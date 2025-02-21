I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8: Maho's proposal leaves Akane and Saito confused

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, titled Senpai, was released on February 21, 2025. The episode introduced Akane's little sister, Maho Sakuramori, who came up with an interesting proposal. She asked her elder sister whether she could marry Saito.

Maho Sakuramori's proposal plunged Akane and Saito into a dilemma as they began to second-guess their feelings. As such, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 has nicely introduced a conflict out of nowhere. Besides that, the episode featured the familiar comedy and drama, with a major focus on Maho.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8: Maho forces Saito to take her on a date

Maho, as seen in the episode (Image via Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 begins with the mysterious girl from the previous episode approaching Saito Hojo at school. She calls herself Mei Maho and asks Saito if he can remember her. When Saito says that he doesn't recall her, she becomes crestfallen.

At any rate, Mei Maho says that she wants to go on a date with Saito Hojo. However, Saito doesn't want to go along with her wishes as she's a total stranger to him. At this moment in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, Mei Maho reveals that she knows about Saito and Akane's relationship.

With her cheerful personality, Mei Maho threatens to reveal Saito's secret if he doesn't comply with her desire. She even tries to be bold with Saito. At this moment, Shisei arrives from nowhere to protect Saito from "a stranger." However, her plan utterly fails as Maho takes a liking to her.

Maho wants Saito to take her on a date (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Maho almost abducts Shisei, but eventually heads out when the school's bell rings. Following that, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 time skips to the next day and shows Mei Maho entering Saito's classroom. Saito Hojo's other classmates burn with jealousy as they can't believe that Saito has a "cute junior" as an acquaintance.

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 then showcases Mei Maho continuously pestering Saito to go on a date with her. She even asks him about his crush, and his favorite food. Eventually, they go to the cafeteria, where Maho tries a burger. She even clicks an awkward picture with Saito, which the boy wants her to delete.

Saito and Maho, as seen at the cafe (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

However, Maho flees the scene, desperate to keep the picture. Eventually, Saito catches up to Maho and requests her to delete the photograph, which she does. Following that in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, Mei Maho asks Saito about Akane.

She wants to know whether he's on good terms with her, especially after hearing nasty rumors about them. Maho thinks they are always at each other's throats based on the rumors. Saito says that it's true as they are nemesis after all. Maho realizes that it must be hellish for them to be living under the same roof despite having such differences of opinion.

Maho and Saito at Akane and Saito's residence (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

She wonders if they have never considered breaking up. However, Saito says they cannot afford that; at the same time, he has his own reasons for not breaking up. While returning home, Maho compliments Saito by saying that he's a great escort. Saito then plans to return to his home and asks Maho if she knows how to return home alone.

At this moment, Mei Maho makes an unreasonable request to Saito Hojo: She says that she wants to visit his place. Maho thinks it's common sense to flirt at the boyfriend's house after the date. When Saito doesn't oblige with her request, Maho throws tantrums to attract onlookers. As such, Saito has no choice but to go with the flow.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8: Maho's actual identity is revealed

Akane, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

After returning home with Mei Maho, Saito Hojo rings the doorbell. As soon as Akane opens the door, she is overcome by shock. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 reveals that Mei Maho's actual name is Maho Sakuramori - Akane's younger sister.

Saito Hojo recalls Akane telling him about her sister being "no more." Akane then reminds Saito that she has never told him that her sister died. According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, Maho went on an overseas trip with her grandmother's money. Seeing Maho after a long time, Akane hugs her tightly. The episode perfectly captures the sisters' reunion.

After settling in, Maho Sakuramori says she wants to investigate her sister and Saito's marriage. Akane wonders whether her grandmother has asked Maho to do it. However, Maho says she's doing it on her own volition. As Akane's little sister, Maho wants to know how her (Akane's) married life is going.

Shisei and Maho (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

During her "investigations," Maho discovers that Akane and Saito sleep on the same bed. As such, she wants to closely monitor them by staying over the night. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 then shows Akane making some porridge for Maho.

Yet, as soon as she opens the fridge, she notices Shisei inside. After some usual banter, Shisei finds a tough opponent in Maho, who repeatedly calls Saito her older brother. However, Shisei doesn't want to hand over that spot to anyone. Thus, she challenges Maho on a "little sister power" battle to see who deserves to be with Saito.

Interestingly, Shisei wins the contest with her charms. On the other hand, Akane tells Maho that she's still the most precious to her as her little sister. Later at night, Maho asks Akane if she would be willing to let her marry Saito instead. Maho says that she understands her grandparents' desire to hook up their grandchildren as revenge for their lost love in the past.

Akane and Saito in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As such, it doesn't really matter whether Akane or Maho marries Saito. Maho says she would happily marry Akane, especially since her older sister isn't the perfect match for the boy. Perplexed, Akane doesn't know what to say. Maho assures her that she will negotiate with their grandmother to ensure that Akane gets the tuition fees.

Akane then tries to talk Maho out of it. She tells him about Saito's obsession with eating cup noodles, playing violent video games, and others. However, nothing works as Maho feels that she'll be an ideal match for Saito. Later in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, Maho tries to convince Saito about the same.

She promises to become the mirror of Saito's desire. Following that, the episode shifts the focus to Saito and Akane. After chatting for a while, Akane asks Saito if he's thinking about breaking up with her. Saito asks Akane whether she would do that if he asked her. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 ends on a perplexing note, with Saito and Akane second-guessing their feelings.

Conclusion

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 has given Akane and Saito's characters more depth, with the introduction of Maho Sakuramori. Akane's little sister's interesting proposal has turned their world upside down as they no longer seem assured of their feelings.

Even though they have feelings deep inside, her sudden proposal puts a veil on their eyes. Now, it remains to be seen how they can confront actual feelings.

