Witch Watch anime reveals April 2025 release date and more in new PV

Sunday, February 16, 2025 saw the Witch Watch anime begin streaming a new promotional video which officially revealed its Sunday, April 6, 2025 release date in Japan. The trailer also revealed the anime’s opening theme song information, which is titled “Watch Me!” and will be performed by YOASOBI, who wrote the song specifically for the series.

Likewise, this news pairs with previously revealed release information to give the series a full release date and time of Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 5PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). With international streaming information also already confirmed, fans now have the full picture of when to expect the anime and how they can watch it.

Witch Watch anime officially premieres on April 6, 2025 following early March 2025 advance screenings

As mentioned above, the Witch Watch anime’s official release date has been confirmed as Sunday, April 6, 2025. However, the anime’s first three episodes will screen internationally ahead of this date, starting on Sunday, March 16, 2025 in North American theaters. These screenings will then begin in Asia on March 18, followed by South Korea on March 21, and screenings in “selected European countries” sometime in March 2025.

The anime will run for two consecutive cours on MBS, TBS, and 26 other affiliated channels in the aforementioned Sunday 5PM JST time slot. Crunchyroll, Netflix, ADN, Aniplus, Hulu, and Tropics are streaming the anime outside of Japan in various countries and territories. All platforms are expected to stream the series weekly with English subtitles a short while after the episode airs in Japan.

YOASOBI’s opening theme of “Watch Me!” is also previewed in the latest trailer in addition to being revealed. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s ending theme has yet to be revealed. YOASOBI commented on the song and its use for the television anime series:

"We are YOASOBI. We are honored to provide the opening theme song, "Watch me!" for this show. I, Ayase, love WITCH WATCH, of course, but have been a fan of Kenta Shinohara-Sensei's works since "SKET DANCE,', so I was very honored to be a part of this project. The song "Watch me!'' that I wrote for this series is focused on the pure romantic feelings that the main character Nico has for her childhood friend, Morihito. I love Nico-chan as a character, and how she falls in love with Morihito, and I think the song expresses Nico's cuteness."

Hiroshi Ikehata is directing the Witch Watch anime at Bibury Animation Studio, with Masao Kawase serving as assistant director. Ryota Suzuki and Rina Kawaguchi star as main characters Morihito Otogi and Nico Wakatsuki. The series will serve as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Kenta Shinohara’s original series of the same name, which began serialization in February 2021 and is still ongoing.

