My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime announced for October 2025

On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime. According to the announcement, the television anime will premiere in October 2025. The official site also revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast, and staff.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Isekai fantasy light novel series, written by Matsuri Akai and illustrated by Tozai. Overlap has been serializing the novels since November 2017, under the Overlap Bunko imprint. The novels also have a manga version, with Hiroyuki Aigamo's illustrations.

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime's teaser PV confirms the October 2025 release window

According to the first teaser promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime will be released in October 2025. However, an exact release date hasn't been specified. The teaser trailer highlights the protagonist, Akira Oda, who is swept into another world with his entire class.

Aside from Akira's high starting stats and his suspicions about many details in the new world, the PV showcases the dark and somber setting of My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime. Besides Akira, the teaser trailer showcases Amelia Rosequartz, an elf medium.

In addition to the promotional video, the official staff has unveiled a teaser visual featuring Akira Oda and Amelia Rosequartz. They are seen inside the palace, which appears ruined from their powerful impact.

Moreover, the anime's X account has shared illustrations from Tozai, the original character designer of the light novels, and Hiroyuki Aigamo, the manga illustrator. Both visuals depict the main duo, Akira and Amelia.

Cast, staff, and the plot of My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime

Amelia, as seen in the PV (Image via Sunrise)

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime stars Takeo Otsuka as Akira Oda, an ordinary second-year high school student, who is transported to another world with his whole class. The other cast member is Saku Mizuno as Amelia Rosequartz, an elven spirit medium who happens to be a silver-ranked adventurer with high combat prowess.

Nobuyoshi Habara directs the Isekai anime at Sunrise, with Kunihiko Okada handling the series scripts. Hirona Okada and Kaori Saito are enlisted as character designers. Satoshi Igarashi is credited as the music composer. The other primary staff members include Masahiro Yamane as the monster designer and Mitsuru Ishihara as the main animator.

Based on Matsuri Akai's light novels, My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime centers around the high school student, Akira Oda, who is summoned to another world along with his classmates and is given the ability of an "Assassin."

Akira Oda, as seen in the PV (Image via Sunrise)

Interestingly, Akira finds out that his classmates are given the cheat abilities, such as "Hero." He realizes that he has been given the abilities of an ordinary assassin primarily because of his lack of presence. However, when Akira notices his abnormally high stats, his suspicions grow.

Eventually, he digs into the royal secrets and uncovers a dangerous scheme. As a result, Akira makes a formidable enemy - the King who summoned him to the world. With the elven spirit medium, Amelia, by his side, Akira embarks on a dangerous journey to get his revenge.

