I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 was released on February 28, 2025. The episode commenced with the main protagonist visiting an amusement park to welcome Maho's visit to Japan. After the trip, Maho tried to cross the line with Saito, but Akane caught them and threw them out of the house.

The next day, Maho fell ill and was escorted to the hospital by Saito. Afterward, Saito alone took care of Maho while keeping her condition a secret from Akane. Eventually, Maho opened up her feelings before Saito, who understood her. Maho then requests Akane to forgive Saito, but during the squirrel between the protagonists, Himari learns about their truth.

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9: Maho's true feelings come to light as Himari learns about the truth

The protagonist group as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9, titled Little Sister's Heartache, commenced with a focus inside an amusement park where Saito and the girls celebrated Himari's visit to Japan. Later, everyone enjoyed various rides and visited various locations inside the park. However, Akane was left behind due to her fright of amusement park rides.

As Maho and Saito entered a haunted house, the former's declining health could be seen. Moreover, as they exited the house, Maho fell to the ground. Saito then escorted Maho to a place with fresh air, but to avoid the awkward atmosphere, Maho stated that she was joking.

This made Saito angry as I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 saw Maho getting scolded by the male protagonist. Later that day, Maho sneaks into Saito's bedroom and tries to attack him. However, Akane came in time and threw these two outside the house. Saito and Maho, in the middle of the rain, then booked a hotel for the night.

As expected, Maho was still desperate for some skinship in I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9. However, she slowly started showing her true colors, as everything she had done was to get her sister's attention. As she lay beside Saito, Maho soon fell asleep. Unfortunately, the next day, she woke up with a high fever with no medicines at her disposal.

Maho as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

So, I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 saw Saito carrying her to the nearby hospital. There, Maho made Saito promise he wouldn't tell Akane anything about her health issues. Eventually, Saito agreed and was scolded by Akane daily as she worried about Maho. Moreover, Saito also visited Maho every day.

One day, Saito made Maho confess that she was flirting with the male protagonist to replace Akane's place because Maho presumed that the female protagonist was suffering due to her marriage. However, Saito makes sure to give Maho peace of mind, as he claims to help Maho because he cares for the female protagonist. As Saito was about to exit the room, he witnessed Akane hearing everything outside.

Himari hears about the marriage of Akane and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane then rushed towards the escalator, blushing over the thought that Saito was worried for her. After getting discharged from the hospital, I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 saw Maho asking Akane to forgive Saito as everything that had happened was Maho's doing.

As expected, Akane couldn't deny her lovely sister's request. I'm Getting Married to the Girl I Hate in My Class episode 9 ended with Saito asking Akane about letting him into the house again. Himari heard the conversation between the protagonists and learned about their marriage.

