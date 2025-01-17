Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 — Cheng Xiaoshi confronts the truth about Bahati while searching for his father

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, titled And Then There Were None, came out on January 17, 2025, on Billibili. The episode saw Cheng Xiaoshi experience his powers for the first time as he dove back in time to a terrifying memory related to his father, Cheng Weimin. He also learned the secret behind the Bahati restaurant.

Additionally, the episode showcased Lu Guang's distress, as he observed the slight changes in the timeline. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 has laid down even more questions regarding Liu Xiao and Vein's objectives and the mystery related to Cheng Weimin's disappearance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4.

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4: Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi meet Vein for the first time

Vein, as seen in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 begins with Xia Fei's boss defeating the rest of the soccer hooligans and introducing himself as Vein. He takes a rather bold interest in Cheng Xiaoshi who appears "tasty" to him.

While Vein is occupied handling the soccer hooligans, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang flee from the scene. Xia Fei feels Vein has scared them away with his remark. Yet, Vein clarifies that he wanted to say that Cheng Xiaoshi would be a good fit for the modeling gig.

Elsewhere, Cheng Xiaoshi feels they shouldn't have left without saying a word. However, Lu Guang is determined to ensure his friend doesn't stay in Vein's company. Just then in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, Lu Guang falls to the ground, exhausted.

Lu Guang in his nightmare (Image via CMC Media)

Following that, the narrative switches to Guang regaining consciousness at the Time Photo Booth. Cheng Xiaoshi, who is beside Guang, tells him that he's the only one left at the residence. The visuals then transition to Xiaoshi's bloodstained face.

Lu Guang wakes up in a cold sweat and realizes that it was a nightmare. He then recollects the subtle changes that have occurred in the timeline. According to Guang in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, the first change in the timeline occurred before they arrived in Bridon when a phone notification interrupted Xiaoshi from handing over the photo to Guang.

Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi (Image via CMC Media)

The second time was at the airport, where Guang observed a change in Xia Fei's poster and met Liu Xiao. The third time was the day before, when Xiaoshi and Guang met Vein at the crossroads, while they should have escaped.

Although Guang has tried his best to recreate his past experiences, he realizes that the subtle changes keep happening related to Xiaoshi and others. He wonders whether his choice to change Cheng Xiaoshi's fate has created "Uncertainty" for the node of death within "Certainty."

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4: Xiaoshi learns about the fire accident from Bahati's owner

Xiaoshi plans to meet the Bahati owner alone (Image via CMC Media)

After recollecting himself, Lu Guang asks Cheng Xiaoshi whether they are going to meet Bahati's owner. However, Xiaoshi urges him to take some rest and decides to go there on his own. Xiaoshi requests Guang to call him if something urgent comes up.

Following that, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 shows Xia Fei (Felix) meeting Cheng Xiaoshi discreetly as he doesn't want to expose his identity to the bystanders. He takes Xiaoshi to the Bahati's owner, who reprimands Xia Fei for the damages caused at the restaurant the other day.

Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi asks the owner, Feng, whether he knows anything about Cheng Weimin. As soon as Xiaoshi mentions the name, both Xia Fei and the Bahati's owner's face turn pale. However, the owner quickly recollects himself and says the name doesn't ring a bell.

Feng, as seen in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 (Image via CMC Media)

Xiaoshi is disappointed, as he hoped there would be a connection between his father and the restaurant. Following that, the restaurant owner reveals that Bahati is a Kishwahili word, which refers to unexpected miracles and opportunities in life, i.e., fate.

He adds the word's meaning matched his original intention for the restaurant, which he picked up. According to Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, the Bahati restaurant used to be a language school in the past, which was burned down in a fire.

Later, the manager bought it off an auction cheaply and turned it into a restaurant. However, the fire incident still sends a chill down his spine. He reveals how several kids died in the accident. Meanwhile, Xia Fei asks Xiaoshi whether Cheng Weimin is connected to the language school.

The Fire incident at Bahati (Image via CMC Media)

Xiaoshi says he doesn't know. He tells Xia Fei that he has come to Bridon to find out about his whereabouts. Xia Fei then asks his manager whether he knows any other details about the fire. The owner thinks for a while and then recalls that there's only one survivor from the incident.

However, he doesn't know their identity since news channels hardly covered it. Yet, he speculates that it must have been a student. Xiaoshi thinks he should contact Guang. Just then in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, Lu Guang calls Xiaoshi in an exasperating voice, urging him to return to their apartment soon.

Interestingly, Guang makes the call from an alley near the restaurant. He wants to ensure the original timeline is followed. That's why, he boards a car and rushes back to the apartment. Meanwhile, Xia Fei reports to Liu Xiao about Cheng Xiaoshi's plans.

Liu Xiao and Xia Fei in the episode (Image via CMC Media)

Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 reveals that Liu Xiao has assigned a mission to Xia Fei to keep an eye on Cheng Xiaoshi. Fei informs Xiao about how Xiaoshi is already looking for the survivor's lead. Liu Xiao then gives Xia Fei some extra cash and tells him to keep an eye on Lu Guang as well.

Meanwhile, Cheng Xiaoshi returns to the apartment and checks on Lu Guang. He informs him about the fire incident and asks him whether he can demonstrate his powers to find out more about it. Guang says he needs a photograph of the incident. Xiaoshi then tells Guang that he has already found a picture from social media.

Just then in Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4, Cheng Xiaoshi claps his hands in front of the picture to accidentally dive back in time for the first time. Xiaoshi, who doesn't have prior experience with his powers, is bewildered to find himself in another person's body.

Cheng Xiaoshi in another person's body witnessing the tragedy (Image via CMC Media)

He also witnesses the horrors of the fire incident, where he fails to save a child in distress. Plunged into despair, Cheng Xiaoshi wonders what's happening to him. That's when he hears the name, Cheng Weimin, from above. Xiaoshi rushes to the upper floor and opens a door, where his father, Weimin, is seen with a woman.

However, before Xiaoshi can clearly see his father, he returns to his original body. Lu Guang asks a perplexed Xiaoshi what he has done there. Xiaoshi recalls the horrific sights of the fire accident. Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 ends with Cheng Xiaoshi lamenting that he couldn't do anything.

Conclusion

Produced by CMC Media, Link Click: Bridon Arc episode 4 has entangled the mystery surrounding Cheng Xiaoshi's father's identity and whereabouts with acute complexity.

Additionally, the narrative surrounding Xia Fei, who clearly knows about Cheng Weimin, and Liu Xiao's plan to follow Xiaoshi and Guang's movements have lent the episode its richness. Now it remains to be seen how the series can unravel the narrative with two remaining episodes.

