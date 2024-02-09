5 times Ufotable was on point with the Demon Slayer anime (& 5 times it fumbled hard)

The Demon Slayer anime, animated by Ufotable, was a phenomenon that took over the world. Fans consider this studio one of the best animation studios due to its unique animation and stunning direction. With the adaptation of the Demon Slayer anime, Ufotable has improvised some things regarding the fights and the story progression, which has impressed fans in every way possible.

One of the biggest examples is the fight between Uzui and Gyutaro, which is still considered one of the best animated fights of the series by fans. However, while it has impressed fans with its open vision, sometimes this vision is not considered the way it is intended. This has caused an uproar amongst fans in the past.

Disclaimer: Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Canon movie adaptations and 4 other times Ufotable was on point with the Demon Slayer anime

1) Popularizing canon movie adaptations

Rengoku as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While Demon Slayer seasons display good animation on their own, Ufotable takes a step ahead when it comes to movie adaptations. In the anime media, making movie adaptations of the canon story is not that popular. For example, My Hero Academia only does movies that are not part of the main story.

So, the Demon Slayer anime popularized this concept, starting with their first movie, Mugen Train, which was a universal blockbuster. It followed with recap movies, which included a few new episodes of the upcoming seasons. These were easy for fans to consume, and the studio also made a significant profit from them.

2) Improvising fights

Gyutaro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

As a shounen anime, Demon Slayer had to have fantastic fight choreography and impeccable animation to beat the present animation standard. The manga series (the source) didn't offer much in this case, so Ufotable decided to improvise the fights in their own way.

Fortunately, this exceeded the expectations of anime fans as the fight was not only animated with a close-to-reality animation but also featured a breathtaking blend of colors used by this studio. One example of this is the fight between Daki and Tanjiro or between Tengen Uzui and Gyutaro.

3) Tengen Uzui as a character

Tengen and his three wives paying their respects (Image via Ufotable)

In the manga series, fans have noticed that Tengen Uzui, a protagonist in season 2, is somewhat emotionless compared to the anime. He received his trauma from his father, who forced him to kill all his siblings. He resented his father till the very end due to this.

However, in the anime, an anime-original detail changed everything in which fans saw Tengen paying respects on his father's grave. This not only improved his character writing but made him more likable, as compared to the manga series.

4) Adding anime-original content

Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Usually, anime fans do not fancy anime-original content (fillers) in the series, as this makes the series dull. But in the Demon Slayer anime, the anime-original content was not only appreciated by fans, but it also added depth to the series in its own way.

One example is the climax of Demon Slayer season 3 when Tanjiro leaves the Swordsmith Village after defeating the Upper Moon Demons alongside the Hashira.

According to tradition, a person has to wear blindfolds while leaving this village to keep its location a secret. But the Kakushi member offered to remove Tanjiro's blind for a brief amount of time so that he could receive applause from the locals of this village as he saved their lives.

5) Selection of voice actors

Inosuke as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon Slayer anime has had an optimal selection of voice actors for its casting, including some popular (Matsuoka Yoshitsugu as Inosuke) and some relatively new (Akira Kitou as Nezuko) voice actors.

This gave the new voice actors a chance to learn from the experienced ones. Fans believe that Ufotable prefers to discover new talents to show fans how diverse the anime voice-acting industry is.

Recap movies, and 4 other times when Ufotable fumbled hard with the Demon Slayer anime

1) Not-so-enjoyable season 3

Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc key visual (Image via Ufotable)

The fandom didn't enjoy the Swordsmith Village Arc of the Demon Slayer anime as compared to the previous seasons. One reason is that this season didn't have that many fight sequences, which are the main selling point of shounen anime.

As manga is a compressed media, the arc didn't feel that long, but this was not the case in the anime. Anime fans were expecting Ufotable to merge this arc with a future arc in the anime so that it could go by just fine.

2) Recap movies

Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training movie key visual (Image via Ufotable)

The recap movies of the Demon Slayer anime always do well and offer new content. However, some fans have felt that re-watching a whole season's worth of animation to get some new content is not worth it.

After the first movie, Demon Slayer released two movies offering only 1-2 episodes worth of new content. Although these do good sales and are profitable to Ufotable, fans have felt that these movies are not enjoyable and have demanded more new content to be included in them.

3) Too much fanservice of Mitsuri

Mitsuri as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The spotlight of Demon Slayer season 3 was Kanroji Mitsuri, the Love Hashira. She was introduced in the first season, but her origins were revealed in season 3, and fans got to know her character better.

But with her introduction came some fanservice, which was not received well among the fandom. This differed from the manga series as it didn't emphasize motion, and the anime showed everything to fans. While a moderate amount of fanservice is acceptable in anime, fans felt that Ufotable showed too much of Mitsuri's body.

4) Opening songs spoil too much

Muichiro as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

Anime fans have started listening to anime opening and ending songs instead of skipping them. The critical purpose these songs serve is to give the viewers a preview of what this season will be about and to promote Japanese singers.

But sometimes, the production team gives too many details in the opening song, which becomes a borderline spoiler for fans. For instance, the opening song of this anime's season 3 revealed some critical details about the anime, like Muichiro throwing his sword toward Tanjiro.

5) Becoming a standard for every anime adaptation

Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

As Ufotable continued to impress fans with its aesthetic animation, fans started to get their expectations higher. Although it kept delivering without holding back, fans later came up with wrong expectations in many ways.

For instance, when Attack on Titan changed studios and altered the animation style, much of the anime fandom demanded Ufotable to animate the series. This happened because Ufotable kept spoiling the fandom with fantastic animation in the Demon Slayer anime.