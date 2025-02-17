Look Back anime film staff wins Fujimoto Award

The Look Back anime film continues to gain accolades. Its director and producer Kiyotaka Oshiyama and producer Ryo Oyama have won the Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association)'s 44th annual Fujimoto Awards. It was announced this Monday, much to the fanfare of the fandom.

Some keen-eyed readers might notice that these awards share the same name as the author of the winning film, Tatsuki Fujimoto. However, there is no correlation whatsoever and the Look Back anime film continues its high-profile streak of awards and nominations in recent weeks.

The Look Back anime film wins the 44th Fujimoto Awards

The two protagonists as seen in the film (Image via Studio Durian)

As mentioned earlier, the Look Back anime film has won the 44th Fujimoto Awards, which is handled by Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai, also known as the Film Theater Culture Association. This film was also nominated for the Excellent Animation award at the annual Japan Academy Film Prizes and won the Animation of the Year award in the film category of this year's Tokyo Anime Award Festival, also known as the TAAF, among many more.

Despite having the ironic coincidence of sharing the same last name as the author of the original manga one-shot of this, Tatsuki Fujimoto, there is no connection. This award is named after Shachō and Wakadaishō series producer Sanezumi Fujimoto, meant to recognize those who have contributed in that area.

Details about the series

The two protagonists as seen in the anime (Image via Durian).

The Look Back anime film tells the story of Ayumu Fujino, a young girl who thrives in elementary school by doing art for their newspaper. She is seen as having potential for manga. She forms a friendship with a shut-in girl named Kyomoto and they eventually begin to work together, although they grow apart as time goes on in the story.

The bulk of the film focuses on Fujino's ups and downs as she attempts to leave manga altogether several times. However, inspired by the memory of Kyomoto, she carries on and tries to rekindle her love for the medium, leading to some truly poignant moments.

