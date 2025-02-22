Sakamoto Days episode 8: Shin's past is revealed as Kashima showcases his skills

Sakamoto Days episode 8, titled Sakamoto vs. Lab, was released on February 22, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode revealed Shin Asakura's past, including how he was raised in the lab. According to the episode, Shin's powers aren't in-born but the result of an experiment.

Besides that, Sakamoto Days episode 8 showcased Kashima in action against Shishiba and Osaragi from the Orders, and later, against Taro Sakamoto. In addition, the episode showcased Mad Horiguchi's interesting abilities. At the same time, the episode featured Heisuke, who had a major impact in the narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 8.

Sakamoto Days episode 8: Asakura reveals Shin's past, Sakamoto & Shin takes on Horiguchi

Heisuke in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 8 begins with Heisuke arriving at Sakamoto's convenience store to buy something delicious for him and his pet parrot, Piisuke. However, upon entering the shop, he finds Hana crying alone. She reveals how everyone, including Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu has left. Heisuke tries his best to cheer up Hana and promises her that he will search for them.

The narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 8 then switches to the laboratory's basement, where Lu asks the old man about his identity. The old man reveals that his name is Asakura and that he's the director of the lab. Lu mistakenly thinks that Asakura is behind her abduction.

Asakura then asks Lu why he would abduct her when he's one of the captives himself. As such, Lu asks Asakura everything he knows. Elsewhere in Sakamoto Days episode 8, Shin and Sakamoto face Mad Horiguchi, a scientist who loves to experiment on others and himself. He is thrilled to confront the legendary Sakamoto, whom he wants to turn into one of his guinea pigs.

Horiguchi in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In fact, Horiguchi manages to land a chip into Sakamoto's neck. At first, Sakamoto can't fathom what the chip is all about. Therefore, he goes for a punch at Horiguchi. Interestingly, the punch lands on Shin instead. Horiguchi explains that the chip transmits a signal into his foes' minds that makes their brain confused between friends and foes.

The moment Horiguchi explains the secret to his technique, Taro Sakamoto decides to punch Shin. Just as he expected, it hits Horiguchi. The mad scientist realizes that his plan needs a modification. Meanwhile, Lu wants to know everything about her captors' goals.

While throwing tantrums, she mentions Shin's name. Asakura hears the name and asks Lu whether she's talking about Shin the psychic. According to Sakamoto Days episode 8, Asakura was the one responsible for making Shin a psychic. In other words, the episode confirms that Shin wasn't born with his powers.

Asakura, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rather, he used to be a normal boy, with no special abilities. One day, an old friend of Asakura named Ando left Shin to him and asked him to take care of the boy. However, he never returned. Since then, Shin used to live with Asakura at the lab. He was a curious child who always supported Asakura in his research.

Back then, Asakura was fascinated with the idea of expanding the limits of human brain activity, i.e., studying supernatural powers. However, failure after failure didn't do him good. His assistants and the other staff involved in the project gradually lost faith in him, save Shin, who completely believed in Asakura's resilience.

Then one day, the scientist was successful in creating a different type of potion. Yet, at night Shin accidentally drank the potion. Later, Asakura began to observe something strange about Shin - the boy could hear others' thoughts. However, the power came with a great burden. Gradually, everyone started to alienate themselves from Shin.

Shin and Asakura (Image via TMS Entertainment)

They found him creepy because of his new powers, which didn't allow them any privacy. Meanwhile, Asakura desperately wanted to find a solution to revert Shin's condition. However, Shin was hurt by Asakura's commitment. Then one day, he left the lab and never returned. Since then, Asakura has always wanted to apologize to Shin. Yet, he deduced that Shin would never forgive him for what he did.

Sakamoto Days episode 8 then shifts the focus to Lu, who cries profusely after hearing Asakura's story. She mentions that Shin won't be mad anymore at Asakura, considering he's in a good head space. Lu tells Asakura about Shin's current involvement in Sakamoto's shop, including how he's not mad at his own powers.

Lu's words please Asakura, who finally smiles. He brings out a vial, using which he melts the prison's lock. Lu wonders why Asakura didn't use it before. The director says that as long as he's in prison, he doesn't have to help his captors with their research. He then asks Lu whether Shin has grown taller. At this moment in Sakamoto Days episode 8, an enemy approaches Lu and others.

Lu's high jump kick (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Lu Shaotang demonstrates a fierce high jump kick to subdue the enemy. She then responds to Asakura's previous question and says that he has to see Shin's growth himself. Meanwhile, Sakamoto and Shin's battle against Horiguchi continues. Horiguchi modifies a switch, which allows him to turn off and on the chip's effect at his will.

As a result, whenever Sakamoto goes to punch Shin, thinking that it'll land on Horiguchi, the scientist switches off the chip to ensure it doesn't happen. This creates a fascinating confusion on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Horiguchi ups the ante by injecting a few concoctions into his body.

Sakamoto and Shin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Those injections endow him with superior physical prowess. However, Sakamoto's strategy to put Shin in front, and relay to him his upcoming moves, help the duo against Horiguchi. Eventually, Taro Sakamoto's successive punches knock out Mad Horiguchi.

After rescuing some of the lab employees, Sakamoto and Shin head down to the basement. However, on their way, Sakamoto falls into a pit, leaving Shin alone on the upper floor.

Sakamoto Days episode 8: Kashima joins in the action against the Order

Kashima in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 8 switches to the basement, where Kashima is seen with his new reliable allies against Shishiba and Osaragi from the Orders. Shishiba and Osaragi are seen in front of a pile of dead bodies. Shishiba realizes that they have stumbled upon a big fish.

He wants to gather intel about the Slur from Kashima, who works for him. However, Kashima doesn't plan on telling him. Rather, his new allies go after Shishiba. Yet, despite their reputation, Osaragi brutally kills them with one swing. Kashima then joins the battlefield, showcasing his impressive control over his body.

Sakamoto Days episode 8 reveals Kashima's real face - a pale man with stitches all over his body. He can efficiently detach his limbs to reveal weapons inside them. With his impressive powers, Kashima lands a hit on Shishiba. At this moment, Taro Sakamoto falls from above no Kashima's body.

Kashima's face in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Taro Sakamoto then notices Shisiba, who introduces Osaragi to him as a new member of the Order. Osaragi finds Sakamoto akin to a teddy bear and takes instant liking to him. Meanwhile, Kashima feels killing Taro Sakamoto will be the perfect tribute to the Slur, since he's the only man to land a hit on him (Slur). Shishiba asks Sakamoto if that description rings any bell.

However, Sakamoto Days he doesn't know what Kashima is talking about. Shishiba and Osaragi then leaves the battle to Sakamoto and run away. While leaving the basement, Osaragi thinks Sakamoto might die. She feels he's not as strong as she had imagined. While Shishiba acknowledges that Sakamoto has gone rusty, he has never imagined him dying.

Seba, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere in Sakamoto Days episode 8, Shin Asakura confronts the invisible assassin, who wants to end the battle as soon as possible. Despite his psychic powers, Shin finds it extremely difficult to land a hit on him. Eventually, he takes a blow from the assassin.

As he bleeds, Shin smears some of his blood on the assassin's jacket, making it easy to locate him. Just then, Heisuke snipes the assassin from afar. Sakamoto Days episode 8 ends with Heisuke arriving at the lab to rescue Shin and Sakamoto.

