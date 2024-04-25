Boruto is the ultimate shinobi in Naruto and his origin proves it  

Unlike Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto Uzumaki had a different start to life. Not only did he have one of the strongest shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto, as his father to watch over his growth, but he was also gifted with a great teacher like Sasuke, one of the people who ended Kaguya from engulfing the world, and taught him everything he possibly could.

Moreover, he had the genes of his grandfather, the great Yellow Flash of the Hidden Leaf Village, Minato Uzumaki.

The protagonist has taken some technique from each one of these people and as a result, has come out as a complete shinobi, unlike any other.

After the God Trees consumed Sasuke, the protagonist was left alone, but he didn't falter and took the responsibility of protecting the Hidden Leaf Village by himself. This made him an ultimate ninja who still has several trump cards up his sleeve.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Discovering the origins of Boruto, the ultimate ninja of the Narutoverse

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki is the protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the first child of Naruto and Hinata. He was born 4 years after the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War that Obito Uchiha started. Sometime during his youth, he started acting out against his father because the latter didn't pay any attention to him.

A strange gap was thus developed between this father-son duo. One day, during the Chunin exams, the village was attacked by Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Kinshiki Otsutsuki. Naruto was taken hostage to another space by these, as Kurama would be a great chakra source for making the chakra fruit.

As they were extracting Naruto's chakra, the protagonist, alongside all the Kages, invaded the time-space where Naruto was being held. Momoshiki eventually absorbed Kinshiki and Naruto and Sasuke fought the beast.

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist ultimately tagged in and delivered the finishing blow on Momoshiki, thus killing him. But he received the Karma of Momoshiki, thus becoming a vessel to the Otsutsuki.

Kawaki also made his entry into the series sometime around the current events as a lab rat for Isshiki Otsutsuki, who wanted to reincarnate himself using the boy's body. Kawaki was introduced to the Naruto house as a part of their family and he became a key part of the protagonist's growth as they trained together, always trying to surpass one another.

Eventually, Kawaki's presence also became dangerous and Isshiki tried to infiltrate the Hidden Leaf Village. Following a certain chain of events, Naruto beat Isshiki with his new Baryon Mode, at the expense of Kurama. Sometime after this, Eida made an entrance, and later on, framed the protagonist as the outsider and made Kawaki the son of Naruto Uzumaki.

The protagonist was thus left with no choice but to leave the village. Fortunately, Sasuke was forced to accompany him as his daughter saw something wrong. Sasuke spent the next four years training the protagonist and making him learn every technique he knew. He was absorbed by a God Tree eventually, leaving Boruto to walk alone.

The protagonist as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex started with a new Boruto Uzumaki, one who could be described as the ultimate shinobi. He improvised his Rasengan and made it into a much more lethal form, the Uzuhiko Rasengan.

He mastered Lightning and Water jutsu techniques with the help of Sasuke. His expertise could be seen against Kawaki and Code, some of the strongest shinobi of the series, who couldn't hold a candle to his power.

He also mastered Flying Raijin jutsu, the iconic jutsu which belonged to his grandfather, Minato. There could still be some more trump cards up his sleeve, but the protagonist's path to his current state wasn't an easy one.

His village betrayed and banished him, but he decided to make things right on his own and tried to protect the Hidden Leaf Village. This could be enough to state that the protagonist may be hailed as the ultimate ninja in the entire Narutoverse and could be destined for greatness, just like his ancestors and teachers.

