7 Isekai anime protagonists who aren't humans

Isekai anime protagonists are known for being reincarnated in another world, allowing them to live new adventurous lives, quite contradicting to their arduous NEET or office-worker life.

While these characters are human beings transported to a fantasy world in their same human form in most cases, in other unique situations, they are reborn as living creatures of a different race, or in some cases, even inanimate objects.

What's even more unique is that sometimes, these isekai anime protagonists were not humans in the first place. Hence, here we shall take a look at some isekai anime protagonists who aren't humans.

Boxxo, Ainz Ooal Gown, and 5 other isekai anime protagonists who aren't humans

1) Shishou (Reincarnated as a Sword)

Shishou and Fran as seen in Reincarnated as a Sword (Image via C2C)

Shishou from Reincarnated as a Sword, a human, wakes up one day to discover that he has been reborn as a sword. Fortunately, he has telekinesis powers that allow him to move around.

Moments later, a girl named Fran, from the Black Cat Tribe—a Beastkin group, happens to come across the sword and uses it to fight off a monster. While none of the girl's tribe members ever evolved into a mightier beast, Fran wants to achieve her parents' dream. Hence, seeing her determination, Shishou teams up with her to help achieve her dream.

2) Boxxo (Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon)

Boxxo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Similar to Shishou from Reincarnated as a Sword, Boxxo from Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon was also previously a human who gets reincarnated as a vending machine. While he could not move himself, a girl named Lammis finds him and takes him back to her village.

In time, Boxxo becomes a valuable member of the girl's village. The more time Boxxo spends with Lammis, the more he gets involved in her daily antics. With that, he tries to help her elevate her skills as a young hunter.

3) Kumoko (So I'm a Spider, So What?)

Kumoko as seen in the anime (Image via Millepensee)

Unlike the other stories where a single human character is reincarnated as a living creature or inanimate object in the isekai world, So I'm a Spider, So What? sees several high school students get reincarnated into another world as nobles, princes, and other kinds of people with prestigious backgrounds. Out of them, one girl isn't so lucky as she gets reincarnated as a spider of the weakest kind.

While she immediately starts experiencing the hardships of her dire situation, she does not give up and tries to capitalize on the new world's RPG-like mechanics to level up and become stronger.

4) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was previously a 37-year-old typical corporate worker called Satoru Mikami. One day, he falls victim to a random assailant on the street and gets stabbed. Satoru succumbs to his wound and reincarnates as a slime in a different world.

Soon after being reincarnated, Satoru befriends a catastrophic dragon called Veldora Tempest, promising that he would assist him in destroying the seal that was keeping him contained. In return, Veldora bestows Satoru with the name Rimuru Tempest, following which the slime embarks on his journey.

5) Sadao Maou (The Devil is a Part-Timer)

Maou Sadao as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Unlike the other isekai anime where the protagonist was previously a human who turns into a non-human in another world, The Devil is a Part-Timer's protagonist was originally Demon Lord Satan. Upon traveling to Earth, a world devoid of mana, the Demon Lord gets forced to take the guise of a human called Maou Sadao.

In time, Maou Sadao starts working at a local fast-food chain to make ends meet. Soon after, he realizes that conquering Ente Isla isn't enough. Hence, he starts aiming to climb the corporate ladder and become the ruler of Earth.

6) Ainz Ooal Gown (Overlord)

Ainz Ooal Gown as seen in Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord, originally called Momonga in the Yggdrasil game, was a human being who remained online during the game's final moments before the servers were shut down. While he expected the game to log him out automatically, he is instead left conscious as his character inside the game with no option to quit.

Upon being forced to remain as the all-powerful overlord of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, Momonga adapts the guild's name as his own and starts commanding his non-player character servants to help him investigate and take control of the new world.

7) Rou (Re:Monster)

Rou as seen in Re:Monster (Image via Studio Deen)

Rou from Re:Monster was previously a human named Tomokui Kanata who undergoes an unfortunate death at the hands of a woman. However, Tomokui's life doesn't end just there as he gets reincarnated into another world as a globin named Goburou. The problem is that he is born as the weakest amongst his race.

Fortunately, Goburou retains his memories from his previous life and obtains the rare ability to gain status boosts from whatever he ate. With that, Rou embarks on his journey to become a strong goblin in the isekai world.

These are the seven isekai anime protagonists we picked who aren't humans. Comment if we missed out on any.

