By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Feb 02, 2025 07:36 GMT
I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime complete release schedule (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime has garnered considerable response following its sweet debut on January 3, 2025. Among the plethora of shows from the Winter 2025 anime line-up, the title offers fans a vibrant rom-com experience with a lovable cast and an intriguing narrative. While the series has only aired one episode so far, it has already grabbed the audience's attention.

Therefore, fans who have only commenced the series may want to know about the rom-com anime's complete release schedule. They would be glad to learn that I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime is slated for a 12-episode run for one cour, as per the anime's official X account and website. Follow along with this article to find out more about the romance anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime have?

As per the series' Blu-ray & DVD or the home media information shared on the official site and X handle, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime will air a total of 12 episodes. In other words, the rom-com series is slated for a single cour run in Winter 2025.

The title premiered on January 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other networks in Japan. Only one episode has been released thus far, with the second episode scheduled to be released on January 10, 2025.

The complete release schedule for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime, as per the JST, PT, BST, and IST timings, is given below:

EpisodesDatesRelease Timings (JST/PDT/BST/IST)
1 (Released)January 3, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
2 (Released)January 10, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
3 (Released)January 17, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
4 (Released)January 24, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
5 (Released)January 31, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
6February 7, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
7February 14, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
8February 21, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
9February 28, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
10March 7, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
11March 14, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM
12March 21, 202511:30 PM/9 AM/5 PM/10:30 PM

Although the table reveals the full release schedule for this rom-com anime, fans should note that the dates and the timings mentioned can be changed depending on the official staff's decisions. Moreover, it's evident from the table that the show's international release timings differ from its Japanese broadcast time.

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime?

Akane and Saito's grandparents (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Anime lovers in Japan can catch the episodes of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime on local channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and MBS. Moreover, the series is digitally distributed on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, Unlimited Anime, and other digital services in Japan.

Crunchyroll has earned the rights to stream the series worldwide, except in Japan, China, and Korea. Moreover, the anime will be available in selected Southeast Asian countries on Aniplus Asia. Additionally, the rom-com series can be streamed on Bilibili Global in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and Laftel in South Korea.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class anime?

Akane and Saito, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Based on author Seiju Amano and illustrator Nurumi's rom-com light novel series, the titular series follows the story of Saito Hojo and Akane Sakuramori, who detest each other despite being classmates.

One day, their grandparents (Saito's grandfather and Akane's grandmother) invite them to their residence and force them to marry each other. Akane and Saito accept the marriage, hoping to fulfill their respective dreams in the future.

However, they promise to keep their marriage a secret from their classmates. Thus, the anime explores Akane and Saito's lives as newlyweds, where they not only bicker with each other but develop feelings of love.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode archive

