completes his Advancement Quest, he will remain trapped in the dungeon, unable to escape.

