10 best anime to watch on Father's Day

Finding the ideal anime to watch on Father's Day can be challenging, especially for fans who are not familiar with the genres of anime. This article is a perfect guide to catch the true vibe of this special day.

The day is all about the superheroes that became the idols for their children around some time in their lives. Fortunately, there are a lot of anime series, in almost every genre, that portray a father who is ready to do anything for his children, no matter the risk.

In this article, we will compile 10 of the finest anime to watch on Father's Day. Whether it's fathers who risked everything to protect their children or fathers who never left their family's side no matter what the crisis, these anime selections are perfect for fans to enjoy on this special day.

Spy x Family, Kakushigoto, and eight other anime to watch on Father's Day

1) Spy x Family

The Forger family as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks & Wit Studio)

Spy x Family tells the tale of Loid Forger, who is assigned a mission to infiltrate the school. To accomplish this, he creates a family consisting of a fake wife, Yor Forger, and a daughter, Anya, as he tries his best to complete his mission.

Although every action Loid takes is backed with proper reasoning that he is on a mission, he couldn't hold back his anger when a school official tries to mock Anya's real parents during the selection exam. This makes it clear that despite not being related by blood, Loid is a true fatherly figure for Anya, who wants to protect her.

2) Kakushigoto

Goto (left) and Hime (right) (Image via Ajia-do)

Kakushigoto tells the story of an adult manga artist who tries to keep his profession secret from his daughter so that she wouldn't judge his father's way of making a living. It is one of the ideal anime to watch on Father's Day.

Goto is a single father who has to give his daughter, Hime, a proper upbringing by himself. This had him disguising himself as every other profession except his real one, just to keep loving his daughter.

3) Buddy Daddies

Rei (left), Kazuki (middle), and Miri (right) (Image via P.A. Works)

Buddy Daddies tells the tale of two assassins, Kazuki and Rei, who stumble upon an alone child and decide to foster. As the series unfolds, things get more complicated, and misunderstandings start to develop between the assassins and Miri.

But instead of fighting, they resolve their issues peacefully, thus resulting in a peaceful family. The male protagonists, Kazuki and Rei, do not let Miri ever feel the need for a mother as they become the perfect parents for her as fathers, making it a heartwarming anime to watch on Father's Day.

4) Barakamon

Naru (left) and Sei (right) (Image via Kinema Citrus)

One of the anime to watch on Father's Day, Barakamon tells the tale of Sei, who gets mocked during a calligraphy contest as a result of his quick-witted personality. He is transferred to Gotou Island, where he meets new people with interesting personalities, one of which is Naru. The relationship between these two is an interesting one, as Sei acted as a father figure for Naru because the latter's father was busy elsewhere.

Moreover, the relationship between Sei and his father is also of key importance, as the father sent his son to a different island to expand his vision, showing how harsh sometimes fathers can be for the growth of their sons, making this series one of the best anime to watch on Father's Day.

5) My Home Hero

Tetsuo as seen in the anime (Image via Tezuka Production)

A much darker anime to watch on Father's Day, My Home Hero tells the tale of Tetsuo, who discovers that his daughter has become a victim of domestic violence. In response, he takes immediate action and kills the culprit, her boyfriend.

The harsh part starts after that, as he avoids revealing the truth to his daughter to avoid making her feel the same pressure as he was facing because her boyfriend belonged to the yakuza and things got complicated. He alone bears the burden of creating a peaceful life for his daughter, thus becoming a true example of a true father.

6) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Naruto (left) and Boruto (right) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the best anime to watch on Father's Day, Boruto Naruto Next Generations is a sequel to the legendary Naruto franchise. It introduces Boruto Uzumaki as the new protagonist, who grows rebellious of his father, Naruto Uzumaki, as he couldn't pay attention to him due to his Hokage duties.

Naruto never received the love of a father, which made this role a new thing for him to attend. But he learned as the series progressed, and these two even managed to get their differences aside, which is the reason why Boruto is one of the ideal anime to watch on Father's Day.

7) If It's For My Daughter, I'd Even Fight A Demon Lord

Dale (left) and Latina (right) (Image via Maho Film)

The story of an adventurer who adopts a little demon girl as his daughter and goes out of his way to protect her and change the norm of hatred against demons, If It's For My Daughter, I'd Even Fight A Demon Lord is one of the best anime to watch on Father's Day.

Although the daughter, Latina, is awkward at first, she gets used to the company of demons due to the love of her father, Dale, who doesn't stand any action against her daughter, becoming the perfect example of a doting father. This heartwarming tale is definitely one of the most wholesome anime to watch on Father's Day.

8) Dr Stone

The story of a father who never interacted much with his adoptive son but kept the well-being of his son in mind whenever he could after a big calamity hit the world, Dr. Stone is one of the most underrated anime to watch on Father's Day. It depicts the struggles of a father, which some fans fail to realize.

Byakuya was one of the survivors after the certification event happened on Earth. After returning to Earth, which was now pushed back to the Stone Age, he spared no moment and started collecting minerals for the future, when his son would get de-petrified and return the world to its modern era.

He spent his whole life collecting ounces of some rare elements only on the belief that his son could do what he couldn't do. When Senku, Byakuya's son, found the treasure his father left behind, he realized the importance of a father figure, making this series one of the most fitting anime to watch on Father's Day.

9) A Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting

Tooru (left) and Yaeka (Image via feel & Gaina)

A Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting tells the tale of a violent yakuza member who is assigned as a caretaker for a 7-year-old girl as punishment for his action. What starts as awkward meetings slowly turns into a dependable relationship.

Although Tooru, the yakuza member, and Yaeka, the 7-year-old, don't share a familial relationship, the former acts as a father figure for the girl wherever she needs help, making this one of the most suitable anime to watch on Father's Day.

10) My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer

Belgrieve as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

The story of a daughter trying to visit her father after a very long time and failing to do so every time due to emergency missions, My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer is one of the sweetest anime to watch on Father's Day.

Eventually, Angelina, the daughter, reached his hometown and was reunited with her father, Belgrieve. Moreover, Angelina was adopted by Belgrieve, who found her abandoned during one of his quests, showing how beautiful the bond of a father-daughter relationship is.

