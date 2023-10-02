Will there be The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3? Possibility explored

Following the end of The Devil is a Part-Timer!!, fans of the series have begun anticipating the release of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3. While fans were hoping for the anime to announce the same, the staff and website remained silent about the same. So, can fans expect to see a sequel season?

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! is a Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara, with illustrations from Oniku. The light novel series later received a manga adaptation, followed by an anime adaptation. Its first season was produced by White Fox, while the second season was produced by Studio 3Hz.

The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3: Will there be another season?

Maou Sadao as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Yes, The Devil is a Part-Timer will most likely have a third season. The light novel series has released 30 volumes till now, out of which the anime has adapted about 10-11 volumes worth of content.

The anime's first season, directed by Naoto Hosoda, was released back in 2013 by White Fox. Following that, the anime studio did not release a second season for years. Nine years later, Studio 3Hz took over the series and released a second season directed by Daisuke Tsukushi. The studio later released the anime's second part in 2023.

Emilia Justina as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

That said, The Devil is a Part-Timer season 2 was quite different from the first season. While the first season was titled The Devil is a Part-Timer!, the second season was titled The Devil is a Part-Timer!!. So, instead of calling its second half as its second part or second cour, the anime studio decided to name it The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2. Hence, it is difficult to say what the studio has planned for the anime.

Given the circumstances surrounding the first and second seasons, it is difficult to even say if Studio 3Hz will be animating the next season. This could be the reason why The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 hasn't been announced till now. Nevertheless, there is more than enough content to be animated. Thus, a third season is a strong possibility.

When can fans expect The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 to be released?

Maou Sadao as seen in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Considering the nine-year difference between the releases of The Devil is a Part-Timer seasons 1 and 2, it is difficult to say when the third season will be released. If the anime were to be released in the next two years, the studio would have definitely announced the same by at least releasing a new illustration. However, the staff has yet to give an update on The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3.

Therefore, there is a good chance that the anime is going to have a change in the anime studio. If that does happen, fans can only expect The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 to be released after a few years, i.e., about half a decade later. This accounts for the fact that the studio change may take some time.

