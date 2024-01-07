Demon Slayer should never be a starter anime (and it's because of Ufotable)

Demon Slayer has managed to garner a huge fanbase from across the world over the past few years. Ever since the anime adaptation of the manga made its debut, the series’ popularity has skyrocketed for various reasons. This phenomenon led to an interesting string of debates and discussions, among which one stood out: should Demon Slayer be a gateway series to the world of anime?

Before we get to that, it is important to acknowledge the unique storytelling and aesthetics of the anime format compared to the Western animated films/TV series. Choosing the right anime series as someone’s entry to this format is important and depends on various factors.

However, should Demon Slayer be one of them? The answer is no. Let’s understand why we believe that this anime title isn’t the right show for anyone who wishes to explore this medium.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer and other netizens actively participating in discussions. Therefore, the said article is subjective.

Demon Slayer: Why is this title not the ideal gateway to the anime medium?

It is important to note that objectively, the Demon Slayer series is one of the most enjoyable shonen anime series of our time. The animation is top-tier, the characters are well-written, and the overall pacing is excellent.

Some might find the plot to be a little simple and plain, but that’s also the reason why people of all ages can enjoy this show. If the show is objectively good, why isn’t it ideal to explore the medium of anime?

Demon Slayer is a double-edged sword. Everything that makes the anime enjoyable and fun is also the reason why we don’t think it is an ideal show. The show is so good that very few shonen anime titles are as enjoyable as the show.

One factor that makes this anime title a cut above the rest is the animation. Ufotable has done such a good job that only a few shows can create something as visually pleasing as Ufotable’s project.

Should a viewer fall in love with the medium solely for the animation, they are bound to be disappointed. Furthermore, another factor that differentiates this anime title from other shonen series is the lack of filler episodes. Another thing that most shonen anime titles feature is filler episodes.

Some of the biggest and most successful shonen titles, like Naruto, Bleach, and Dragon Ball, all have a ton of filler episodes. After watching Demon Slayer, it might be hard for someone to watch a shonen anime series with hundreds of episodes and a ton of episodes that don’t have any relevance to the overarching plot.

Ufotable's scene composition as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Final Thoughts

These are some reasons why Demon Slayer isn’t the ideal anime series to explore the medium of anime. There is no doubt that fans can watch this anime to explore the medium of anime, but it certainly isn’t ideal.

Other titles like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Tokyo Ghoul, and Death Note are great for newcomers who wish to explore action and darker themes in anime. Those who wish to explore comedy shows in the anime sphere can do so by watching Grand Blue and Mashle: Magic and Muscles, among others.

