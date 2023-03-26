The Devil is a Part-timer!! announces sequel with an official trailer and a key visual

The announcement for The Devil is a Part-timer!! season 2 has heavily confused fans of the series, as the second installment was already aired on July 14, 2022, and concluded on September 29, 2022. However, the third sequel, which fans presume to be season 3, was announced as the second season because the new installment’s title has two exclamation points at the end.

Some fans believe the new sequel could be the second cour of season 2. The official website and Twitter account are yet to clear up the confusion among fans, so as of now, it is assumed to be the new sequel to the series titled The Devil is a Part-timer!! second season. A new promotional video, key visual, and additional details, including the new and returning cast members, were also revealed along with the announcement.

Madoka Asahina will be joining the cast of The Devil is a Part-timer!! 2nd season as Acieth Alla

Madoka Asahina, who is known for voicing Asumi Kominami in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, Sakura Nene in New Game!!, and Nina Rantz in 86 Part 2, will be playing Acieth Alla in The Devil is a Part-timer!! second season.

Acieth Alla, living under the name Tsubasa Saitou on earth, is the adoptive daughter of Lailah and Nord. Acieth has a huge appetite and loves to eat curry, just like Emilia. Acieth debuted in the 8th volume of Satoshi Wagahara and Oniku’s original light novel series and the 15th volume of Akio Hiraagi’s manga adaptation.

Here’s the list of the returning cast in The Devil is a Part-timer!! sequel:

Sadao Maou/Demon King Satan - Ryota Ohsaka

Emi Yusa/Heroine Emilia - Yoko Hikasa

Chiho Sasaki - Nao Touyama

Shirō Ashiya/Demon General Alciel - Yuki Ono

Hanzou Urushihara/Demon General Lucifer - Hiro Shimono

Suzuno Kamazuki - Kanae Ito

Yen Press is the official English publisher of the anime's light novel and its manga adaptation. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot of the series:

"After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution."

It continues:

"And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mindset on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!"

More details about the sequel, including release dates, theme songs, additional cast members, and their characters, will be revealed soon.

