Sakamoto Days episode 9: Sakamoto vs Kashima concludes as Slur makes his first appearance

Sakamoto Days episode 9 was released on March 1, 2025. The episode continued the battle between Taro Sakamoto and Kashima as the male protagonist had the obvious upper hand.

On the other hand, Shin continued his battle against Seba as Heisuke joined the battle, giving the protagonist an upper hand. Fortunately, this upper hand proved crucial and led Shin to victory.

Moreover, Kashima continued getting pulverized by Taro Sakamoto as the latter again reverted to his slim persona. As their battle reached a bullet train, Kashima was defeated for good. On the other hand, Shin and Lu escaped the lab alongside the other doctors. However, before Shin escaped, he crossed paths with Slur.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 9.

Sakamoto Days episode 9: Shin vs Seba and Sakamoto vs Kashima conclude as the protagonists shine

Heisuke as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 9, titled All Aboard, commenced where it left off as Sakamoto was pushed to the laboratory's basement, where his battle with Kashima started. However, as the Order members had to tend to other things, they left Kashima in the hands of Sakamoto. The episode then shifted towards Shin whom Heisuke saved from Seba.

Immediately after entering the battlefield, Heisuke dominated it by flexing his sniping skills. However, Seba didn't falter and used his suit to run away. Heisuke followed his voice, hoping to land his shot on the antagonist. Surprisingly, Seba stopped in plain sight. Heisuke then tried sniping Seba but was stabbed with an invisible steel rod.

Shin delivering the final blow on Seba (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As expected, Seba used his suit to overpower Heisuke. In a last stance, Sakamoto Days episode 9 saw Seba trying to deliver the final blow to Heisuke, but with the help of Piisuke, Heisuke loaded a final shot and fired at Seba. Although he missed his target, Heisuke's bullet landed on a water shower, which drenched Seba's suit and rendered his invisibility useless.

This gives Shin a chance to attack Seba as the protagonist reads Heisuke's mind. Shin's attack slammed Seba's head to the ground, rendering him motionless and marking the victory of the protagonist's side. Sakamoto Days episode 9 then shifted to the basement where Sakamoto versus Kashima was getting heated.

Sakamoto vs Kashima as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Before the fight continued, Sakamoto and Kashima showcased their weapons. Where Kashima's 70% body was filled with state-of-the-art weapons, Sakamoto only had three things at his disposal: a pencil, a discount coupon, and a paper. Even though Kahsima had the upper hand due to his weapons, Sakamoto Days episode 9 saw the male protagonist utterly overpowering the antagonist.

However, Kashima never gave up, as he wanted to prove to his master, Slur, that he was worth something. As these two conversed, Sakamoto Days episode 9 saw a bullet train arrive as Sakamoto and Kashima reached a train tunnel through the facility's basement. However, a battlefield change didn't give Kashima the upper hand in battle.

Slur as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Moreover, Sakamoto reverted to his slim figure during this phase of the fight. For one instance, Kashima thought he had gained the upper hand after throwing Sakamoto in front of a running train. To his despair, Sakamoto ran through the train and returned before Kashima's eyes. As the train stopped, Sakamoto Days episode 9 saw Taro Sakamoto exit with a defeated Kashima.

Sakamoto Days episode 9 then saw Sakamoto receive a call from Shin as the protagonist informed his ally about the facility's self-destruction. However, as Shin was about to escape, he encountered an eerie being that shook Shin to his core. This 'eerie' being was Slur, who appeared for the first time.

