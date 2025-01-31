Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 — Lu Guang's conflict with Vein ends as Cheng Xiaoshi confronts his mother

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6, titled Puzzle, came out on January 31, 2025. In the episode, Cheng Xiaoshi accepted Vein's request and posed for a modeling gig. As a reward, he earned an appointment with Wang Qing, who ran a psychotherapy clinic.

During his visit to Wang Qing, Xiaoshi learned a shocking truth about the girl's identity. In addition, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 saw Lu Guang subtly change the timeline to prevent his friend's death, at least for the time being. Besides that, the episode added a layer of complexity to Xia Fei's character.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6: Cheng Xiaoshi accepts Vein's offer

Vein, as seen in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Following up on the previous episode's events, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 begins with Cheng Xiaoshi wondering what serving Vein means. Vein explains that it normally takes a lot of money to hire him to find someone. Since Xiaoshi and Guang can't afford it, Vein wants the former to shoot for a modeling gig alongside Xia Fei, aka Felix, especially since Felix's previous partner for the shoot has been fired.

Xiaoshi accepts the deal despite the initial misunderstanding. Following that, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 shifts to the day of the modeling stint. Xiaoshi, Guang, and Xia Fei are seen under a shed while it rains. Cheng Xiaoshi wonders whether it's just bad timing. At the same time, he's slightly nervous since he has never posed for a modeling shoot before.

Xia Fei assures him that everything will be fine. At this moment, Felix's previous partner for the shoot arrives at the scene. He tries to provoke Felix by telling Cheng Xiaoshi that his "partner" isn't as innocent as he appears. Additionally, he questions Felix's integrity as an artist, calling his modeling success a mere fluke.

Xia Fei and his former partner (Image via CMC Media)

Just then Lu Guang, who normally stays quiet, defends Felix's fame and highlights the man's own insecurities. Eventually, the security comes in to get Xia Fei's former partner out of the set. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 then focuses on Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang posing for some videos and pictures.

Vein compliments the duo for their wonderful job and wants them to sign a contract. Xiaoshi passes on that offer since he's fully aware of his limits. Vein says it's a pity; however, he has already prepared Xiaoshi's "reward." He points to a building across the street where Wang Qing runs a psychotherapy clinic under the alias "Chris."

Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 (Image via CMC Media)

In fact, Vein has already booked an appointment for Xiaoshi, which starts in 10 minutes. As such, the red-haired boss wants Cheng Xiaoshi to hurry up. Meanwhile, Xia Fei visits Liu Xiao at a movie theatre to sever their cooperation. He mentions that he doesn't want to deceive his friends anymore.

Xiao wonders if Felix would still be friends with them if all of them knew each other's true colors. However, he respects the boy's decision and says he won't interfere. That said, he thinks it's a pity that Xia Fei won't be able to see something "interesting" that's about to happen.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6: Xiaoshi learns about his mother, Vein's fate is shown

Xiaoshi and Vein in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Elsewhere in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6, Vein asks Lu Guang why he has a murderous intent visible in his eyes after Cheng Xiaoshi goes off to visit Wang Qing. A silence prevails as Guang coldly stares at Vein. Following that, the episode switches to the clinic where Wang Qing welcomes Xiaoshi.

Cheng Xiaoshi shockingly discovers that Vein has booked the appointment in the context that He (Xiaoshi) has been suffering from stress being the illegitimate son of a mafia boss. During their conversation, Wang Qing analyzes Xiaoshi has a troubled past with his father. She mentions how she can read Xiaoshi's body language to tell what's on his mind.

Following that, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 switches to Vein and Guang. The former mentions that Wang Qing can see through a person's mind in just five minutes. Many social elites and even the police are desperate for her help. However, she has never appeared publicly.

Wang Qing in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Meanwhile, Wang Qing narrates a tale about a group of animals living in a forest. One night, there was a forest fire. Qing describes the animals in the group and asks Xiaoshi who the culprit is. Strangely, Xiaoshi says the arsonist might be none; it could be a natural occurrence.

