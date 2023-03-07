86 season 3: Expected release date, where to watch, and more

Many people are looking forward to the debut of 86 season 3, based on Asato Asato's light novel series of the same name. This mecha-military science fiction work directed by Toshimasa Ishii is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the genre.

The series premiered for 23 episodes between April 11, 2021, and March 19, 2022. It quickly gained popularity due to its wonderful cast of characters, engaging premise, and unique environment. 86 explores war atrocities and human prejudice, which piqued the interest of many anime and non-anime fans throughout the world.

The series has received excellent feedback from people worldwide, and fans are asking for a sequel to the series as they can't wait to catch it whenever it returns to the screens.

Everything you need to know about 86 season 3

What is the expected release date of 86 season 3?

86 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Although there has been no official announcement from the creator or the production company, fans can expect 86 season 3 to be released sometime in 2023. So far, the show has received high ratings from IMDb and My Anime List, with 8.2 and 8.3 out of 10 ratings, respectively. Since there is enough content, fans should expect another season if the animation quality stays the same.

So far, there have been 12 volumes of Eighty-Six Light Novels, but only the first three have been turned into anime. The fourth volume, titled Underpressure, is expected to serve as a starting point for 86 season 3.

It would be illogical for A-1 Pictures to cancel 86 season 3, considering the accessibility of the manga and the widespread appeal of anime in general.

𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒊🦋 free seungwoo @protect_junho

@rixe___ Many hidden gems have been released in the past years. If you like AoT I recommend you watch Eighty Six (86) anime bcs it's a masterpiece both anime and light novels. @rixe___ Many hidden gems have been released in the past years. If you like AoT I recommend you watch Eighty Six (86) anime bcs it's a masterpiece both anime and light novels. https://t.co/QUDjsk4pkV

There is also a chance that the production house, A-1 Pictures, will give any major news about 86 season 3 in the summer of 2023, as they are packed with upcoming anime series like Fate/Strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn, NieR Automata, Mashle, Solo Leveling, and others.

Where can fans watch 86 anime's previous seasons?

86's Anju Emma (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As no one is certain when 86 season 3 will be released, viewers may watch the show's previous seasons. It was rumored that the show would be available on popular streaming services like Netflix, but that was not the case.

The anime series is only available on Crunchyroll, where viewers can watch it without spending money. However, they will have to endure commercials.

Plot of 86

anime scenes 🇯🇵 @AnimeScenesJPN What anime had a perfect ending for you? For me it was 86 Eighty-Six. What anime had a perfect ending for you? For me it was 86 Eighty-Six. https://t.co/E6WQSM7aSf

The plot of 86 centers on Lena, who is in charge of a group of drones known as the 86. The Republic of San Magnolia and its neighboring nation, the Empire of Giad, are now at war. Both sides utilize unmanned drones to fight a battle with no victims. The plot follows Lena as she controls the 86, a squad of drones.

All the soldiers have had hard lives, but they are forced to fight for the Republic, which has given them nothing in return, and they have no way out until they die.

Lena is the only one who treats them as anything other than disposable and gives them human respect, but she has a lot of misconceptions to overcome before she can push for meaningful change.

