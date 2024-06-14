Why did the Third Hokage abandon Naruto? Explained

Although the Naruto series ended in 2017, the fandom has yet to receive an actual reason that led to the Third Hokage's treatment toward Naruto. Although Minato and Kushina lost their lives and handed over their son to Hiruzen, it was later revealed that the protagonist was practically abandoned throughout his early life.

This issue hasn't been addressed in the story at all and has led fans to theorize about the possible explanations that led Hiruzen to do nothing about the situation of Minato and Kushina's son. Some theories suggest that this was done by the 3rd Hokage to keep the identity of the Nine-Tailed Jinchuriki secret, while others claim that it was just neglect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Trending

Naruto's origins, explained

Minato as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the son of Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage, and Kushina Uzumaki, one of the last surviving members of the Uzumaki Clan, had a challenging early life. Following his birth, Minato and Kushina perished while sealing the Nine-Tailed Fox within their son to save the village.

This heroic sacrifice was kept secret, and Mintato's son grew up unaware of his parentage and the reason for his mistreatment. The villagers shunned and discriminated against him, blaming him for the Nine-Tailed Fox's destruction. Isolated in a run-down apartment, he received a meager monthly allowance to cover his basic needs.

Kushina as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite the village's hostility, two individuals, Iruka Umino and Teuchi, showed him kindness and care. Iruka, his academy teacher, empathized with the protagonist's loneliness, and Teuchi, the owner of Ichiraku Ramen, offered him free meals and warmth. These rare acts of kindness were beacons of hope in his otherwise difficult childhood, helping him persevere and dream of earning the village's recognition.

Why Hiruzen thought Naruto was better off living alone

The Third Hokage as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The reasons and causes that eventually led to Naruto living alone aren't revealed in the series at all. Although the major consensus is that the Third Hokage simply abandoned him to safeguard him from threats, there could have been numerous reasons behind Hiruzen's decision that it was better for him to live alone.

It is possible that Hiruzen did this to make Naruto learn the meaning and importance of bonds, although this has a low probability of being true. Another possible reason is that Nine-Tailed Jinchuriki's presence alone would have jeopardized any orphanage or foster family that took care of him.

This, along with the fact that almost no family in the Hidden Leaf would have treated the protagonist like a normal person, might actually be the reason behind Hiruzen's decision that it was better for Minato and Kushina's son to live alone.

How Hiruzen still helped Naruto despite "abandoning" him

Kakashi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Almost the entire fan community has agreed that Hiruzen didn't help the protagonist at all, but throughout the series, there are a few distinct instances where Hiruzen directly contributed to his growth into an admirable person. Hiruzen was the key figure who orchestrated the Nine-Tailed Jinchuriki's introduction to Kakashi, which eventually led to many important events in his life. Additionally, Hiruzen aided him by giving him allowances throughout his early childhood.

Related Links-