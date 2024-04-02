10 moody anime series that pair perfectly with April showers/April's rainy days

April's showers aren't just good for spring blooms; they also set the perfect backdrop for an moody anime series marathon.

April showers do more than just bring flowers; they create the ideal setting for hunkering down and getting lost in a moody anime series or movie.

When it's raining outside, the sound of raindrops tapping against the window can make watching these shows feel even more special. The atmosphere adds to the emotion and drama on-screen.

Here's a list of 10 moody anime series and movies. Each one fits perfectly with the rainy weather, whether they’re a bit sad, thought-provoking or just have a peaceful vibe.

They’re great for times when you want to sit back, relax, and enjoy some quiet time as the rain falls outside.

Top 10 Moody anime series to watch during April showers/April's rainy days

1.Skip and Loafer

Moody anime to watch this year (Image via P.A works)

Skip and Loafer is a nice show to enjoy on a rainy day. The story talks about Mitsumi, a bright high school girl who moves from the countryside to Tokyo.

Here, every day becomes an adventure. Mitsumi's simple and pure personality is heartwarming and can make you feel better on a gloomy day.

The show makes things like getting lost on the way to school, making friends, and joining a club feel exciting. You can see how Mitsumi influences and changes those around her.

Plus, the tale has a lot of funny moments to make you laugh. Watching Skip and Loafer is like listening to a cozy story about everyday life. It's calm, fun and touching, which is great when it's rainy outside and you just want to chill.

2. Yuru Camp

Laid back camp is another moody anime series that perfect for april showers (Image via C-station)

Yuru Camp is about Rin, a girl who prefers camping alone. During one of her trips to see Mt. Fuji, she unexpectedly meets Nadeshiko, and they end up camping together.

Back home, they realize they attend the same school. Nadeshiko even becomes part of the Outdoor Activities Club with its two other fun members, taking the story further.

The show draws you in with the developing friendships and the casual pleasure the characters take in being together. You might even learn a thing or two about camping. It encourages viewers to enjoy simple pleasures, like a hot meal and a nice view.

The show’s beautiful settings are another good reason to watch it. Specifically in relation to the rainy season in April, Yuru Camp provides a soothing and intimate feel of harmony with the outdoors.

With the sound of rain in the background, it could make you feel like you're snug in a camp tent right alongside the characters, making it an ideal anime for moody April showers.

3. Violet Evergarden

Moody anime series - Based on light novel series (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violet Evergarden tells the story of Violet, a young soldier recovering from serious injuries from a war.

She's constantly thinking about her caretaker, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, whom she is trying to find. She takes up a job at a local post office where she hopes to understand what love really means.

The Violet Evergarden show is perfect for watching on a rainy afternoon. The show's emotional storyline and show beauty can be deeply appreciated during such times.

It's a moving show that follows Violet's attempts to understand the meaning of love for both herself and others. Be prepared to feel emotional, and keep a box of tissues nearby when you watch it.

4. Fruit Basket

Moody anime series based on the manga series of the same name by Natsuki Takaya (Image via Studio Deen)

Fruits Basket is perfect for rainy days because it's like a warm blanket.

The story is about Tohru, a girl who meets the Sohmas, a family cursed to turn into animals of the Zodiac. She tries to help them, and they all become friends. It's a tale full of love and comfort, with fun and deep moments that make you feel better.

The show is gentle, and watching Tohru's kindness can cheer you up when the sky is gray and gloomy. With each episode, you get to know more about the Sohmas and see them work through their problems, which is really touching.

Plus, the art is pretty, and the story is both sad and happy. It's just right for when you want to stay inside and enjoy a story that feels like a hug.

5. Naruto

Long running series to watch (Image via Studio Pierrot)

An enduring series filled with action and heartfelt moments, Naruto uses rain to mark pivotal scenes – from the profound loss felt by the characters to their intense battles.

Rain becomes a symbol of change, an omen of challenge or grief. Settle in for a marathon, and let the rain outside your home merge with the tempestuous world of ninjas and their gripping journeys.

6. Fullmetal Alchemist

One of the best manga series written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa.(Image via Studio Bones)

Journey with the Elric brothers as they confront their past mistakes and seek redemption in a world where alchemy reigns.

The rain in Fullmetal Alchemist doesn't just set the mood; it often reflects the inner state of its characters — a heavy downpour symbolizing a burden of emotions.

As you follow their epic story, the rain acts almost like a narrative device, washing away secrets and lies to reveal raw truths.

7. Blue Period

If you like, Blue Period is the perfect moody anime series to watch (Image via Seven Arc)

Blue Period is an anime about Yatora Yaguchi, a high school student who finds a deep interest in painting.

The show is straightforward and smart, focusing on art while also dealing with issues like figuring out who you are, understanding sexuality and handling the challenges of growing up.

It's a down-to-earth series that shows how a new hobby can change someone's life. As Yatora dives into the world of art, viewers see him tackle both personal problems and the pressure to succeed.

Blue Period fits the moody atmosphere of April showers well because it explores the idea of growth and renewal, just like the fresh start nature gets each spring with the rain.

8. Natsume's Book of Friends

Supernatural and spooky anime (Image via Brain's Base Studio)

Natsume's Book of Friends is an anime that delves deep into the world of yokai, supernatural creatures, through the eyes of Takashi Natsume.

He can see these spirits, a gift that alienates him from those around him, making him feel like an outsider in both the human and supernatural worlds.

The series uses yokai as a way to explore bigger themes, such as queerness and finding a place to belong, through its lead character's journey. Natsume's struggle with self-acceptance and building connections is at the heart of the story.

This moody anime series becomes a particularly moody series for April showers due to its introspective and melancholic tone. Rainy days often bring about a reflective state of mind, mirroring Natsume's internal journey.

The show focuses on things we can't usually see or hear, which matches the thoughtful mood we get from watching the rain. Natsume's bond with the mysterious world around him encourages viewers to think deeply, making it a great choice for watching on dark, rainy days.

9. The Ancient Magus Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride is a Japanese comic series created by Kore Yamazaki. (Image via Wit Studio)

Slow like the descending cherry blossoms, this movie takes its time to tell a story of distance and the passage of time.

The rain serves as a metaphor for both the relentless march of time and the characters' internal emotional states. As time drifts onward, like the rain that falls ceaselessly, so does the connection we forge with the on-screen characters, making it a poignant companion to the natural world's quiet patter outside.

10. Mushishi

supernatural moody anime series (Image via Artland)

Lastly, Mushishi brings stories that are as ephemeral and profound as the falling rain.

As Ginko travels through pastoral landscapes inhabited by the enigmatic Mushi, the series invites viewers to ponder the subtle and supernatural aspects of nature.

This moody anime series resonates deeply with the melancholy and the occasional brightness of a rainy April day, just as each droplet brings life to the greening world.

Moody anime series has a special way of mirroring real-world moods and experiences, and this is especially true when it comes to the rainy season.

Each of these moody anime series on this list offers a unique perspective on how rain can shape emotions, narratives or even the animation itself, providing a rich, thought-provoking viewing experience during the drizzly days of April.

Whether you prefer films like Mushishi or Natsume Book of Friends, which use rainfall to emphasize hopeful or challenging life situations, or a TV series like Naruto, where rain represents pivotal emotional turns, each of these moody anime series offers a resounding blend of melancholy and joy that pairs perfectly with the rhythm of falling rain outside your window.