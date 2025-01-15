Sakamoto Days' debut has anime fans saying Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen "absolutely rotted ppls minds"

Sakamoto Days recently debuted as an anime and received a positive reception after its first two episodes. The last few trailers made some people worry that the quality of this TMS Entertainment production would be subpar.

However, some people mentioned that such worries stemmed from the standards anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer have set. They said the likes of JJK and Demon Slayer have warped people's expectations about an anime.

These two anime have had some of the best animated seasons in recent years, pushing the quality standards to a higher level. But this doesn't make anime such as Sakamoto Days bad. If anything, it works as a reminder that great anime adaptations can work in many different ways.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Sakamoto Days' debut is a reminder that not everything has to be animated like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Before its debut, this anime raised many concerns because the trailers didn't live up to many people's expectations. There was a growing fear that TMS Entertainment wouldn't deliver. However, the fears proved to be exaggerated, as the first two episodes have been well-received. This sparked a debate online regarding animation quality in the industry.

As mentioned, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer have been two massive hits worldwide, and people have praised their animation quality as a big reason for their success. Hence, there is a growing perception in the anime community that series need to have the quality delivered by the likes of MAPPA and Ufotable.

At least in the first two episodes, TMS Entertainment has proven that it is a reliable enough studio to do justice to the franchise, especially regarding Taro Sakamoto's memorable fighting style. Therefore, while the animation might not be up to the new standard, it is still quite good and shows how two exceptional cases have confused many fans.

Reactions online

Expand Tweet

It's no secret that the anime industry has raised its quality standards, thanks to the seasonal approach and studios such as MAPPA and Ufotable. However, this has also raised the debate about what constitutes good animation, with Sakamoto Days having an excellent performance.

Elements such as Taro Sakamoto's battle with Shin Asakura or the two men helping Lu Shaotang when fighting the assassins going after her are great examples of how TMS Entertainment has done justice to the source material. Moreover, the anime captures the looks of most characters, which is a key aspect to get the feeling of author Yuto Suzuki's work.

"as a demon slayer fan this looks good idk what the hell people are talking about," someone said.

"Their standards are too high Anything that doesn't have 600 impact frames is instantly garbage now," another person said.

"Yeah, I just don’t get the complaints about the animation. I thought it looked just fine. Everything moved fairly smoothly. Nothing felt Janky and overall it is a very enjoyable. First episode," someone else said.

Magaka Suzuki's work has had an excellent start and is bound to continue in that direction, even if it lacks the world-class animation of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback