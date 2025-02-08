Sakamoto Days episode 6: Heisuke Mashimo earns Sakamoto's praise as he displays his skills as a sniper

Sakamoto Days episode 6, titled Heisuke Mashimo, was released on February 8, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode introduced the skilled sniper, Heisuke Mashimo, who wanted to kill Sakamoto and secure the bounty. Most importantly, Heisuke wanted to prove his worth as a sniper.

However, he didn't know that Taro Sakamoto's appearance had changed from his initial days. That's why, he ended up in a confusing situation with Sakamoto and Shin. The episode is embedded with intense action and comedic elements, fully highlighting Heisuke Mashimo's character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 6.

Sakamoto Days episode 6: Heisuke Mashimo joins Sakamoto's party at the arcade

Heisuke and Piisuke (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 6 begins with a dark-haired hitman feeding his pet parrot. He realizes that he doesn't have much money to eat a full-course meal himself. That's why, he wants to kill Sakamoto and win the one billion yen bounty. He's fully convinced that he can even eat sushi with that much money.

Trending

Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto's convenience store is on the verge of destruction, with all the assassins after the bounty. Sakamoto realizes their store needs a major renovation. Suddenly, Shin Asakura notices an advertisement on a flyer. It's a paintball tournament, where the winner gets one million yen.

Just then in Sakamoto Days episode 6, the dark-haired hitman, Heisuke Mashimo, appears. However, he doesn't know what Taro Sakamoto looks like since he only has his picture from before. Since Sakamoto has put on weight, he cannot identify him. Taro Sakamoto realizes that Heishuke isn't sharp enough.

Sakamoto, Heisuke, and others (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Thus, he says he doesn't know any Taro Sakamoto. Moreover, with so many Sakamotos, Heisuke doesn't know where to look for his target. Meanwhile, Shin tries to read Heisuke's mind but gives it up as it's a waste of energy for him. Heisuke is on his wits end, as he doesn't know what to do anymore.

While leaving the store, Heishuke stares at Sakamoto and Shin with teary eyes. Pitying him, they offer him some food, which he gladly eats. After returning to the rooftop with his pet parrot, Piisuke, Heisuke laments that they are stuck living in the tent, which is on its last legs.

However, the hitman loses even his tent due to a gust of wind. At this moment, a flyer sticks to his face. Heisuke reads the flyer and finds out about the Paintball - Airsoft tournament at the Ikoraizaka shopping arcade. What's more, the winner gets a whopping one million prize money.

Heisuke begs Shin and Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Heisuke finds a new ray of light, realizing he can even buy a new apartment with the money. Following that, the narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 6 time-skips to the next day. Sakamoto and Shin arrive at the arcade with the intent to win the grand prize. Since Lu doesn't like violent games, she decides to cheer for them instead.

Just then, Taro Sakamoto and Shin Asakura hear a familiar cry - It's none other than Heisuke Mashimo who wails as a volunteer tells him that he cannot enter without a team. Sakamoto and Shin try their best to avert their eyes from Heisuke. However, as soon as he notices them, he requests the duo let him join their team. Sakamoto and Shin have no choice but to listen to the man's plea.

Sakamoto Days episode 6: Heisuke's past and motives are revealed

Heisuke, Sakamoto, and Shin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With Heisuke joining their team, Sakamoto feels he's going to slow them down. Meanwhile, the event's host informs everyone about the rules. According to Sakamoto Days episode 6, the players will have to use airsoft bullets that splatter blue on contact. If someone gets hit by the paint bullet, they are out of the game.

In fact, the entire shopping arcade is the playing field. A few players target Sakamoto's team, realizing they must be rookies. However, as soon as the whistle blows, Heisuke Mashimo snipes the targets with blue paint bullets. Sakamoto's team gets off to a roaring start, taking out several opponents.

Heisuke commends Sakamoto and Shin's efforts and wonders whether they are pro at this game. Yet, as soon as he hears Lu cheering for "Taro Sakamoto," he understands how wrong he has been the whole time. He looks at Sakamoto's picture one more time. Although he doesn't want to accept it, the cold reality finally hits his face.

Taro Sakamoto vs. Heisuke in Sakamoto Days episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Heisuke Mashimo points his gun at Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days episode 6, fully committed to winning the bounty. He also mentions how badly he hates liars. With sheer determination, Heisuke intends not only to win the grand prize but the bounty as well.

Sakamoto Days episode 6 then showcases Taro Sakamoto and Shin Asakura doing their best to evade the players and Heisuke's real bullets. One of his bullets graze past Sakamoto's palm, taking a chunk of his flesh. He surmises that Heisuke isn't an ordinary sniper. Meanwhile, Heisuke is seen crying as he still can't believe how his "friends" were his "enemies" all along.

That's why, he wants to prove himself as a proper assassin. Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto and Shin hide from Heisuke's bullets. Heisuke takes his position to get a proper view of the arcade. One of his bullets ricochets off a mirror, barely missing Shin. Sakamoto, who has already analyzed Heisuke Mashimo's bullets, realizes that it was an intentional shot.

Heisuke shows his bullets (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to Sakamoto Days episode 6, Heisuke Mashimo carries triple rebound bullets, which are specially designed to ricochet. That's why its path is difficult to read. While shooting bullets in Sakamoto and Shin's direction, Heisuke recalls his past. Throughout his life, Heisuke has been bad at a lot of stuff. Yet for some reason, he has always aced at shooting.

Banking on his skill, Heisuke once joined an assassin's organization. However, no one gave him the respect he deserved. His superiors and peers ridiculed him for possessing only one skill. In fact, Heisuke wasn't adept at handling knives. Eventually, he was thrown out of the office.

While returning home, he saw the bounty poster of Sakamoto. At present, he wants to prove the worth of a sniper. Meanwhile, Shin Asakura listens to Heisuke's monologue via a communication device. He tells him to believe in himself since that's all that matters.

Shin Asakura in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Just then in Sakamoto Days episode 6, Shin loudly screams at the microphone to startle Heisuke Mashimo. This allows Shin to detect Heisuke's location. Taro Sakamoto then takes a pebble and flings it toward Heisuke's direction. The pebble breaks through his sniping gun and defeats him.

Heisuke realizes the might of Taro Sakamoto. Interestingly, Sakamoto's party wins the paintball competition as there's no one left. Heisuke cries after his loss and curses himself for being weak. However, Sakamoto says that he has never gone up against such an incredible sniper as Heisuke.

Sakamoto's praise moves the hitman's heart and he cries even more. While leaving the arcade, Shin hands him 50 yen as his portion of the prize money. The narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 6 then shifts to the convenience store, where Taro Sakamoto mentions how they used up their prize money to repair the damages they have to the arcade.

Aoi, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Shin wonders how Aoi and Shin end up together. Sakamoto Days episode 6 then delves into a flashback, showing how Taro Sakamoto met Aoi at a convenience store.

It was a love at first sight for Sakamoto. As for Aoi, she observed a bloodstain on Sakamoto's jacket and offered him a band-aid. The episode ends with Sakamoto telling Shin not to peek into Aoi's thoughts.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days epsiode 6 covered chapters 17 and 18 from Yuto Suzuki's manga series and skipped chapter 16.

Produced by TMS Entertaiment, the episode did justice to Yuto Suzuki's manga, showcasing Heisuke Mashimo and Sakamoto's fierce battle. Once again, the episode packed a lot of action and had some comedic moments.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback