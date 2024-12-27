Link Click: Bridon Arc complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive

Link Click: Bridon Arc has generated widespread buzz in the anime community following its sensational debut on December 27, 2024. As a prequel to the original series, the donghua was certainly one of the highly anticipated shows from the Winter 2025 line-up. Even though the series has only released one episode thus far, it has already grabbed fans' attention.

As a result, fans who have only started the series or have been following the franchise for a long time may want to know about the donghua's complete release schedule. They would be happy to know that Link Click: Bridon Arc has been slated for a 6-episode run, as per the Donghua's official staff.

Follow along with this article to find out more about the donghua's full release schedule.

How many episodes will Link Click: Bridon Arc have?

According to the official staff at the Bilibili Conference held on December 21, 2024, Link Click: Bridon Arc will release a total of six episodes. Earlier, it was speculated the prequel would release eight episodes. However, the official staff confirmed the series would release six episodes every Friday on Bilibili and other platforms.

The prequel premiered on Friday, December 27, 2024, with a one-hour-long special episode, on Bilibili. Only one episode has been released thus far, with the second installment slated to be released on January 3, 2025.

The complete release schedule for Link Click: Bridon Arc, as per the PDT, BST, IST, and CST timings:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT, BST, IST, CST) 1 (Released) December 27, 2024 7 PM (Dec. 26)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM 2 (Released) January 3, 2025 7 PM (Jan. 2)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM 3 (Released) January 10, 2025 7 PM (Jan. 9)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM 4 (Released) January 17, 2025 7 PM (Jan. 16)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM 5 (Released) January 24, 2025 7 PM (Jan. 23)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM 6 (Released) January 31, 2025 7 PM (Jan. 30)/3 AM/8:30 AM/11 AM

Although the above table shows the full release schedule for this time-travel-themed donghua, fans should know that the dates and the times mentioned are subject to change, depending on the official staff/studio's decisions. So far, there hasn't been any news on the series going on a break.

Where to watch Link Click: Bridon Arc?

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang (Image via CMC Media)

Interested viewers can catch the episodes of Link Click: Bridon Arc on the official website and application of Bilibili China, albeit with a premium subscription. Additionally, the prequel is available on the Bilibili SEA application, where the newly released episodes are locked behind a subscription.

In other words, fans must purchase a premium subscription to watch the series on those platforms. On the other hand, Ani-Mi Asia's YouTube channel streams the series' episodes for free in Cambodia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Additionally, anime lovers from North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

What to expect in Link Click: Bridon Arc?

Lu Guang, as seen in the donghua (Image via CMC Media)

According to the official synopsis provided by Bilibili's site, Link Click: Bridon Arc is a prequel to the original series, focusing on the adventures that Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang have previously experienced.

In the prequel, Lu Guang returns to the beginning to save his friends, including Cheng Xiaoshi, from their fated death. Although he has gone back in time numerous times, he doesn't give up.

Lu Guang witnesses Cheng Xiaoshi's death (Image via CMC Media)

He believes the ripples created in the past can change the future. As he begins to retract the path of destiny, Lu comes across a photo in the Time Photo Studio, containing clues about Cheng Xiaoshi's parents.

To find out the truth, Guang and Xiaoshi travel to Bridon, where they face the friendly top model, Xia Fei, Chinatown's leader, Vein, and Liu Min's brother, Liu Xiao. The prequel will show whether Lu Guang can break fate's deadlock and save his friends from certain death.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode archive

