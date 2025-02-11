10 best anime to watch if you like A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! has quickly become a fan-favorite anime since its release in 2024. The series follows timid teacher Haruaki Abe as he begins working at a school filled with supernatural monster students.

He overcomes his fears and builds meaningful connections with his eccentric yōkai pupils. Fans of this heartwarming monster school series will also enjoy these 10 incredible anime!

Each entry brings humor, fantasy, and captivating characters together in schools bursting with supernatural charm and comedic appeal.

10 best anime for fans of A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

1. Rosario + Vampire

Rosario + Vampire (Image via Gonzo)

Rosario + Vampire centers around average teenager Tsukune Aono who unknowingly enrolls at Yōkai Academy. There, he meets the attractive vampire Moka Akashiya and other monster classmates like witches, a succubus, and a snowwoman.

Much like A Terrified Teacher, this anime explores relationships between humans and monsters while blending humor and romance. Tsukune forms a supernatural harem at his new ghoul school in this ecchi series. With action, romance, and cheeky humor, it provides an entertaining take on monsters in high school.

2. Interviews with Monster Girls

Interviews with Monster Girls (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Science teacher Takahashi-sensei takes an interest in his demi-human students—a vampire, dullahan, snowwoman, succubus, and fellow teacher Machi-sensei who is also a dullahan.

As he learns more about their daily struggles, the caring teacher works to create a more inclusive environment at this delightful monster school. Interviews with Monster Girls earn their place here for the heartwarming friendships between students and teachers.

Watching Takahashi-sensei foster understanding reflects the themes of acceptance from A Terrified Teacher quite closely!

3. Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan (Image via Passione)

Mieruko-chan follows high school student Miko Yotsuya, who can see ghosts and monsters that remain invisible to everyone around her.

She pretends not to see them as a survival strategy while secretly helping spirits and protecting others when necessary. This horror comedy anime makes a perfect pairing with A Terrified Teacher for the way it blends ghastly beasts into normal settings.

Protagonist Miko's frightened reactions to the monsters will feel familiar to scaredy-cat teacher Abe too! Alongside its humor, this series also explores Miko’s emotional struggles as she navigates her eerie reality.

4. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff, Egg Firm)

All-powerful psychic teenager, Kusuo Saiki, just wants to keep a low profile and avoid the responsibility that would come with people discovering his numerous psychic abilities. But he's constantly surrounded by colorful characters at school and his odd family.

Saiki faces one unbelievably chaotic scenario after another alongside his unusual classmates and friends. Fans of the playful yōkai students in A Terrified Teacher will find lots to enjoy in this popular comedy anime stuffed with supernatural characters and humor!

5. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Iruma Suzuki is sold by his neglectful parents to the demon Sullivan, who then enrolls him at the infamous Demon School Babyls where he must keep his human identity secret. To his surprise, Iruma discovers his kindness helps him fit in with his rowdy monster classmates!

The demonic setting filled with magical creatures makes this comedy anime quite comparable to A Terrified Teacher. Iruma's growing circle of demon friends in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun reminds viewers of teacher Abe, bonding with his monster students as well!

6. Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends (Image via Brain’s Base, Shuka)

Orphaned teenager Takashi Natsume has inherited a mystical book from his grandmother Reiko, containing the names of yōkai she won through challenges and contests. He sets out to return the names while dealing with supernatural threats and building meaningful relationships with both humans and yōkai.

This highly acclaimed anime has a similarly compassionate lead as A Terrified Teacher, learning to overcome his fears of scary ghosts and goblins. Natsume develops many positive relationships with fascinating spirits in this heartwarming, slice-of-life fantasy.

7. Actually, I Am...

Actually, I Am... (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In this series, also called Monster Secret, human high schooler Asahi Kuromine learns that his crush, Yōko Shiragami, is secretly a vampire struggling to keep her true nature hidden. Soon, he discovers that many students and teachers at his school also harbor amazing secrets.

Actually, I Am.. anime also nails the same balance of human and monster characters growing together in heartfelt ways. Watching united friendships form out of strange, funny circumstances also resembles A Terrified Teacher's appealing tone!

8. Kyo Kara Maoh!

Kyo Kara Maoh! (Image via Studio Deen)

Average Japanese teenager Yuri Shibuya gets abruptly transported to another world and discovers he possesses the soul of the previous Demon King! Yuri must quickly adapt to his new duties as ruler of the Great Demon Kingdom while navigating complex political situations.

Fish-out-of-water stories are always fun, and this isekai fantasy anime doubles the delight by putting Yuri in charge of a complex demon kingdom. The unlikely friendships here capture the same unpredictable magic that makes the monster world of A Terrified Teacher so engaging!

9. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

After barely escaping a dire battle, mighty demon lord Satan finds himself unexpectedly stuck on modern-day Earth. He assumes a human form named Maou Sadao and gets a part-time job at MgRonald, hoping to someday regain his dark powers.

The Demon Lord running a fast-food restaurant makes for hilarious comedy in The Devil is a Part-Timer! This excellent fish-out-of-water scenario shares the creative world-blending enjoyed in A Terrified Teacher as well. Watching a fearsome, supernatural being adapt to everyday human life is strangely heartwarming too!

10. Flying Witch

Flying Witch (Image via J.C. Staff)

Teenage witch Makoto Kowata moves to rural Aomori to live with relatives as part of the witch tradition of living independently. There, she meets various friendly witches and experiences the quiet magic of rural life. Curiosity and excitement around the unknown are central themes in this gentle, magic-filled slice-of-life.

Flying Witch captures a similar enchanting atmosphere to A Terrified Teacher's realm of fascinating yōkai creatures. Watching Makoto befriend peculiar spirits also mirrors teacher Abe's central journey! Leisurely paced, heartwarming, and sprinkled with magic, it beautifully blends the every day and the supernatural.

Conclusion

These supernatural school anime all bring delightful twists to the classic fish-out-of-water story seen in A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Friendly monsters, eccentric characters, lots of comedy, and heartwarming relationships abound in each entry on this list!

Whether you most enjoyed the ghoul students or were charmed to see teacher Abe overcome his fears, these hilarious, fantasy-filled anime titles are sure to meet your tastes! So check out these incredible shows for more monstrous fun and adventure!

