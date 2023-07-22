Will Mitsuri Kanroji appear in Demon Slayer season 4? Explained

Demon Slayer season 4 has already been announced, and the entire fanbase is eagerly waiting for the next installation. The Swordsmith Village arc showcased some impeccable fight scenes and amazing storytelling that resulted in a memorable season.

The upcoming story arc might not pack as much action as the Swordsmith Village arc, but it will have all the Hashiras along with the main protagonist and the deuteragonist.

It’s safe to say Mitsuri was extremely popular among fans in the third installment of Demon Slayer, as we saw Love Hashira fight for the first time in the series. Her incredible strength and flexibility helped the demon hunters take on Hantengu, who could have destroyed the village single-handedly.

Will Mitsuri Kanroji appear in Demon Slayer season 4? That's one thing every fan wants to know. The answer is yes; Mitsuri will appear in Demon Slayer season 4. With that said, let’s take a look at what fans can expect in the upcoming installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

What can fans expect in Demon Slayer season 4, and what will be Mitsuri’s role in the next installment?

The upcoming story arc is called the Hashira Training arc, and Mitsuri will be responsible for training the demon hunters in Demon Slayer season 4. As the name suggests, members of the Demon Slayer Corps will undergo extreme training that will test their limits.

The reason for doing so is to manifest their Demon Slayer Marks, which will give the demon hunters a significant boost in their physical abilities. As seen earlier, Tanjiro Kamado and Mitsuri Kanroji displayed a sudden improvement in their physical abilities when they activated their Marks.

The organization plans on launching an all-out attack against Muzan and his lackeys, hoping to end the tyranny of demons once and for all.

Mitsuri stretching the demon hutners with herbrute force (Image via Ufotable)

It will be no easy task since three of the strongest Upper Moon demons are still alive, and killing them will most likely come at a massive cost. Each Hashira in the upcoming season will be tasked with conducting a specialized training regime for the demon hunters.

There will be six sections, and among them will be a flexibility training session that will be conducted by Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira. The program, along with the corresponding Hashira, is listed below:

Stamina Training - Tengen Uzui (Sound Hashira)

Quick Movement Training - Muichiro Tokito (Mist Hashira)

Flexibility Training - Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira)

Sword Skill Revision - Obanai Iguro (Serpent Hashira)

Infinite Pounding Training - Sanemi Shinazugawa (Wind Hashira)

Muscle Reinforcement Training - Gyomei Himejima (Stone Hashira)

While Tengen Uzui retired from the Corps, he will come back to help the organization train the future generation. Watching the Sound Hashira on screen once again in Demon Slayer season 4 is something fans are incredibly excited about. Coming back to Mitsuri’s training routine, the demon hunters will be forced to wear leotards and dance continuously.

Additionally, Mitsuri will also stretch the demon hunters during this routine to improve their flexibility. Mitsuri’s monstrous strength, paired with the rather deceptively hard dance routine, will whip the demon hunters into shape.

This story arc is relatively small, but the official sources have not confirmed the length of this season. Based on the manga, we believe both the Hashira Training and Infinity Castle arc will be adapted in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