Interestingly, the same story is told by Vein on the other side, and Lu Guang gives the same answer as Xiaoshi's. On the other side, Wang is impressed by Cheng Xiaoshi's answer. She mentions how only one person has given the same answer besides Xiaoshi, and that's her teacher.

Suddenly, Cheng Xiaoshi breaks his facade and asks Wang Qing about Cheng Weimin, his father. At first, Qing feigns ignorance and asks Xiaoshi to leave. Yet, as Xiaoshi is about to exit the door, Wang Qing hugs him from behind and says how much she has missed him.

Xia Fei and Liu Xiao in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

The narrative for Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 then reveals Wang Qing as Cheng Xiaoshi's mother. Xiaoshi refuses to believe at first. However, when Qing vividly describes his embarrassing moments from childhood, Xiaoshi accepts the grave truth. He also learns that his mother has the same powers as him.

Meanwhile, Xiaoshi asks his mother about his father's whereabouts and the reason why they haven't visited him at all. Wang Qing apologizes to Xiaoshi, saying there's a valid reason she couldn't meet him sooner. According to the episode, Cheng Xiaoshi's mother has been trying to find a way to save Xiaoshi's father, i.e., her husband.

Vein and Wang Qing (Image via CMC Media)

That's why, she urges Xiaoshi to leave soon and never tell anyone about their meeting since it may have a dire consequence on the timeline. Xiaoshi laments that he's going to be alone again. However, his mother reminds him that he still has the Photo Studio, which holds the time of countless people.

At this moment, Vein enters the room with a gun. He incapacitates Xiaoshi with a sting shot and asks Wang Qing to hand over what he's looking for. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 then shows a hand-to-hand combat between Wang Qing and Vein. Eventually, Qing reaches for a photograph, which has a book attached to its backside.

Lu Guang in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Vein gets hold of the book and is about to leave. While lying on the floor, Wang Qing realizes that someone may have complicated the events further. She claps her hands and momentarily assumes a different persona. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 then shows Wang Qing calling Vein Xiao Weiying.

As soon as she calls him that, Vein looks back in shock. Suddenly, he experiences a sharp pain in his heart. It seems as if Lu Guang is orchestrating the events, assuming the role of a puppeteer. Wang Qing's eyes momentarily turn blue as Vein falls to the floor.

Meanwhile, Felix receives a call from someone who informs him about Vein's sudden death. He hastily leaves the movie hall, leaving Liu Xiao behind. Interestingly, the movie he's watching ends with a cryptic message, "Don't Celebrate Soon."

Liu Xiao in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Elsewhere, Xia Fei is crestfallen to witness Vein's death. According to Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6, Vein has died of a sudden myocardial infarction. Meanwhile, Guang thinks the power of Time is still far beyond their imagination. The future may not change due to the ripples caused in the past. Yet, he wants to be with his friends and head to a new future.

Before leaving Bridon, Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi meet Xia Fei, who wants to find the truth about Vein's death more than anything. Since there's no sign of external injuries, he wonders whether his boss died of a pre-existing condition. Yet, he finds it hard to believe.

Xiaoshi and Guang are about to leave Bridon (Image via CMC Media)

Xia Fei also wishes his friends luck. He thinks the person they are looking for might be hiding bigger secrets. That's why, he wants them to stay safe. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 then shows Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi returning home from their trip.

Interestingly, Xiaoshi changes the name of the photo booth to Time Photo Booth. On the other hand, Lu Guang is seen watching international news on his phone. Apparently, Xia Fei and his former modeling gig partner have gone missing. Elsewhere, someone opens the bag containing Vein's body. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger, with Vein opening his eyes.

Conclusion

Vein resurrects from the dead (Image via CMC Media)

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 concludes the prequel, showcasing the events from Xiaoshi and Guang's trip to Bridon. Although Lu Guang has managed to slightly change the past and save his friend's life, he knows that death is an unchangeable note.

Yet, he wants to keep fighting Time and eliminate the possibility of his friend's death. Moreover, the episode has raised some intriguing questions regarding Vein and Wang Qing's identity.

At the same time, the motives of Liu Xiao and Cheng Weimin are still unexplored. As such, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 6 has nicely laid the foundation for season 3, which has already been confirmed.

