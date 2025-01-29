Isekai anime usually toss protagonists into bizarre worlds where they must rely on their strength or newfound abilities to survive. Not every hero, however, is so lucky as to have a loyal party. Instead, some are betrayed, abandoned, or cast aside once they are no longer useful. Whether it is jealousy, fear, or a simple judgment error, those betrayals make the heroes grow stronger by themselves.

These include attackers who seek revenge, while others transcend their past lives. Their struggles are compelling stories about resisting powers or redemption in unexpected ways. Here are 7 Isekai anime protagonists who are abandoned by their party.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

The Rising of the Shield Hero and 6 other Isekai anime protagonists who are abandoned by their party

1) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Hajime Nagumo as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Hajime Nagumo and his classmates are transported to a fantasy world, but during a dungeon expedition, he is betrayed and left to die. After falling into the abyss, he endures unimaginable suffering, forcing him to consume monster flesh to survive. This transforms him into a powerful warrior, far beyond his former weak self.

To go back home, Hajime came up with his unique ways and made great allies who treated him with the utmost respect. His being abandoned is what triggered his evolution process. He is one of the Isekai anime protagonists who, during his journey, was abandoned and betrayed by their party.

2) The Rising of the Shield Hero

Naofumi Iwatani as seen in anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Summoned to a fantasy world as the Shield Hero, Naofumi Iwatani is betrayed nearly instantly. He is falsely accused of a crime by his only party member, Malty Melromarc, making the entire kingdom turn against him. Naofumi is left alone, without allies, resources, or support.

He relies on his wits and determination to survive as he rebuilds his strength over time, now a hardened and distrustful warrior. He still manages to overcome his past, proving himself despite the suffering. Naofumi is one of the Isekai anime protagonists abandoned by their party.

3) Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Makoto Misumi as seen in anime (Image via C2C)

Makoto Misumi is summoned to a fantasy world but is abandoned by the goddess due to his "hideous" appearance. Instead of giving him the hero status she intended, she exiled him to the wastelands and severed his tie with humanity. Makoto finds himself left in a strange world without anyone's aid to rely on his magic and battle skills to survive.

Despite the disappointment, he found a way of creating his group, making alliances with other potent non-human elements. His voyage of self-sufficiency and development proves to be one of the Isekai anime main characters who gets abandoned by the party.

4) I Couldn’t Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job

Raul Chaser as seen in anime (Image via asread.)

The main character, Raul Chaser, in I Couldn't Become a Hero, So I Reluctantly Decided to Get a Job is called up into another world with the expectation of becoming a hero. However, with the party forgetting him and leaving him behind and without any interest in his development or potentialities, he is abandoned in a manner that negates his original intention.

This abandonment makes Raul Chaser understand that he needs to carve out his way and, therefore, seeks work and self-improvement. Raul is among the Isekai anime protagonists abandoned by their party.

5) The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero's Party

Rud as seen in anime (Image via Studio Polon)

In The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids, the main character, Rud, has a rare 9999 resistance skill, which makes him nearly invincible. Although he is so powerful, he is kicked out of the hero's party because they think him weak and a burden to them; mainly because of his tanking role that doesn't meet their needs for combat.

This event leaves Rud on his own and discovering what he really can do, so much above what his party believes. This places Rud among the Isekai anime protagonists who were abandoned by their party members.

6) Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World

Nick as seen in anime (Image via Geek Toys)

In Ningen Fushin, Nick, the main protagonist, is betrayed by his old party after they abandon him due to a failed mission. He forms a new group of other individuals who have also been betrayed or let down by society and continue with the quest to save the world despite the mistrust towards others.

Nick's experience with betrayal makes him one of the Isekai anime protagonists who are abandoned by their party, exposing some of the harsh realities some Isekai protagonists face.

7) ⁠Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army

Dariel as seen in anime (Image via Encourage Films)

In Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army, Dariel is, without warning, dismissed from the Demon King's army after faithful service for years. Crushed by this sudden abandonment, Dariel eventually found a new purpose in the human world where his talents were treasured.

This rejection forces him to get out on his own and grow into a more powerful Isekai hero, making him one of the Isekai anime main characters abandoned by the party.

Final thoughts

Betrayal and abandonment often act as the most powerful catalysts for growth in many Isekai anime.

Hajime, in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest, turns into a ruthless warrior, while Naofumi transforms into a hardened fighter in The Rising of the Shield Hero, proving that even the most unexpected rejection can be empowering. Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy and The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids have a character in Makoto and Kuro, respectively. These characters discover their strength when those they had previously trusted cast them aside.

