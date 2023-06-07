The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3 release date announced with an official trailer

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3, officially titled The Devil is a Part-Timer!! 2nd Season, is scheduled to be released on July 13, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and BS11. Other renowned Japanese syndications will also run the episode later than the initial premiere. The worldwide streaming details of the sequel haven’t been revealed yet.

However, given how Crunchyroll includes the previous installments of the series, it can be expected that the platform will eventually add The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3 to its Q3 lineup. Besides the official trailer, the series also revealed a new key visual, additional cast members, and theme songs.

Gintoki’s VA will join the cast of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3

Tomokazu Sugita, the renowned VA known for voicing the protagonist Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, will play the character Farfarello. Sugita is also widely acclaimed for his performances as Joseph Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

The popular VA behind Gon Freecs of Hunter x Hunter, Megumi Han, who is also known for voicing Obito Uchiha (kid) in Naruto: Shippuden and Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko, will play Iruon.

Lastly, Chikahiro Kobayashi, who is lauded for voicing Legoshi in Beastars, Saichi Sugimoto in Golden Kamuy, and Ranga in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, will play Kamael. Besides showing the upcoming events of the sequel, the official trailer also gives a sneak peek at the performances of the new cast members.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3 also dropped a new key visual featuring the protagonist Satan Jacob, Emi Yusa, and Alas Ramus. nano.Ripe provided the opening theme song bloomin, and Liyuu will be singing the ending theme song Town without Light.

The official synopsis by Yen Press, the English publisher of the anime, reads as:

"After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution."

It continues:

"And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mindset on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

Additional information for The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 3 and the future projects of the anime will be revealed at Dengeki Bunko’s 30th Summer Festival Online 2023. The event will be streamed exclusively on ABEMA TV’s official YouTube channel on June 15 and 16. The voice cast behind Satan Jacob, Emi Yusa, and Chiho Sasaki will join the event as the guests.

