Why everyone is wrong about Demon Slayer season 3's quality

Demon Slayer season 3 concluded a few months ago and people had a lot of opinions, as was expected. However, the general consensus was this season was a decline compared to the previous two. While is true that the Swordsmith Village arc is perhaps not as exciting as what was adapted in the previous seasons, it's also true that it wasn't the disaster that a lot of people make it out to be.

Demon Slayer season 3 had enormous expectations that weren't really healthy according to some fans. While there were some underwhelming parts, the team at Ufotable did a very solid job in adapting one of the weakest parts of Gotouge's manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Explaining why Demon Slayer season 3 was better than what is credited for

Expand Tweet

When analyzing a season, whether it's anime or any other medium, one first needs to address if it was a commercial success. This says a lot about whether people were interested in the product in question. Demon Slayer season 3, as could be expected, was a big hit with the movie of the first episode making over $80 million worldwide. It was also number one on Japanese streaming services for eleven weeks.

However, the most common opinion that a lot of people from the anime community have is the fact that the series was a disappointment and didn't live up to the hype in terms of animation and story. The story is a direct adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga so this is something that the people of Ufotable couldn't do much with.

Sure, there is no denying that perhaps this season wasn't as good as the ones that came before it, the ones that turned Demon Slayer into a worldwide phenomenon. However, is a very reductionist mindset to believe that this is what makes it bad. The general perspective of the series' fandom was that it was a very solid adaptation of one of the lesser-known arcs of the series and added a bit more to some characters.

Making a case for this season

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 had an uphill battle from the get-go. It had to adapt one of the weakest arcs in the manga, the Swordsmith Village, and had to somehow surpass what took place in the Entertainment District arc, The latter is considered one of the best-animated arcs in anime history. It was a perfect storm of expectations that Ufotable had to deal with and it was never going to end up as a lot of people believed it would.

However, this is not to say that the season didn't have great moments, such as Mitsuri fighting the fourth Upper Moon or the way that the series played a bit with a potential Nezuko death. These were all done beautifully and skillfully.

The series also did a phenomenal job of adding much better choreography to the battle scenes. This is something that has been a constant in the series over the years.

Ufotable managed to get a lot from an arc that oftentimes felt underwhelming in the manga while also giving great moments to characters like Mitsuri and Munchiro. It is worth noting that a lot of fans have praised this. It isn't an easy job and the season is by no means perfect but is a lot better than what most people give it credit for.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Demon Slayer season 3 wasn't perfect by any means but it is a lot better than what a lot of people tend to say, which is a direct result of adapting a somewhat lesser from the manga. Be that as it may, it still got the job done and provided some iconic moments for certain characters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.