Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 — Cheng Xiaoshi finally meets his father as the survivor's identity is revealed

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, titled Reunion, was released on January 24, 2025. The episode saw Cheng Xiaoshi dive back in time once again and possess the body of Wang Qing, a top student of the Bahati Language School, to investigate the survivor's identity.

However, during the investigation, Cheng Xiaoshi reunited with his father, Cheng Weimin. Besides that, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 saw Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi collaborate with Vein to find details regarding the survivor. Undoubtedly, the latest episode has nicely set up the events for the finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5: Cheng Xiaoshi describes his time-travel experience to Lu Guang

Cheng Xiaoshi in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 begins with Cheng Xiaoshi telling Lu Guang about his uncanny experience of what he felt like diving back in time. He mentions how he stepped into the time and space of the picture and experienced the fire accident first-hand in a foreigner's body.

Xiaoshi adds that he had a similar experience when he found his father's photo before when he felt like he was on the streets of Bridon. The boy then wonders whether there's something special about the photos. Guang, who already knows about all this, tells Xiaoshi how someone once told him that people like him and Xiaoshi are born with special powers.

Guang's words fire up Xiaoshi, who thinks they are the "heroes of an anime." Following that in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, Lu Guang asks Xiaoshi for more details regarding his time travel experience. Xiaoshi describes his experience minutely, including how he was about to meet his father, Cheng Weimin, inside the building.

Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi (Image via CMC Media)

He laments his father might not be alive, especially after what he has seen. However, Guang thinks he shouldn't jump to conclusions so quickly. Guang then tells Xiaoshi that he has already checked for clues regarding the unknown survivor from the fire incident on social media.

According to Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, the survivor happens to be a student, who went missing shortly after being rescued. Only their student card was left at the scene. Guang feels they can use Xiaoshi's abilities to go back to the past and investigate her identity from other photos.

Lu Guang in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 (Image via CMC Media)

Xiaoshi is ready to dive back into time, but Guang asks whether he remembers how to even activate his ability. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 then shows Cheng Xiaoshi realizing that he must clap with a picture in front of his eyesight to activate his time-traveling powers.

Besides that, Guang plans to go with Xiaoshi. He reveals he might get connected to Xiaoshi's consciousness by high-fiving with him. However, Lu Guang warns Xiaoshi not to influence or change the past events but only act as an observer. Guang tries to explain how every small change one makes in the photo can have a significant impact on the future.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5: Xiaoshi goes back in time with Guang to identify the missing survivor

Wang Qing, as seen in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

The narrative for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 switches the perspective to a blonde girl in school, who gets bullied by her friends. It is revealed that Cheng Xiaoshi has dove back in time to possess the body of a girl from the Bahati Languague School.

Xiaoshi badly wants to teach the girl's friends a lesson but Guang tells him not to influence a change in the timeline. According to Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, Cheng Xiaoshi is possessing Wang Qing, one of the top students of the academy, who also happens to be a loner. That's why, some students hate her.

Meanwhile, one of Wang Qing's friends threatens her to help them cheat in the upcoming class test. When Qing (or Cheng) refuses, her friends slam her head against the washroom's basin and leave. Cheng Xiaoshi is infuriated as he has to help the girls cheat in an exam.

Wang Qing's friend bullies her (Image via CMC Media)

Just then in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, Lu Guang reminds Xiaoshi that he has to get all the answers correct since Wang Qing is a top student. The narrative then switches to the classroom, where Cheng Xiaoshi is puzzled to see the exam's questions. As such, Guang ends up helping him mark the correct answers.

Meanwhile, Xiaoshi cleverly places the answer sheet in a way that Qing's friends can see them. During the test, Xiaoshi momentarily loses connection with Lu Guang. With only one question left to be answered, he subtly checked the answer from a student behind him.

However, Xiaoshi's act gets him caught by the homeroom teacher. As soon as Cheng Xiaoshi notices the teacher, his face turns pale. It's none other than his father, Cheng Weimin. The narrative for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 moves to the faculty office, where Weimin asks Qing if she's in trouble.

Cheng Weimin in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Weimin feels it's unusual for a top student like Wang Qing to be cheating. Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi is at a loss for words, as he still grapples with reality. Weimin, who doesn't know that Qing's body is possessed by his son, wonders why the girl won't say anything.

Just then in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, Cheng Weimin tells Qing how he couldn't be a decent father to his son and be present during his upbringing. That's why, he wants to rectify his mistakes, and listen to his students' plight, not as a strict teacher but as a friend or an elderly man.

Weimin then extends his hand toward Qing. Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi, possessing Wang Qing's body, slaps Weimin's hands, asking him how he can trust him when he couldn't even be there for his son. Xiaoshi shows Qing's scarred arm and recalls the bullying experiences she has faced.

Cheng Weimin, as appears shocked (Image via CMC Media)

Wang Qing's outburst surprises Weimin, who doesn't know how to respond. Just then, a young kid calls Weimin for something. Interestingly, the student resembles Xia Fei. Meanwhile, Lu Guang urges Xiaoshi to recollect himself and focus on the mission.

While Weimin is away, Xiaoshi hurriedly goes through the students' files to check with whom the survivor student's ID matches. As soon as he finds it, Xiaoshi returns to his timeline. According to Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5, the survivor is none other than Wang Qing.

Now, the duo wonders how they can find Wang Qing in the current timeline. Guang knows the Bridon police won't help them. That's why, he decides to ask Xia Fei's boss, whose unconventional means could help them meet the girl. The narrative for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 switches to Guang and Xiaoshi meeting Vein and Xia Fei.

Vein, as seen in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Cheng Xiaoshi, who has learned the Bridon way of greeting, ends up telling Vein that he looks tasty. After a comedic exchange, Xiaoshi asks Vein whether he knows the whereabouts of Wang Qing. Vein wonders whether they are one of the "involved" ones.

Maintaining his composure, Guang tells Vein that they came across the fire story and found some pieces of information on the internet. Hence, they were wondering if it could be made into a video as a matter of personal interest.

After a slight pause, Vein says he'll gladly help them, as they are Felix's friends. However, in return he wants something. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 ends with Vein asking Cheng Xiaoshi to serve him in exchange for the information on Wang Qing.

Conclusion

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 5 finally saw the reunion of Cheng Xiaoshi with his father, Cheng Weimin. Notably, Weimin didn't know that his son had possessed Wang Qing's body.

Yet, Xiaoshi finally learned what his father truly felt about him. Overall, the episode has perfectly set up the events for the finale, with the revelation that Wang Qing was a survivor of the fire incident.

