Boruto fans realize the rude awakening Kawaki is in for (& find it hilarious)

In the seventh chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a surprising twist occurs as Mitsuki, previously against Boruto Uzumaki, joins forces with him. Mitsuki, initially confronting Boruto alone after putting Kawaki to sleep, is easily persuaded by the former to switch sides. This unexpected development sparks discussions among fans about the limitations of Eida's supposed omnipotence.

Fans on social media react to Kawaki's misfortune, particularly as Mitsuki, his potential ally, aligns with Boruto. Online discussions highlight the irony and humor in Kawaki's shifting circumstances.

The storyline's unpredictability has generated lively conversations and anticipation for the next chapters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as the series approaches its climax with evolving character dynamics and intense showdowns between Boruto and Kawaki.

Kawaki's allies slowly start to realize the truth in latest Boruto chapter

In the seventh chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vorte­x, the plot takes an unforese­en turn. Both Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki, two important characters, now stand alongside Boruto Uzumaki rather than against him.

This unforeseen development has left fans stunned yet curious. Chapter seven disclosed that Mitsuki had put Kawaki to sleep to confront Boruto. However, greatly to the astonishment of readers, Boruto easily overpowered Mitsuki and persuaded him to join his side.

The pivotal moment in the tale, where Mitsuki now stands with Boruto, has prompted enthusiasts to ponder the notion of Eida's supposed omnipotence presented earlier. Omnipotence refers to the capacity to swap places with another individual. Though initially followers speculated about how this theme may unfold, recent occurrences have shown potential weaknesses and bounds related to omnipotence.

Shikamaru deduces Boruto's true identity (Image via Shueisha)

Gradually, each ninja in Konohagakure is confronting the reality surrounding Kawaki and Boruto. This involves Shikamaru Nara, the interim Hokage, Amado, and Ino Yamanaka, among others.

Boruto: How fans' reacted to Kawaki's misfortune

With Mitsuki now siding with Boruto, viewers have begun noticing Kawaki's troubling situation. Fans found it interesting that even Mitsuki, who had put Kawaki to sleep to face Boruto alone, changed sides.

Social media sites like X saw many reactions and memes drawing attention to Kawaki's bad luck and the ironic twist in his circumstances. It seems Kawaki has lost another potential ally, just as it seemed Mitsuki may have understood his view, leaving him with few options.

Viewers have also turned to online message boards and discussion areas to share their views on Kawaki's bad luck. Quite a few viewers see the irony and humor in Kawaki, who at first appeared to have the advantage, now confronting obstacles and resistance from his previous companions.

The unforeseen change in the storyline has ignited lively conversations and disagreements among viewers, contributing to the buzz surrounding Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Final thoughts

As the series continues, fans find Kawaki's rude awakening hilarious. With Sarada and Mitsuki siding with Boruto, the tables turned on Kawaki, leaving him disadvantaged. Fans quickly reacted with memes and comments about Kawaki's misfortune.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vorte­x, fans eagerly await the next chapters as the storyline captivates them. As the series reaches its climax and resolves plot threads, character dynamics evolve, leading to surprises. Fans follow the epic showdown between the two brothers, where entertainment intensifies as Kawaki's challenges grow.