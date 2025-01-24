I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4: Shisei brings Akane and Saito closer

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, titled Night Attack, was released on January 24, 2025. The episode witnessed Akane Sakuramori's distress over an occultic phenomenon at her new residence. Eventually, Saito asked his cousin, Shisei, to take care of Akane's troubles.

Shisei had the perfect opportunity to visit Akane and Saito's house, where she realized a major truth about the duo's relationship. Undoubtedly, Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ have done a phenomenal job portraying the iconic moments from the original light novel series to the anime format, highlighting Shisei's character the most.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4: Shisei wants to eat Saito's lunch

Akane gives Saito a lunchbox (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 begins with Akane Sakuramori giving a homemade lunchbox to Saito who has forgotten to bring it with him to school. She urges Saito to eat it all since she has gone all-out to prepare it.

Meanwhile, in the classroom, Shisei wants Saito to hand over his lunch to her. Even though she has already eaten her lunch, she's still hungry and wants to eat every bit of Saito's homemade lunch. When Saito doesn't want to share his lunch, Shisei throws a mild tantrum.

As a result, she catches the attention of other students, who question Saito's love for his cousin. Just then in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, Himari arrives at the scene. She notices that Saito and Akane have the same type of lunchbox.

Saito and Shisei (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The other students in the classroom realize it too, and they wonder whether Akane and Saito are truly dating. Seeing the duo having the same set of lunchboxes, the students think Akane and Saito truly look like a married couple. Meanwhile, Saito tells Shisei that she can have only a spoonful of his meal.

However, she empties the lunchbox in one scoop to "erase the evidence" of Akane being Saito's wife. Furthermore, Shisei asks Saito whether he's doing fine at home, to which the boy says yes.

Himari, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Following that in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, Himari asks Saito in the hallway, whether he's truly not dating Akane. Saito says it was only a coincidence that their lunchbox appeared the same.

He mentions how Akane has been trying to copy him. He tells Himari that he's not in a relationship with Akane. Hearing Saito's words, Himari breathes a sigh of relief.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4: Shisei helps Akane with her ghost troubles

Akane is scared of ghosts (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 then switches to Akane and Saito's residence, where the former senses a ghost at night. Akane shrieks in fright and wakes up Saito. She wants Saito to check if there's truly a ghost there.

However, Saito, who doesn't believe in occult stuff, wants only to sleep. Yet, Akane hugs him in fear and doesn't let him catch sleep. Later that night, Saito is seen studying in a room. Suddenly, Akane enters the room, shaking with fear. She mentions how she heard footsteps from the living room while studying.

That's why, she has left her room and won't return until the ghost disappears. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 shows a different side to Akane, as she constantly follows Saito, or asks the boy to accompany her to wherever she goes.

Shisei, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito ends up accompanying Akane to the bathroom to watch over the door while she takes a bath. The next day, Saito Hojo tells his cousin, Shisei about Akane's distress originating from the fear of a ghost. He mentions how scared Akane is to the point that she can't even take a bath alone.

Shisei realizes it must truly be a ghost. Hence, she wants to investigate it. The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 then switches to the classroom, where Shisei openly asks Akane whether she's married to her cousin.

The duo quickly takes Shiseo to an unoccupied classroom before anyone can hear her. Akane scolds Saito for telling Shisei about their marriage. However, Saito informs her how Shisei found out about their secret on her own. When Akane doesn't buy Saito's words, Shisei says nothing goes past her eyes.

Akane scolds Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane then apologizes to Shisei for keeping it a secret from her. Following that in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, Shisei mentions how she has heard about Akane's trouble caused by a ghost. She tells Akane that she can already sense an ominous spirit, that may bring calamity to their grades.

When Akane wants a solution, Shisei says she wants to visit their house and purge the evil spirit. As soon as she approaches the house, Shisei senses an ominous vibe. She feels the house might soon enter the afterlife. After that, Shisei enters the house and begins to look for Saito and Akane's private belongings.

Undoubtedly, Shisei's activities fluster the duo. Following that, Shisei asks Akane about the ghost. When Akane minutely describes how she first encountered the spirit, Shisei realizes the ghost might have been her.

Akane, Saito, and Shisei (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, Shisei has been visiting Akane and Saito's new residence for a few days after receiving the keys from her grandfather. She has been visiting secretly because she doesn't want to be in the way of Akane and Saito's private moments.

Following that, Shisei says she wants a reward for solving her case. Since she liked Akane's homemade lunchbox the other day, she wants something similar. Shisei's praise melts Akane's heart, who goes all-out to prepare a full-course meal. After dinner, Shisei plays a video game with Saito. Seeing Shisei sitting on Saito's lap, Akane realizes that they must be closer than she anticipated.

Shisei and Akane in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Although she doesn't show it, Akane becomes slightly jealous. At night, she asks Saito whether he's pampering Shise too much. The boy says Shisei is the type of girl who eats random stones off the ground if left unsupervised. He wonders whether there's any problem.

Just then in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4, Shisei appears between them. She gets closer to Saito, which irks Akane. Later, when Saito is asleep, Shise asks Akane whether she's jealous. Akane tries to hide her feelings but she can't. The episode ends with Shisei realizing with relief that her brother is peacefully living his married life with Akane.

Conclusion

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 4 has focused on Shisei's character, showcasing her unique chemistry with Saito Hojo.

It was impressive how she weaved the events to ensure Akane and Saito got closer. Moroever, she genuinely wanted the best for her brother. That's why, she was relieved when she realized that Akane and Saito were truly happy with each other.

