Boruto: Two Blue Vortex proves life imitates art in an ironic coincidence

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could be considered the redemption series of the original Boruto series, but in reality, there is a big chunk of fandom that is still not ready to give this series a chance.

The Boruto series was unpopular among the Shounen audience and the manga fandom as a whole because of the main protagonist of the series, Boruto Uzumaki. The fandom thinks that the protagonist had no respect for his father in the series, who had to spend his life without a family, which is what made many fans not invest their time in the series.

Coincidently, the same is happening in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series, where the protagonist is portrayed as an outsider due to Eida's Omnipotence, which is stopping the villagers from believing in him. This goes to prove the famous philosophical saying 'life imitates art' as the protagonist is being framed just like the series was in the past.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series

How Boruto: Two Blue Vortex proved 'life imitates art' when compared to the Boruto anime

An X user opened an old case of the Boruto anime series where anime fans used to spread screenshots with fake subtitles that made the protagonist of the series look like a child who hated his father.

In reality, this wasn't the case as Boruto just craved parental love. He wanted his father to pay attention to him, so he acted like a brat, which made Naruto pay attention to him. But in real life, the anime was framed by fake subtitles and rumors which led to it not being loved by the majority of fandom.

Boruto as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ironically, the same scenario became a part of the sequel series of this anime (Boruto: Two Blue Vortex) where Boruto Uzumaki got framed by Eida as the outsider of Hidden Leaf Village, instead of Kawaki, due to her Omnipotence ability.

Every villager starts to hate him because, in their eyes, he is the outsider who took advantage of Naruto's kindness. Kawaki also played a main part in this as he framed Boruto as the killer of the 7th Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, although he is keeping him in a different time-space.

This goes to prove the famous philosophical saying that 'life imitates art.' The saying translates to 'what happens in art can be seen reflected in real life and vice versa.' Where the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series has its protagonist framed by fake memories (art), the Boruto anime is still known to this day as a bad series, framed by fake subtitles and haters.

Fan Reactions

Although the tweet made by this user didn't reach out to the whole fandom, some fans shared their opinion on the condition of the anime, as well as the manga series. While some fans shared their own story reading/watching the Boruto series, some fans still didn't bat an eye.

It’s so crazy cuz I used to hate boruto for that exact reason and then I actually picked up the manga and READ IT and surprise surprise it’s actually really good lol

A fan compiled and shared his story reading Boruto and proved that rumors ruined the series as a whole. One point that could be raised is that the Boruto anime is somewhat prolonged due to the amount of filler episodes it has. Besides that, the series has an immaculate story that is hard for a Shounen fan to hate.

Ngl I was massive Boruto hater at the beginning (rightly so) so I dropped the anime and picked up the manga and it started to grew on me as it progressed and now it's at a all time high

As explained in the above reaction, another fan's experience with the series proved how the fillers could also be a reason for the hate the series receives. This fan was also a hater, but instead of spreading incorrect information, he opted to change the medium he consumed and started loving the series.

He’s the Arteta of shonen

Mikel Arteta (left) and Guardiola (right) (Image via Instagram)

Surprisingly, another fan brought up an example that some might disagree with, but holds an indentical resemblance to the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series. Mikel Arteta is a football player who started his coaching journey as an assistant coach to the legend Pep Guardiola at the football club Manchester City.

But Arteta had to leave the club to become the coach of Arsenal, another football club. His starting journey was rough, considering this was the start of his career as a bonafide coach. But he later made his place in the club and started winning titles.

Arteta's time under Guardiola could be considered the Naruto series, but as he left his club, his starting days at Arsenal could be considered the Boruto series. Now that he is enjoying the limelight as a manager, his current time at Arsenal could very well be considered Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, full of excitement but only for his fans.

Alternatively I hate Boruto because it's not only revolting to look at(big thing considering visuals are 50% of manga) it's also not entertaining whatsoever

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amidst all the support, a fan brought out the point of why he hated the series. The fan said that he hated the series because it was infuriating to look at because the anime didn't improvise the visuals from the manga. The fan also added that the series is also not entertaining.

A point to ponder here is that every reaction to this tweet is an opinion, not a fact. With the passing years, animation studios like MAPPA and Ufotable have become more biased towards including anime-original animation content. But this is not a necessity as some authors might like their works adapted without being tempered whatsoever, which could be what the Boruto series falls under.

