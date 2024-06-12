Boruto: Two Blue Vortex all but confirms the "hope vs. despair" parallel with the official description of Kawaki's Dojutsu

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is progressing well, with new developments involving the characters. The franchise's official website recently released some intriguing information as well, adding to the excitement of the fans. After being shrouded in mystery for a while, Kawaki's Doujutsu now has a name, according to the website.

Referred to as Kokugan, the significance of Kawaki's eye has made it possible to make intriguing connections between concepts that are diametrically opposed. Based on the designs of Kawaki and Boruto's Doujutsu and other relevant information, both characters can be likened to the concept of "hope vs. despair."

The "hope vs despair" concept is frequently used in shonen titles to depict a deuteragonist and protagonist, or a protagonist and an antagonist. It is also used to improve character writing and establish other themes in the story that could be explored.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex reveals the name of Kawaki’s eye, drawing parallels to “Hope vs Despair” concept

Kawaki’s eye, known as Kokugan, has been roughly translated as “Black Eye” or “Dark Eye." When we compare it with the Jogan, Boruto's Doujutsu, it highlights an interesting parallel.

The Jogan is known as the "Pure Eye." Kawaki, on the other hand, possesses the Black Eye, and this comparison is synonymous with the "Hope vs Despair" trope, which is frequently used in shonen animanga titles.

Kawaki and Boruto’s relationship in the series can be compared to the coexistence of light and dark within the same sphere. Kawaki has always been the one who was ready to tread a darker path, filled with vengeance and hatred, if it meant that he could protect the ones he loved.

Kawaki's current goal is to kill Boruto, even if it means that he will be hated by the very person he adores and respects, Naruto Uzumaki. He believed that he owed his life to Naruto since he was saved by the Seventh Hokage, and throughout the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, it was shown that he would do anything to keep Naruto safe.

On the other hand, Boruto has never shied away from showing affection and love to his comrades. The path that he has chosen is not one filled with hatred. In fact, every action of his is laced with a certain amount of hope since he wants to save and be with the ones he loves.

Kawaki's Kokugan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Therefore, Kawaki and Boruto are representations of despair and hope, respectively, and their eyes are mere extensions of the same concepts that the characters portray in the manga. This could be interpreted as Kawaki's eyes seeing the darkness in the world, while Boruto's eyes see a purer, more hopeful version.

